(Some Safari Animal)   Caption this gray confrontation
15
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 day ago  
Original:
img-s-msn-com.akamaized.netView Full Size
 
RedZoneTuba [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"You call those little nubby things 'tusks', Shortstuff?"
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"I peed in that water you drink, dick nose."
 
Snubnose [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"MY UMBRELLA!  ELLA!  ELLA! MY UMBRELLA!  ELLA!  ELLA!  MY UMBRELLA!  ELLA!  ELLA! ! "
 
Isitoveryet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"And speaking of problems, what's this I hear about you having problems with your TPS reports?"
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"If you don't shut the f*ck up, I'll stuff you in my trunk."
 
Jeff5
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"That's not a tusk, THIS is a tusk."
 
ICDedPpl
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey, Jumbo! Throw a peanut in my mouth!
 
ifky
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
"Buuuuuurrrrrrpppp'"
 
LF1
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
No Harold! Just because I fed Dumbo like a baby bird doesn't mean I'm feeding you that way!
-Elephant
 
MrHormel [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I did too win the election, mom!
 
Grumpy Cat
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
"Look. I had my uvula pierced. Watch out, ladies."
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"I was in the pool!"
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Do you have a minute to discuss our lord and savior Jesus Christ?
 
KRSESQ
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
ZELENSKY'S ALIVE!
 
