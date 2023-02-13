 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Sydney Morning Herald)   It's 5 in the morning, do you know where your three horses are?   (smh.com.au) divider line
14
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

361 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 7:54 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I had to pinch myself. I thought it was a dream."

If one of them was female, then it was a night mare.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
QUIT HORSING AROUND!
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horsing around, obviously.
 
Singleballtheory
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: QUIT HORSING AROUND!


Dang it, you got me by a minute
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"I saw three horses galloping down the Princes Highway"

Yeah, that is weird. Prince rode a flying horse.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
derpicdn.netView Full Size


Could be worse. Shoulda seen 'em an hour ago.
 
Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor horseys were spooked.
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

horse thread?
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In bed with your wife?
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Fooshards: [Fark user image 850x595]
horse thread?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Well, that's one way to see Montana.

MrHormel: In bed with your wife?


Fark user imageView Full Size


Whatever you say, Mr. Hemsworth!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Neigh
 
pileofbutts
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I thought those horses were running towards the camera at first. Wondered way too long what the deal was with them.
 
VigoDeCarpathia
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Csb:
We've had a couple of cow sightings in our yard lately. No big deal except we live in an urban area with no cattle. The wife and I followed him for a while last weekend but lost him in a wooded area. Anyway I guess my point is animals get out.
 
kindms
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MrHormel: In bed with your wife?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.