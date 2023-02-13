 Skip to content
(BBC)   Everyone can relax. We found the diabetes eggs   (bbc.co.uk)
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It added officers had "saved Easter for Creme Egg fans"

I'm more of a nut cream fan myself, but I suppose easter is the time to stuff your/others' mouth(s) with whatever brings joy. He is risen, after all.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oh thank heaven!"

-The Dentist Guild of Britain
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i used to be able to eat one of those things a year.  now i get a sugar high just thinking about them
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They were in Germany, weren't they?
Fark user imageView Full Size

/Bei mir, ist das keine Überraschung.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: It added officers had "saved Easter for Creme Egg fans"

I'm more of a nut cream fan myself, but I suppose easter is the time to stuff your/others' mouth(s) with whatever brings joy. He is risen, after all.


Not sure if phrasing
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
£40,000?

Sounds like Bobby Math has taken hold in the UK
 
DynamiteHeaddy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: They were in Germany, weren't they?
[Fark user image image 192x263]
/Bei mir, ist das keine Überraschung.


Are Kinder Surprise eggs still banned in the US?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm picturing a CERN-like bike ride to breakfast...
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: I'm picturing a CERN-like bike ride to breakfast...


.. which was supposed to end in the zillow long house thread... <facepalm here>
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: They were in Germany, weren't they?
[Fark user image image 192x263]
/Bei mir, ist das keine Überraschung.

Are Kinder Surprise eggs still banned in the US?


They've been reintroduced, but modified.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

koder: It added officers had "saved Easter for Creme Egg fans"

I'm more of a nut cream fan myself, but I suppose easter is the time to stuff your/others' mouth(s) with whatever brings joy. He is risen, after all.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DynamiteHeaddy: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: They were in Germany, weren't they?
[Fark user image image 192x263]
/Bei mir, ist das keine Überraschung.

Are Kinder Surprise eggs still banned in the US?


Technically yes, but they serve the chocolate and the toy separately in a janky version and that's legal.
 
TheOtherDub
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Police said other chocolate varieties were taken from the site in Stafford Park but the force appeared to flake on those details.

Golf clap
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thosw: DynamiteHeaddy: Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: They were in Germany, weren't they?
[Fark user image image 192x263]
/Bei mir, ist das keine Überraschung.

Are Kinder Surprise eggs still banned in the US?

They've been reintroduced, but modified.


More than "modified". It's a different (and inferior) product.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Those are too damn sweet for me but I used to love them as a kid.  I can't resist the Cadbury Mini Eggs, though.
 
Muta
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

koder: I'm more of a nut cream fan myself


You probably got that from your mom.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Is the Mercia tag in a diabetic coma?
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
DIE OR BEAT US
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I lucked out on Victorian sugar eggs with entire tableaux inside as a kid.   I never thought of chocolate as a seasonal food -- except for gold colored chocolate coins.

Like these.  Now a big corporation named Etsy has cornered the market on my childhood nostalgia.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Sweeeet.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I am going to second the sentiment that the mini eggs are where it's at

Crème eggs would be better without the sugar goo
 
