(BBC-US)   Police have issued a warning after a string of armed robberies targeted people wearing Canada Goose winter coats in Washington DC. Don't worry, those geese will fight back with a crazy zeal, and poop all over the place   (bbc.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
This is why I only wear South Butt jackets.
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why are they wearing Canada Goose coats in Washington?
They aren't made for those temperatures.
 
focusthis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they still triple fat?
 
NephilimNexus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What a foul day wasted again chasing waterfowl away
We've had it up to here and we're all about to break
Living in fear of the Terror from the Lake!
 
Uncle_Sam's_Titties
‘’ 1 hour ago  
damn it's like middle school all over again

/french toast goose
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The brand has drawn criticism in the past from animal rights organisations like PETA, who have accused it of using unethical practices to supply the wild coyote fur that lines the coats' hoods.
.

I'd like if they'd have expanded on that. Is PETA saying there are ethical ways to harvest coyotes for their fur?


In 2021, the company responded by saying it will no longer use fur in its products.
.

That's too bad. Companies shouldn't roll over for these dweebs.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Whatever. In my day we didn't even have coats. We had to huddle together and move as one, those on the outside dying and providing sustenance for the rest of us. If we were lucky, maybe three of us would make it.
 
Pr1nc3ss
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Students at Syracuse University better watch out then.
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Lol.  Robbers know fools and and their money when they see them.
 
axeeugene
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Whatever. In my day we didn't even have coats. We had to huddle together and move as one, those on the outside dying and providing sustenance for the rest of us. If we were lucky, maybe three of us would make it.


Well, when I say "coat," it was really more of a wet paper sack with a hole in it for our head to poke out of, but it was a coat to us.

You tell the young people of today that, and they won't believe you.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
ASTROLOGY TAB
GRANTED
-DREW CURTIS

/C b4
 
Tchvori
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

axeeugene: Sexy Jesus: Whatever. In my day we didn't even have coats. We had to huddle together and move as one, those on the outside dying and providing sustenance for the rest of us. If we were lucky, maybe three of us would make it.

Well, when I say "coat," it was really more of a wet paper sack with a hole in it for our head to poke out of, but it was a coat to us.

You tell the young people of today that, and they won't believe you.


See now, I grew up with sheer luxury; we had the paper sack underneath for warmth, and a plastic bag with a head hole in it for overs.
 
fullyautomatic [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Jokes on them, I made a diy version with a $25 jacket and sewed in multiple pockets on the inside to store flasks of Grey Goose vodka, and still had money left over to not-get-robbed over.

/ Grey Goose vodka really isn't that great, it just worked for the joke.
 
pollyprepper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dinkledort: Lol.  Robbers know fools and and their money when they see them.


Basically. That patch says I spent $1500 on a coat.
 
Brandi Morgan
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wanted for questioning.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Holy Carp
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: The brand has drawn criticism in the past from animal rights organisations like PETA, who have accused it of using unethical practices to supply the wild coyote fur that lines the coats' hoods.
.

I'd like if they'd have expanded on that. Is PETA saying there are ethical ways to harvest coyotes for their fur?


In 2021, the company responded by saying it will no longer use fur in its products.
.

That's too bad. Companies shouldn't roll over for these dweebs.


There is no reason to use fur on a coat, this isn't the 1700's.

Canada goose coats are just the newest pumpkin spice.
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
peta.orgView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Tchvori: axeeugene: Sexy Jesus: Whatever. In my day we didn't even have coats. We had to huddle together and move as one, those on the outside dying and providing sustenance for the rest of us. If we were lucky, maybe three of us would make it.

Well, when I say "coat," it was really more of a wet paper sack with a hole in it for our head to poke out of, but it was a coat to us.

You tell the young people of today that, and they won't believe you.

See now, I grew up with sheer luxury; we had the paper sack underneath for warmth, and a plastic bag with a head hole in it for overs.


Wait, I was supposed to cut my kids a head-hole?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: ethical ways to harvest coyotes


is the name of my peyote button-eating, Neil Young cover band.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Holy Carp: There is no reason to use fur on a coat, this isn't the 1700's


See, now that's a lot more definitive than, "using unethical practices to supply the wild coyote fur"
 
