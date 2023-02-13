 Skip to content
(WUSA9)   Attention DC residents: If you see/hear fighters jets racing low over DC tonight from midnight to 2:30am don't worry, they aren't chasing a UFO or a Chinese balloon, well that's what they want you to think anyway   (wusa9.com) divider line
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
my money is on another ufo. maybe a false flag op
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been watching a thing on Skinwalker Ranch. I think it's that. Portals and shiat into other dimensions. I'm convinced. On Mysterious Universe podcast I listened to today, the host was saying he's convinced that Dante went through one of these and he really went on his little tour. And he wrote it all down there nice and neat like that. With his spirit animals.

Anyway, I'm convinced.
 
DoughyGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this like the equivalent of news broadcasts showing the local snowplow garage tuning up their vehicles prior to an incoming storm?
 
tembaarmswide
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cdn.hswstatic.comView Full Size


aliens will just get here the easy way
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll tell you right now, so you know

iT'S NOT A CHINESE BALLOON

/CHINESE BALLOONS ARE SQUARE
//LIEK THEIR WATERMELONS
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder who was 'shooped out of this photo

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
backhand.slap.of.reason
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They're trying to distract you from the fact that a literal train wreck just radically increased the cancer risk to the residents of several states.  Well, that and they have no intention whatsoever of remedying the circumstances that led to the accident.  Suck it, 'murica.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Be polite walk on the right: I'll tell you right now, so you know

iT'S NOT A CHINESE BALLOON

/CHINESE BALLOONS ARE SQUARE
//LIEK THEIR WATERMELONS


Fark user imageView Full Size

About halfway will be fine.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

backhand.slap.of.reason: They're trying to distract you from the fact that a literal train wreck just radically increased the cancer risk to the residents of several states.  Well, that and they have no intention whatsoever of remedying the circumstances that led to the accident.  Suck it, 'murica.


this is what happens when you make someone secretary of transportation because he wasn't good at anything specific
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the idea of high strangeness moistly involves portals or at least little place where it's thin. Yeah I'm leaving that typo. I love that idea. I want to see if someone can figure that out and go in there and befriend a bigfoot or a grey.

No you can't buy weed from me.

And I'm probably just jonesing to watch SG-1 again.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy sh*t. The Furlings are bigfoots.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Or so the germans want you to think.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Many years ago, my employer got an actual paper copy of the Federal Register. I was on the circulating list and I would browse the Table of Contents. One day, I spotted an entry by the Navy Department. It was an environmental notice regarding urban exercises the Marines were going to do. I showed it to a couple of people. "See! Black helicopters are coming! It says so right here!"
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only thing unusual about this exercise is that it made the news.  We get fighters up at strange hours every couple months.  The F-16's at Andrews do need to stay current.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Just had a low flying helicopter with a spotlight on fly over pretty fast.  They briefly lit up the hot tub.  I told my wife that her assets momentarily distracted them.

/DC-adjacent suburban Maryland
 
Lsherm [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Just had a low flying helicopter with a spotlight on fly over pretty fast.  They briefly lit up the hot tub.  I told my wife that her assets momentarily distracted them.

/DC-adjacent suburban Maryland


I live downtown and since carjackings are up, they haul out the helicopter at least once a week. Farker is loud and annoying. I wish our cops would run good old-fashioned car chases like the old days.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Izunbacol: Just had a low flying helicopter with a spotlight on fly over pretty fast.  They briefly lit up the hot tub.  I told my wife that her assets momentarily distracted them.

/DC-adjacent suburban Maryland

I live downtown and since carjackings are up, they haul out the helicopter at least once a week. Farker is loud and annoying. I wish our cops would run good old-fashioned car chases like the old days.


I do too.  But the DC police don't chase anyone.  So you've now got weekly sprint races on 395 North, as every criminal suspect doing wrong in NoVa makes a run for the 14th Street Bridge.  They know if they can make it to the river, they're home free, because VA state police will break off and DC won't pick up the chase.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Does it maek a difference
that Maryland is TWO UNBROKEN
pieces of LAND
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fano
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Warthog: Lsherm: Izunbacol: Just had a low flying helicopter with a spotlight on fly over pretty fast.  They briefly lit up the hot tub.  I told my wife that her assets momentarily distracted them.

/DC-adjacent suburban Maryland

I live downtown and since carjackings are up, they haul out the helicopter at least once a week. Farker is loud and annoying. I wish our cops would run good old-fashioned car chases like the old days.

I do too.  But the DC police don't chase anyone.  So you've now got weekly sprint races on 395 North, as every criminal suspect doing wrong in NoVa makes a run for the 14th Street Bridge.  They know if they can make it to the river, they're home free, because VA state police will break off and DC won't pick up the chase.


Better not try that shiat near 7Corners, Sleepy Hollow Rules don't just let you cross the bridge and get off
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Izunbacol: Just had a low flying helicopter with a spotlight on fly over pretty fast.  They briefly lit up the hot tub.  I told my wife that her assets momentarily distracted them.

/DC-adjacent suburban Maryland


The Simpsons - Homer and Marge Under the Scrutiny of the Police State
Youtube oXNA5h6gQqI
 
