Now, before we give you the ballet director job we have one final question. Would you say that you respond to constructive criticism in a positive way?
7
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ballet director smeared faeces on critic's face after bad review

foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
That's a problem?  I literally throw feces at tourists every day to pay for my room and board.  The masturbating I do for free, ladies...
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

foo monkey: That's a problem?  I literally throw feces at tourists every day to pay for my room and board.  The masturbating I do for free, ladies...


Well, he was German.  In that country, that is a form of the highest praise.

/At least, that's what I understand from reviewing one or two films on the subject...
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
foo monkey
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: foo monkey: That's a problem?  I literally throw feces at tourists every day to pay for my room and board.  The masturbating I do for free, ladies...

Well, he was German.  In that country, that is a form of the highest praise.

/At least, that's what I understand from reviewing one or two films on the subject...


Ich weiss. Die Deutschen lieben affenkot.
 
shabu
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
No matter how perfectly droll and cutting your writing skills may be, they can't fight their way out of a bag of shiate.

I'm not defending the aggressor or the work. but if you purposely speak badly about a person in public, you must consider the potential responses.

/Talk shiate, get shiate.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
