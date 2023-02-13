 Skip to content
(Reuters)   Canada's Trudeau sees 'some sort of pattern' in downed aerial objects. Yeah, they're in the air. Then someone shoots them. Then they fall to the earth. Weird. Sir Isaac unavailable for comment   (reuters.com) divider line
whither_apophis
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
gamesrevisiteddotcom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Objects go up, objects come down, you can't explain that.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

They better not shoot down Hosehead the dog.
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
As usual, Trudeau fails to recognize the gravity of the situation.
 
patcarew [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
One time is happenstance. Two is a coincidence. Three is enemy action. Four is they're just yanking our wire.
 
AlgaeRancher [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Where is that Newton guy whenever stuff like this happens

Probably some stunt by a random physicist up to no good
 
Tannhauser
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
These are just drones used to map good locations for the next Tim Hortons.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The more interesting part is that it proves aerosolized particles from Chinese pollution are being carried by a wind pattern that can lay sulfur and mercury pollution over the farmlands of Canada and US. Thus the only way to reduce that pollution is to close China and march everyone into the sea.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
At all the prisons in China holding political dissidents, there is probably a standing offer for free balloon rides.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I just want to see Biden saunter up to the podium,
Look over the crowd briefly,
Then slam the podium and say "Alright! There are aliens! Are you happy?!" - then put his shades back on and walk away no f**ks given.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: As usual, Trudeau fails to recognize the gravity of the situation.


Still a better choice than Pierre Poilivere.
 
indylaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Amazing the shiat that has always been there once people start paying attention to it.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
If the ladies find you handsome why bother being smart?
 
Lighting [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: I just want to see Biden saunter up to the podium,
Look over the crowd briefly,
Then slam the podium and say "Alright! There are aliens! Are you happy?!" - then put his shades back on and walk away no f**ks given.


It's moon bears
Whitest Kids You Know - Moon Bears
Youtube pvjgIxuVdo4
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Gravity
Youtube LyXCqzETdwg
 
frestcrallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Asked why Canada itself did not shoot down the object over Yukon, Trudeau said: "NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is a joint command, which means we do things together over North America, and there were Canadian and American fighter jets scrambled to intercept the object and to take it down."

Translation:  "We will always defer to the U.S. in military situations, because everyone knows we will be completely reliant on them in the event of any serious sh*t going down.  We have a decent healthcare system and bagged milk, but they've got us beat in the military training and hardware department."
 
CCNP
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
After the US allowed a craft to fly cross the country unimpeded, somebody in China decided decided to send everything they had.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
sno man [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Asked why Canada itself did not shoot down the object over Yukon, Trudeau said: "NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is a joint command, which means we do things together over North America, and there were Canadian and American fighter jets scrambled to intercept the object and to take it down."

Translation:  "We will always defer to the U.S. in military situations, because everyone knows we will be completely reliant on them in the event of any serious sh*t going down.  We have a decent healthcare system and bagged milk, but they've got us beat in the military training and hardware department."


That Anchorage was more than twice as close than Cold Lake to the object might have a bit to do with that as well.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Translation:  "We will always defer to the U.S. in military situations, because everyone knows we will be completely reliant on them in the event of any serious sh*t going down.  We have a decent healthcare system and bagged milk, but they've got us beat in the military training and hardware department."


Ah hem.

You left out the bit about weed being legal nationwide in Canada.
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

frestcrallen: Asked why Canada itself did not shoot down the object over Yukon, Trudeau said: "NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is a joint command, which means we do things together over North America, and there were Canadian and American fighter jets scrambled to intercept the object and to take it down."

Translation:  "We will always defer to the U.S. in military situations, because everyone knows we will be completely reliant on them in the event of any serious sh*t going down.  We have a decent healthcare system and bagged milk, but they've got us beat in the military training and hardware department."


qph.cf2.quoracdn.netView Full Size


Just a matter of time...
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: frestcrallen: Asked why Canada itself did not shoot down the object over Yukon, Trudeau said: "NORAD (North American Aerospace Defense Command) is a joint command, which means we do things together over North America, and there were Canadian and American fighter jets scrambled to intercept the object and to take it down."

Translation:  "We will always defer to the U.S. in military situations, because everyone knows we will be completely reliant on them in the event of any serious sh*t going down.  We have a decent healthcare system and bagged milk, but they've got us beat in the military training and hardware department."

[qph.cf2.quoracdn.net image 500x332]

Just a matter of time...


...then the poutine will be all ours!
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Evil Mackerel: [Fark user image 850x637]

[Fark user image 850x637]


[Iunderstoodthatreference.bmp]
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Rev.K: FormlessOne: As usual, Trudeau fails to recognize the gravity of the situation.

Still a better choice than Pierre Poilivere.


I've scraped things off my shoe that would be a better choice than Pierre Poilivere.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
