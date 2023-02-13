 Skip to content
(Local10 WPLG)   Florida man stands his ground against urination   (local10.com) divider line
    More: Florida  
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, looks like 2nd degree murder charges are very appropriate.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Polite society.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We have the pee pee tape?
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus would approve

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So he could be free by the time his victim was supposed to be 31.

/Florida, Not even once
//I don't need to see Epcot that badly
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This could have been prevented if we legalized open pointing!

external-preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow. The extent business people will go to stop people from using the restroom 🚻 on their property.  And you all defend it.
Considering businesses need to the public.  They should be providing public restrooms. Period.
🍽 🎒 🍆
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trigger-happy shiathead didn't even give the guy time to explain about his uromysitisis.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gangland execution's usually don't have you wondering if the victim was facing the wind at the time.
 
strutin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My bad, 10 yrs is the minimum in Canada..Looks like 25 year minimum in Florida if you use a gun (16-3/4 years if you strangle the life out of someone).
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"He was peeing right at me."
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Searstown shopping center...

That is one very, very old shopping center.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ward said that Brewer may have fired another shot. He said Brewer then called 911 to report that he shot Hughes in self-defense, "but the video doesn't support that theory."

I bet the guy walks after a mistrial.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He might not have had a rifle, but he did have a gun in his hand
vietnguyen.infoView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No no what you do is grab the urinator from behind by the arms and violently drag them backwards. They end up with piss all over themselves. Then run like hell so you don't have to shoot them.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense Atty. reenactment of the incident in question

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't dink and drive. If you must, leave you gun at home.
 
CCNP
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The shooter will spend many years getting urinated on and in.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess they were both pissed off.
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm glad TFA helpfully embeds a video relating to a different Florida murder.
 
ProbablyDrunk
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Two fewer Floridians to deal with for polite society.


OhNoes.jpg
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
If you don't like someone, you have the right to murder them.
It says so in the constititution.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Urine trouble!
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
We all knew Florida is a hold your ground pee state.
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Shot 'em with a PP gun.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
This kind of incident perfectly illustrates how, yes, it is the guns. People own property practically everywhere in the world. And people urinate in places were shouldn't literally everywhere in the world. When those two concepts collide anywhere else, it's a stern word, an argument, maybe even a fight or a call to the cops. The chances of someone getting killed are minuscule. But here? Well...
 
2fardownthread [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Madman drummers bummers: I guess they were both pissed off.


There it is!  I came looking for Fark, and I found it.
 
chewd [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This kind of incident perfectly illustrates how, yes, it is the guns. People own property practically everywhere in the world. And people urinate in places were shouldn't literally everywhere in the world. When those two concepts collide anywhere else, it's a stern word, an argument, maybe even a fight or a call to the cops. The chances of someone getting killed are minuscule. But here? Well...


Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This kind of incident perfectly illustrates how, yes, it is the guns. People own property practically everywhere in the world. And people urinate in places were shouldn't literally everywhere in the world. When those two concepts collide anywhere else, it's a stern word, an argument, maybe even a fight or a call to the cops. The chances of someone getting killed are minuscule. But here? Well...


The presence of a gun turns a lot of arguments that, at worst, would have been a fist fight, into outright murders.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Monroe County State Attorney Dennis Ward told Local 10 News that Brewer, who owns a building containing a bar and other tenants, reportedly confronted Hughes, who was drunk, for urinating along the wall of the building.

Ward said surveillance video showed Brewer, who was also drunk, getting out of his car to confront Hughes, who was shirtless and unarmed.

"(Hughes) is kind of stumbling around and (Brewer) pulls up his shirt, pulls out a gun and pumps a shot into his stomach," Ward said.


Wow. That's murder.
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The shooter felt threatened by the size of the other man's "gun".
 
Snazzy1
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This kind of incident perfectly illustrates how, yes, it is the guns. People own property practically everywhere in the world. And people urinate in places were shouldn't literally everywhere in the world. When those two concepts collide anywhere else, it's a stern word, an argument, maybe even a fight or a call to the cops. The chances of someone getting killed are minuscule. But here? Well...


This is how we resolve conflicts in the usa.

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

HotWingConspiracy: Ward said that Brewer may have fired another shot. He said Brewer then called 911 to report that he shot Hughes in self-defense, "but the video doesn't support that theory."

I bet the guy walks after a mistrial.


or the jury goes straight up nullification
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
After reading the fark comments calling for banning guns again, I'm reminded of when my girl was pregnant with my son.

She said she had the craziest dreams while pregnant with him  She would dream about getting into fights and throwing people through walls, and doing all sorts of amazing, leaping over tables, stabbing people with forks and other impossible things in her dreams. She said she felt invincible. I told her that sounded like my normal dreams. She also refused to eat any meat with a bone in it, and wouldn't you know when my son was born he refused to eat any meat with bones in it while my wife couldn't wait to eat a tbone steak as soon as she delivered him.

That said, I think of the guy had a knife instead of a gun, the same result would've happened. The problem is the guy, but the gun definitely made it easier to murder, I won't quibble about that. But I think he would've stabbed dude if he would've shot the dude but didn't have a gun because some guys some times just want to be the hero of their dreams.

It's an American cultural, machismo thing along side normal male aggression. We gotta win. I joke and say we need to ban men instead of guns, but it's kind of the truth and I say that as someone who loves being a men.

/Only a person capable of violence can CHOOSE to be peaceful
//Everyone else is waiting to be a victim
///Choose peace, but be capable of violence
 
Cheron
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The Florida way, they pee on one of your's (buildings), you send on of their's to the morgue
 
maxis_mydog
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

grokca: Polite society.


Well, he won't piss on any more walls,will he?
 
MarciusDecimus
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This trend is very similar across all cities and peoples.

Respect. If you do not give me what I perceive to be deference and respect, I will shoot you.

Yay armed society.

Seriously, and I say this very seriously, do NOT fark with people who are enraged. Do not get involved in road rage incidents. People. Are. farking. Crazy.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. The extent business people will go to stop people from using the restroom 🚻 on their property.  And you all defend it.
Considering businesses need to the public.  They should be providing public restrooms. Period.
🍽 🎒 🍆


Ages ago I worked at a video store (VHS! I had to REWIND TAPES!) that had one bathroom that only the employees could use. Disgusting and crammed with cleaning supplies and mops. I was instructed never to let the public use it as it was a liability. Not the greatest employer, obviously.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: This kind of incident perfectly illustrates how, yes, it is the guns. People own property practically everywhere in the world. And people urinate in places were shouldn't literally everywhere in the world. When those two concepts collide anywhere else, it's a stern word, an argument, maybe even a fight or a call to the cops. The chances of someone getting killed are minuscule. But here? Well...


This
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Searstown shopping center...

That is one very, very old shopping center.


It opened in 1965, actually.
 
Bondith
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: waxbeans: Wow. The extent business people will go to stop people from using the restroom 🚻 on their property.  And you all defend it.
Considering businesses need to the public.  They should be providing public restrooms. Period.
🍽 🎒 🍆

Ages ago I worked at a video store (VHS! I had to REWIND TAPES!) that had one bathroom that only the employees could use. Disgusting and crammed with cleaning supplies and mops. I was instructed never to let the public use it as it was a liability. Not the greatest employer, obviously.


Clearly someone wasn't being paid enough to apply the second one to the first one.

/was the liability they might get cholera?
 
WickerNipple [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Wine Sipping Elitist:I'm reminded of when my girl was pregnant with my son.

This is a Florida thread, not an Alabama thread.
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: waxbeans: Wow. The extent business people will go to stop people from using the restroom 🚻 on their property.  And you all defend it.
Considering businesses need to the public.  They should be providing public restrooms. Period.
🍽 🎒 🍆

Ages ago I worked at a video store (VHS! I had to REWIND TAPES!) that had one bathroom that only the employees could use. Disgusting and crammed with cleaning supplies and mops. I was instructed never to let the public use it as it was a liability. Not the greatest employer, obviously.


/
My blockbuster used to let us use the restroom.  (Customers) (with no hassles)
One day it got clogged on me.  From that point forward it was for employees only.  Until the day they no longer was a block buster.

//
Used to work at Wendy's. I don't get it.  Them made me lean every position at Wendy's.  Except cashier.  Because I refused to be held liberal for any missing money.

///
Companies and employees use the general public.  Cost of doing business should be public restrooms.  And changing tables.  Other the OP happens or other stories.  This isn't complicated.  Why we allow this much freedom is farking stupid
 
bubbadave1056
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Wow. The extent business people will go to stop people from using the restroom 🚻 on their property.  And you all defend it.
Considering businesses need to the public.  They should be providing public restrooms. Period.
🍽 🎒 🍆


I wasn't there, but I was told that the bathroom was occupied.  It's not a very large place.

https://www.conchtownliquorkeywest.com/
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"He was so ornery he once shot a man just for peeing!"
 
