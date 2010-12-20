 Skip to content
(World Health Organization)   Because this new year hasn't started out crazy enough, there is now a Marburg virus outbreak. If you don't know what that is, it's where you bleed from every orifice and it has fatality rate of up to 88%   (afro.who.int) divider line
44
44 Comments     (+0 »)
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Soon to visit Florida and Texas... but I'm sure we'll have a vaccine by then....oh right
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Or as I call it, Friday night.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know what's really creepy?

Marburg virus[edit]
The Soviet Union reportedly had a large biological weapons program enhancing the usefulness of the Marburg virus. The development was conducted in Vector Institute under the leadership of Dr. Ustinov who was accidentally killed by the virus. The samples of Marburg taken from Ustinov's organs were more powerful than the original strain. The new strain, called "Variant U", had been successfully weaponized and approved by the Soviet Ministry of Defense in 1990.[12]

I'm sure the virus samples are well-secured and everything.
 
alice_600 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark! Fark! Fark! Fark! Fark!
 
Cormee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, stop
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jackmalice [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So it's like Taco Bell.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, shoot. I guess I need to pick a new spring break destination instead of Equatorial Guinea
 
jtown
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I did not see that coming.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"I say, anyone up for a game of tennis?"
 
IdentInvalid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
88%?  Just use Sub-Zero and get against them.  It's only a Dragon Punch motion and high punch.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
This medical drama pandemic will get good when actual zombies start chasing people.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Thanks for the heads up, I'll be sure to not touch anyone who looks like they bled out from every orifice.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 684x567]

"I say, anyone up for a game of tennis?"


Pretty strong meat there....
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yes, the newer Ebola virus is from a mutant Marburg strain.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Yes, the newer Ebola virus is from a mutant Marburg strain.


That's just lovely.  The Earth hates us and wants us all dead.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
24-88% fearmongersubby. The faster you get treated and rehydrated the better your survival. The body is pretty tight about keeping stuff out until you cross the mucus membrane
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
oh settle down. this is just a warm up

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kentuckienne
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The "nice" thing about Marburg is that it's so virulent that it tends to kill its victims before they can share it too widely.

That said, if it reaches a heavily populated area with access to good transportation routes, all bets are off.

This article still occasionally keeps me awake at night: https://www.newyorker.com/magazine/2010/12/20/the-doomsday-strain
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Hmmm... the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 and then COVID broke out.  Now they win in 2023 and we have the Marburg Virus breaking out... Thanks, Andy Reid!
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

OldRod: Hmmm... the Chiefs won the Super Bowl in 2020 and then COVID broke out.  Now they win in 2023 and we have the Marburg Virus breaking out... Thanks, Andy Reid!


I'd be more worried about bird flu my dudes
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Yes, the newer Ebola virus is from a mutant Marburg strain.

That's just lovely.  The Earth hates us and wants us all dead.


Yes. That's how it works. Always has been.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Marburg sounds like a sandwich.  "Yeah, I'll have a Marburg and a pint of St. Pauli Girl, please".
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
44 percent live. Meh.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Marburg sounds like a sandwich.  "Yeah, I'll have a Marburg and a pint of St. Pauli Girl, please".


preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
cleek
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Marburg Light kills you just the same, but you cough a bit less.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

cleek: Marburg Light kills you just the same, but you cough a bit less.


Marburg Full Flavor kills you smooooooth
 
pounddawg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm thinking that we need a vaccine and then would it be too much to ask if the government could come out strongly pro-vaccine - have zero-cost clinics and everything - before it arrives on our shores?

/It's a foolproof plan, I tell ya.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Never been a better time to get your red wings.
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I'm calling it early.  The Republicans will demand that Biden produce a vaccine, because someone said Ebola, and that has a scary African name, and this one has a Jewish sounding name, which just proves they were right all along about the space lasers.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
So, that's what's in those balloons and drones, huh?

Sweet. I'm gonna steal a Ferrari before I die.
 
wxboy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm calling it early.  The Republicans will demand that Biden produce a vaccine, because someone said Ebola, and that has a scary African name, and this one has a Jewish sounding name, which just proves they were right all along about the space lasers.


If we're lucky, they'll then refuse to take said vaccine, because they don' want none of that Biden juice.
 
OptionC [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cleek: Marburg Light kills you just the same, but you cough a bit less.


Vanilla and Marburg Light is the scent of a deadly stripper.
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm calling it early.  The Republicans will demand that Biden produce a vaccine, because someone said Ebola, and that has a scary African name, and this one has a Jewish sounding name, which just proves they were right all along about the space lasers.


There is an experimental vaccine, but it has had only very early tests.

If it does spread, which it won't, I'm looking forward to seeing what brand of anti fungal medication the GOP latches onto this time. And of course Marburg parties where everyone brings the kids around.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Look, y'all told me to keep farking that chicken.  I farkin KNEW I was gonna catch something.
 
Dinkledort
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shiat.  Hey, nobody go to Equatorial Guinea, ok?  Ok.

Phew, that was close.
 
RichardFannin
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

pounddawg: [upload.wikimedia.org image 256x388]


You rang?
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
We are in the endgame. Proof? We can do f*cking fusion now, that's late-game tech in every strategy game. It stands to reason that the game is going to throw all of the challenges at us now. The UFO's are just spectators watching the whole thing play out. This is my unified 2020's theory.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Yes, the newer Ebola virus is from a mutant Marburg strain.


Really? Last I heard Marburg and Ebola were two entirely separate viruses. Citation? I'd be interested.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Ker_Thwap: I'm calling it early.  The Republicans will demand that Biden produce a vaccine, because someone said Ebola, and that has a scary African name, and this one has a Jewish sounding name, which just proves they were right all along about the space lasers.


Nah, they'll just complain that if he had let Trump build the wall it wouldn't have entered the US in the first place. Followed by trying their hardest to forcibly quarantine anyone with just a hint of melanin, even if they don't have the virus.
 
oldfool
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Yeah, the equator is on fire both virally and literally.
 
