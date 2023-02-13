 Skip to content
(Dark Reading)   Russia's image in the international community is pretty poor right now, decides now's the time to DDOS the humanitarian earthquake relief efforts in Turkey   (darkreading.com) divider line
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NATO's Special Operations Headquarters and Strategic Airlift Capability - both working to deliver humanitarian aid to victims of the recent Turkish-Syrian earthquake - were among NATO organizations disrupted by a weekend cyberattack.

Oh yeah, that's totally going to keep Turkey on your side to prevent more NATO admissions.  Good job.

/Russia's such a dumpster fire of a country.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't care what anyone says, I really hope that there's a hell.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Whelp, if they're gonna be shiatheads, at least they're being shiatheads to the place that's been helping them out by acting like an internal saboteur to NATO.  Maybe they'll get the hint the russia is never your friend.

/they won't
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Nice farking try, but Russia actually is not repsonsible for any of the humanitarian clusterfark.

the UN has already explained that they've failed Syria and there will be no help naytime soon beacuse, frankly, nobody is sending relief to Syria. That's it. That is the whole story.

While I would love to hate the entire farking world, I think the real lesson here is "rebel-held regions" is a real phenomenon, and the world's governments and charities won't send doctors and nurses to help regional governemnts that literally behead doctros and nurses.

In Turkey, the scenario is more complicated, like the fact that there are so few buildings that are safe to inhabit. they are still falling down, even this week! For disaster relief intents, the earthquake is still happening! And that is why regulatory capture by billionaires fails, fails hard, fails utterly, and Erdogan is suddenly, for the first ime, afriad for his life, as citizens throughout Turkey get the news that almost all the collapses were perfectly expected by the builders and Erdogan who gave out building permit exemptions. All that being said, exactly what are disaster relief efforts supposed to do, when survivors are moved inside fo buildings that collapse on them a few days later?
 
