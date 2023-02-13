 Skip to content
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
This guy's stabier than a sh*thouse rat.
 
InfoFreako
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The cop following him onto the sidewalk reminded me of GTA .  You don't have to follow the crazy guy onto the sidewalk, officer, unless you think you can stop his car from back there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
LOL guy almost got run over by the U-haul then almost run over by the cop.
He should go buy a lottery ticket...and some new underwear.
 
Sim Tree [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"
records show he's been convicted and served time for multiple acts of violence, including stabbing his own brother.
"Very frequently he'll choose to skip out on his medications and do something like this," Stephen Sor said in an interview outside his Brooklyn home. "This isn't the first time he's been arrested. It's not the first time he's gone to jail."

"

WHY THE HELL IS HE OUT OF A RUBBER ROOM, THEN?!
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Because of St. Ronnie.
 
CCNP
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: This guy's stabier than a sh*thouse rat.


With a name like Weng Sor, what did you expect?
 
LarryDan43
‘’ less than a minute ago  
He was so reckless driving on the sidewalk!! The cops in the SUV were fine though.
 
