 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Ok. Subby had to switch the Weird tag for the Sick one once he saw what kind of sex doll with a "foot [that] was said to be highly detailed, complete with a French manicure" had been found in a creek, suspected of being human remains   (wtaj.com) divider line
24
    More: Sick, State police, Coroner, Anatomically correct doll, Manicure, Wyoming County, WBRE-TV, State Route, Plastic bag  
•       •       •

702 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 10:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



24 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would have went with the boobies tag.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: I would have went with the boobies tag.


From TFA-it was not designed with them.

Sick, Weird, and Strange were having a threesome...with butt stuff.
 
starsrift
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I thought the family wanted it to end up in Ibiza. (https://www.fark.com/comments/12751864/British-family-fulfills-sailors-dying-wish-by-throwing-his-prosthetic-leg-in-sea-hoping-that-it-would-end-up-in-an-exotic-location-Ends-up-taking-a-wrong-turn-to-Weston-super-Mare)
 
Professor Horatio Hufnagel
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where, upon opening the bag, the remains in question were determined to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
subby is
a loser
who can't hang
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where, upon opening the bag, the remains in question were determined to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
So...is it like, made to look like a scaled-down adult, except it has normal-sized holes?  Or is it a life-size little-person sex doll?  Or...
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
A child sex doll? WTF, that shiat shouldn't be legal anywhere in the world. But there it is in Wyoming, PA.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, guys! What's going on in this thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would have assumed human remains also. A good quality sex doll doesn't come cheap.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where, upon opening the bag, the remains in question were determined to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 312x175]So...is it like, made to look like a scaled-down adult, except it has normal-sized holes?  Or is it a life-size little-person sex doll?  Or...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
newsvertisement [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Someone was probably just confused by the metric system and didn't want his garbageman to think he's a weirdo.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: The Wyoming County Coroner and Pennsylvania State Police were called to the scene where, upon opening the bag, the remains in question were determined to be an anatomically correct child-sized sex doll, as stated by police.
[i.kym-cdn.com image 312x175]So...is it like, made to look like a scaled-down adult, except it has normal-sized holes?  Or is it a life-size little-person sex doll?  Or...


nydailynews.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
This thread... nope
 
mistahtom
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
We are all on a list now.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Ok, all the jokes I had lined up just went out the window.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Let's see.... Ewwww..   An article and thread I should have avoided.
 
Mycroft_Holmes_IV
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Could have said "Hobbit sized sex doll" and everything would have been okay.
 
ChimpMitten
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In my day we only found woods porn.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mycroft_Holmes_IV: Could have said "Hobbit sized sex doll" and everything would have been okay.


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Philibuster [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
As someone who grew up near there and moved out immediately after high school, I remain unsurprised.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ChimpMitten: In my day we only found woods porn.


Imagine some kids finding it an stashing it in their fort.
Be a weird "Stand By Me" there, eh?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The lede, it is buried
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 minute ago  
images.interactives.dkView Full Size
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
And I thought the article was weird, then the adds came.
 
Displayed 24 of 24 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.