(MSN)   Explodey asteroid video footage from yesterday's explodey asteroid   (msn.com) divider line
25
•       •       •

25 Comments     (+0 »)
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That more alien tech.  Probably some sort of landing craft to prep the earth for the Omni droids.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


First combat against UFOs over the arctic.  Then more reported in China. Now we're getting the first orbital strikes.  Wake up sheeple, the invasion has started.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I saw a meteor like that once, in the middle of the day.  It didn't explode, though. Just disappeared somewhere in Death Valley.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x454]

media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.comView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x454]

Ack! Ack ack!
 
1funguy
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
C'mon Meteor! 2023!
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x454]

researchgate.netView Full Size
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: I saw a meteor like that once, in the middle of the day.  It didn't explode, though. Just disappeared somewhere in Death Valley.


Me too. But it was bright green and it didn't have a tail. Went down way off behind the tree line in the middle of the day. That was just past Jim Thorpe where it's wide open.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I know where my towel is located. Do you?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: [images.immediate.co.uk image 850x567]


For safety we will need to build a treehouse and ladder
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know where my towel is located. Do you?


You sound like a really hoopy frood.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Can we take a break from stories about shiat entering our atmosphere, shiat flying around in our atmosphere and shiat being shot down in our atmosphere? It's starting to get a little weird.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Damn.

Missed.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Sexy Jesus: Can we take a break from stories about shiat entering our atmosphere, shiat flying around in our atmosphere and shiat being shot down in our atmosphere? It's starting to get a little weird.


Would you like a story about the shiat in my toilet instead?
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x454]

Wake up, Sheeple!
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Still not convinced. Voting for Yellowstone Supervolcano, not Giant Meteor.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: New Rising Sun: [pbs.twimg.com image 680x454]

[media-cldnry.s-nbcnews.com image 850x637]


Spidroids.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
NOR'EASTERS 2 NAEM IT
BOATY MYBOATFACE
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know where my towel is located. Do you?


Not unless it's a Guinness towel.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: That more alien tech.  Probably some sort of landing craft to prep the earth for the Omni droids.


GEMINIDS, you sai?

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Geminids

/NT
 
VogonPoet
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I know where my towel is located. Do you?


Bypass construction is imminent
 
fat boy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
