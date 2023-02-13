 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Old man yells at (not farkin' storm) clouds. NSFW language   (twitter.com) divider line
    More: Scary, shot  
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ooo that's ugly
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I certainly wouldn't be outside breathing that shiat... I mean, yeah it's good to document it, but get a rebreather first, dude!
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wasn't the other option an uncontrolled burn?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Wasn't the other option an uncontrolled burn?


Well they could have implemented safety measures that the railroad workers said were needed to avoid derailments but unions are bad. We're going to see more instances like this, too. Greatest nation on the planet!
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My days of being glad that we left Ohio are certainly coming to a middle.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

revrendjim: Wasn't the other option an uncontrolled burn?


From what few articles I've read it was either this or 'catastrophic explosion'.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, millions of cubic yards of pure poison. No wonder they're doing it at night.
That guy is right to be pissed.
"They did this because of time and money."

But mostly money.
 
Fart And Smunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Scrolled down and saw this: 
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Driedsponge: revrendjim: Wasn't the other option an uncontrolled burn?

From what few articles I've read it was either this or 'catastrophic explosion'.


Basically. They were screwed either day. The alternative was a lot more catastrophic.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Wow, millions of cubic yards of pure poison. No wonder they're doing it at night.
That guy is right to be pissed.
"They did this because of time and money."

But mostly money.


My dad used to say, in America if you can't figure it out, it's about money. If it's not about money, it's about pussy.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He probably voted for that to happen. Just saying. Now he's mad about it that it happened.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

neongoats: He probably voted for that to happen. Just saying. Now he's mad about it that it happened.


If he did, i'm sure this is all "Mayor Pete's" fault somehow. Just like SW Airlines
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
So what's with the arrests? Is it a case of "You can't go there it's hazardous!"
"Screw you, cops, I'm going to report it!"
"No, you're not!" [tasetasetase]
"I guess I'm not, dirty pig."
 
mistahtom
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Oops look what happened by accident.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

neongoats: He probably voted for that to happen. Just saying. Now he's mad about it that it happened.


I mean, you're not wrong.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Normally when someone gets that upset I consider them unhinged. Not this time. I'd be just as angry.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
From what I hear, that's some nasty shiat and there will be human health impacts from this. People will get sick, or worse.

America is NOT "of the people, by the people, and for the people". It just isn't - that was always a lie.

America is run for the benefit of the rich. Everyone else just has to scramble in the weeds to survive the best we can.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Just trying to hurry the Apocalypse along.....
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Has anyone blamed Biden yet? The balloons were a bust.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
KOTH - Sir, we ARE they
Youtube 6a1OVzPjaLA
 
Dafatone
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Can we find a way to post this without amplifying Stew Peters, who tweeted yesterday that Damar Hamlin wasn't actually Damar Hamlin but a fake because the real Damar Hamlin was killed by a covid vaccine?
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Nothing good comes from burning chlorinated hydrocarbons. Phosgene is very bad. Dioxins are worse.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: From what I hear, that's some nasty shiat and there will be human health impacts from this. People will get sick, or worse.

America is NOT "of the people, by the people, and for the people". It just isn't - that was always a lie.

America is run for the benefit of the rich. Everyone else just has to scramble in the weeds to survive the best we can.


Neo-feudalism at its finest.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I dunno guys, recently a tv reporter was arrested in Ohio while covering a governor's speech in a small town. I spotted it as different than the "normal" or "business as usual" that some people claimed it is. As in, there is some kind of new policy at work, not a rogue local Sheriff being a typical rogue local Sheriff.

The arrests are not isolated nor soley about the chloride "salting the Earth" for 100 miles. The arrests are part of Ohio's test run for new restrictions on journalists. Probably modeled on their 2 favourite governments, Russia and Saidi arabia, which have been partnering and sharing policy advisor with the GOp since a little before Trump made their policy relationship public with his 2016 campaign.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: From what I hear, that's some nasty shiat and there will be human health impacts from this. People will get sick, or worse.

America is NOT "of the people, by the people, and for the people". It just isn't - that was always a lie.

America is run for the benefit of the rich. Everyone else just has to scramble in the weeds to survive the best we can.


NAME CHECKS OUT.

As for the laws taht allow corporations to get away with this kind fo disaster, they were codified across the continent in NAFTA, Chapter 11. It superceded all local jurisdictions. The trick is to have foreign ownership of the corporation that runs a site. If there was any poison that affected locals, suchs as giving them cancer ebcause of contaminated water, Ch. 11 required the local (!!!) governments to pay ten years yes a whole decade of projected earnings for that site, in order ot close it down. And closing it down could only happen after the company lost lawsuits by the locals (class action or individual).
 
inner ted
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Turkiye (is that how it's spelled now?) arrested building contractors after the earthquake flattened many buildings

We strive to be like Turkieye
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Squid_for_Brains: Has anyone blamed Biden yet? The balloons were a bust.


I'd rather blame Roethlisberger or Matt Canada.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

inner ted: Turkiye (is that how it's spelled now?) arrested building contractors after the earthquake flattened many buildings

We strive to be like Turkieye


Arrest them? Hell we'll give them
the contracts to haul the debris and rebuild
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
We were all warned.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
maniacbastard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I used to live in Clear Lake Texas. On foggy days the refineries would release nasty stuff because they could get way with it. It smelled so bad sometimes like a can of PVC cement was being held beneath my nose.

I'd get headaches from it all the time.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Regulations are unnecessary for business, they can be trusted not to cut corners in order to save money.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RIP Steelers
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
All I hear is a bunch of dogs barking.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Canaries in the coalmines have bene replaced by chickens in the chicken coops
Fark user imageView Full Size

https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/north-lima-woman-finds-chickens-dead-tuesday-questions-chemical-release-from-train/
 
Muta
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I am surprised that that thing is  still burning.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This is messed up.  Somebody is paying the local government huge amounts of money.  Or maybe they always have been.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: From what I hear, that's some nasty shiat and there will be human health impacts from this. People will get sick, or worse.


I read an article a couple days ago in which a doc was encouraging residents to get a baseline health assessment immediately so they could properly attribute any future health issues to this environmental disaster.

That's terrifying
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Original: Original Tweet:

more_shower: @realstewpeters Footage on the ground from East Palestine, Ohio (February 10, 2023) following the controlled burn of the extremely hazardous chemical Vinyl Chloride that spilled during a train derailment (volume warning) https://t.co/tGURLaFVTO


But wait, there's more!

More chemicals, that is.

https://abcnews.go.com/US/toxic-chemicals-train-derailed-ohio-originally-reported-data/story?id=97080179
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: [Fark user image image 850x638]
/RIP Steelers


Ohio has always been mad that we learned how to play football better than they could.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: RolandTGunner: Wow, millions of cubic yards of pure poison. No wonder they're doing it at night.
That guy is right to be pissed.
"They did this because of time and money."

But mostly money.

My dad used to say, in America if you can't figure it out, it's about money. If it's not about money, it's about pussy.


If it's not about pussy, it's about Chalussy.
 
Troy McClure
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Walker: Canaries in the coalmines have bene replaced by chickens in the chicken coops
[Fark user image 850x869]
https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/north-lima-woman-finds-chickens-dead-tuesday-questions-chemical-release-from-train/


I'd be careful with anything he posts.  That dude enjoyed getting famous during covid and now embraces any opportunity for click-bait fear mongering for attention.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

educated: mongbiohazard: From what I hear, that's some nasty shiat and there will be human health impacts from this. People will get sick, or worse.

I read an article a couple days ago in which a doc was encouraging residents to get a baseline health assessment immediately so they could properly attribute any future health issues to this environmental disaster.

That's terrifying


The most terrifying thing to me is that the leadership involved just ignored the danger to the human beings downwind because they just don't care about our lives... and they're still in power, and will almost certainly remain in power to kill and maim again.

And because of our anti-democratic systems and rules there isn't much the public can do about it. We just have to suffer and die from the consequences so some few folks can keep getting richer.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Troy McClure: Walker: Canaries in the coalmines have bene replaced by chickens in the chicken coops
[Fark user image 850x869]
https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/north-lima-woman-finds-chickens-dead-tuesday-questions-chemical-release-from-train/

I'd be careful with anything he posts.  That dude enjoyed getting famous during covid and now embraces any opportunity for click-bait fear mongering for attention.


EFG has been spot on, time after time after time.
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Troy McClure: Walker: Canaries in the coalmines have bene replaced by chickens in the chicken coops
[Fark user image 850x869]
https://www.wkbn.com/news/local-news/east-palestine-train-derailment/north-lima-woman-finds-chickens-dead-tuesday-questions-chemical-release-from-train/

I'd be careful with anything he posts.  That dude enjoyed getting famous during covid and now embraces any opportunity for click-bait fear mongering for attention.

EFG has been spot on, time after time after time.


EFD, dammit. Stupid butterfingers.
 
Testiclaw
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: educated: mongbiohazard: From what I hear, that's some nasty shiat and there will be human health impacts from this. People will get sick, or worse.

I read an article a couple days ago in which a doc was encouraging residents to get a baseline health assessment immediately so they could properly attribute any future health issues to this environmental disaster.

That's terrifying

The most terrifying thing to me is that the leadership involved just ignored the danger to the human beings downwind because they just don't care about our lives... and they're still in power, and will almost certainly remain in power to kill and maim again.

And because of our anti-democratic systems and rules there isn't much the public can do about it. We just have to suffer and die from the consequences so some few folks can keep getting richer.


We're doomed
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: This is messed up.  Somebody is paying the local government huge amounts of money.  Or maybe they always have been.


Hey, Norfolk Southern already paid 25,000 to everyone in town who had to evacuate, which I guess comes out to about $5 a person, so everybody's cool, right? *finger guns*

In all seriousness, I hope nobody signed anything.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

gameshowhost: Sexy Jesus: RolandTGunner: Wow, millions of cubic yards of pure poison. No wonder they're doing it at night.
That guy is right to be pissed.
"They did this because of time and money."

But mostly money.

My dad used to say, in America if you can't figure it out, it's about money. If it's not about money, it's about pussy.

If it's not about pussy, it's about Chalussy.


Sorry, no se parlez vous ze Deutsch.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So what's with the arrests? Is it a case of "You can't go there it's hazardous!"
"Screw you, cops, I'm going to report it!"
"No, you're not!" [tasetasetase]
"I guess I'm not, dirty pig."


There was one arrest, a Newsnation (lol) reporter who got in a fight. He was released.
 
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

