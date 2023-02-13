 Skip to content
(Task and Purpose)   Submarine: 1, Train: 0   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
9
Cyclometh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh ooh! I narrated the audiobook by the skipper of the *Barb*, Admiral Eugene Fluckey. It's called *Thunder Below!* and is to this day the most popular book I have ever recorded.

And yeah, the story about the train is incredible. The whole book is.

/won't spam links here, but search for the title on your favorite audiobook platform to find it
//also available on OverDrive and Libby if you get audiobooks through your library.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
If you get a chance...read the book about USS Barb or get the audiobook as read by Cyclometh
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I've read a pile of books about WW II sub escapades and those guys were something else.

Cyclometh: Ooh ooh! I narrated the audiobook by the skipper of the *Barb*, Admiral Eugene Fluckey. It's called *Thunder Below!* and is to this day the most popular book I have ever recorded.


I've probably read it.  At this point there can't be many books about WW II subs I haven't read.

Some of the stories just crack me up, like the rules imposed when someone farked up and burned out the DIY ice cream machine one sub had.  I get it, morale on a tiny ship in the middle of hot and steamy nowhere can be tilted but little things like ice cream.  But it still cracked me up.
 
BigMax [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Driving that train,
High on sake
Casey-san
The risk you take
Was from above,
not below
A submarine attack
Never crossed your mind

Trouble ahead
A code red
Commandos on the track
Setting a bomb for you.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
myconfinedspace.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

How farking high are you right now?  Set an alarm to read that tomorrow....
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Aw man I was hoping a torpedo had taken out the train bridge.

/or that someone had taken a sweet shot with the deck cannon
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

gameshowhost: Aw man I was hoping a torpedo had taken out the train bridge.

/or that someone had taken a sweet shot with the deck cannon


I thought for sure it was going to be one of those too.
 
