 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS News)   Sure, "Blizzo" is cute, but "Clearopathtra" is amazing   (cbsnews.com) divider line
11
    More: Amusing  
•       •       •

951 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 9:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Blizzo is NOT CUTE!  Makes me think of this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearopathra is actually witty.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One of last year's winners:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kiz
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Yeah, that's a good one.
 
jso2897
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

6nome: Clearopathra is actually witty.


Mike Tyson should name one of his pigeons that.
 
6nome
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

jso2897: 6nome: Clearopathra is actually witty.

Mike Tyson should name one of his pigeons that.


Ithe thtopper.
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: [Fark user image image 768x354]


What you get when you just pass kids through high school grades, with all F-'s!

Plaw is spelled Phlough!!! Study it out!

/Pedantic comment is technically the truth! The best kind of truth!
 
Flab [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Repeat
 
Mikey1969 [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

6nome: Clearopathra is actually witty.


I got a kick out of 'Yer a Blizzard, Harry'. But I couldn't vote against Clearopathra...
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.