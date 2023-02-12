 Skip to content
(CNN)   Kentucky Baby Drop Off Box turning out to be a success, replacing the questionable Take a Baby, Leave a Baby tray   (cnn.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm having a hard time believing your average Christian or conservative is OK with this. I mean, sure, it still forces women who don't want a baby to function as brood mares and carry the baby to term regardless of what's in their best interest, which is obviously a good thing from their perspective. But by making it legal to then abandon the baby they were forced to have in the first place, you're allowing them to not spend the next 18 years of their lives paying the consequences for being such a dirty, filthy slut in the first place. How are they going to learn their proper place in society with such tolerance being shown for poor behavior?
 
Chariset [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm having a hard time believing your average Christian or conservative is OK with this. I mean, sure, it still forces women who don't want a baby to function as brood mares and carry the baby to term regardless of what's in their best interest, which is obviously a good thing from their perspective. But by making it legal to then abandon the baby they were forced to have in the first place, you're allowing them to not spend the next 18 years of their lives paying the consequences for being such a dirty, filthy slut in the first place. How are they going to learn their proper place in society with such tolerance being shown for poor behavior?


It depends on what's being surrendered.

Quite a few people and organizations made bank in the adoption business.  Get enough 'unwed mothers' together and you're bound to end up with healthy white babies you can sell... er, adopt out.  And if the baby's not healthy or white, pronounce Mom 'fit to parent' and the problem's not yours.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
OK, the headline literally made me LOL.

Good jorb, Subby.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why not drop them off at Mitch McConnell's or Rand Paul's houses?
 
Tentacle
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Why not drop them off at Mitch McConnell's or Rand Paul's houses?


Cuz you don't want them fighting in Russia's wars in just under two decades from drop-off?
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
So there's a Comet Pizza in Kentucky?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Uzzah
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Chariset: Quite a few people and organizations made bank in the adoption business.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fb is the father.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
PUT IT BACK IN, IT'S NOT DONE YET!!!!

/the Cos
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Now they will claim their pro life laws are working. And
 
Ponzholio [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm just glad they installed a dedicated drop box instead of making them use the mail slot because not every new mom carries around a sawzall.
 
Meatsim1
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: I'm having a hard time believing your average Christian or conservative is OK with this. I mean, sure, it still forces women who don't want a baby to function as brood mares and carry the baby to term regardless of what's in their best interest, which is obviously a good thing from their perspective. But by making it legal to then abandon the baby they were forced to have in the first place, you're allowing them to not spend the next 18 years of their lives paying the consequences for being such a dirty, filthy slut in the first place. How are they going to learn their proper place in society with such tolerance being shown for poor behavior?


Can't wait for "baby drop boxes" are a form of birth control
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Meatsim1: Pocket Ninja: I'm having a hard time believing your average Christian or conservative is OK with this. I mean, sure, it still forces women who don't want a baby to function as brood mares and carry the baby to term regardless of what's in their best interest, which is obviously a good thing from their perspective. But by making it legal to then abandon the baby they were forced to have in the first place, you're allowing them to not spend the next 18 years of their lives paying the consequences for being such a dirty, filthy slut in the first place. How are they going to learn their proper place in society with such tolerance being shown for poor behavior?

Can't wait for "baby drop boxes" are a form of birth control


Only for the right people.

The others will still face jail.
 
goodncold
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What's even more crazy is that the mother probably gave birth by herself scared out of her mind.

GQP are true scum.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
The boxes - installed into exterior walls of designated hospitals or public safety buildings - allow newborns to be placed in the devices, which then lock on the outside and trigger silent alarms, notifying staff members to secure the babies from inside the buildings.

Well, goddammit. That explains why I was having so much trouble trying to get it open the other day.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Subby I'm glad that is solved.  Now how about the problem of returning a dirty car to the dealer and getting a new clean one.  It's awfully expensive.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
That's a headline to hang on to, subby
+1
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The Jerry's Kids jar?
 
exqqqme
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a farkin nightmare
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"Leave a baby?"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
