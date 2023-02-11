 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Wyoming bill would allow you to choke the chicken at your local bar   (cowboystatedaily.com) divider line
27
    More: Amusing, License, Wyoming, City, Wyoming Senate, Bar, Business, Government, liquor license  
•       •       •

729 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 4:20 PM (34 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
downstairs [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Things to do in Wyoming...
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
good fuggin luck
 
hegelsghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
there were axe throwing bars in New Mexico when I was there.  Never ventured in
 
little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Oblig:
Garfield: It Must Be True!
Youtube 56uSDQECrRQ
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
The expansion will benefit entertainment-based businesses that provide activities like chicken roping, golf simulators and ax throwing

Saturdays at my new bar we'll combine all three and call it The Scottish Cock Purge.
 
Mukster
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The Right to Bare?
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
thunderheist- jerk it
Youtube kbvKUEXNaDU
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: there were axe throwing bars in New Mexico when I was there.  Never ventured in


Wise move.
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Those are considered church activities in Texas.  WTF Wyoming chicken roping without religion is just wrong.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

hegelsghost: there were axe throwing bars in New Mexico when I was there.  Never ventured in


Throwing axes is a lot of fun.  Not that I've ever done it in a bar, I had a friend that had some and he'd bring them to our shootin' parties.

Alcohol was allowed at our shootin' parties.  Drunk shooters were not, and we were downright fascists when it came to keeping firearms pointed downrange.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
How is this not animal cruelty? Roping chickens for fun at a bar? WTF?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Wyoming is trying to get its own tag between this and being upset you have to be 16 to marry.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: hegelsghost: there were axe throwing bars in New Mexico when I was there.  Never ventured in

Throwing axes is a lot of fun.  Not that I've ever done it in a bar, I had a friend that had some and he'd bring them to our shootin' parties.

Alcohol was allowed at our shootin' parties.  Drunk shooters were not, and we were downright fascists when it came to keeping firearms pointed downrange.


Username checks out.
 
ifky
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
cdn.ebaumsworld.comView Full Size
 
CCNP
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
To our inquiry about the "headers" and "heelers" cited in the article, Eric Mills of Action for Animals, an Oakland, CA-based organization that focuses on rodeo reforms, explained: "That's rodeo talk for the team roping event involving a steer and two mounted cowboys. The 'header' ropes the head/horns of the steer; the 'heeler' ropes the steer's hind legs. Then they pull in opposite directions, stretching the steer out. Chickens are clearly not built for this inane activity."

While no animal of any size is built to be pulled "in opposite directions," it is particularly obscene to pull in "opposite directions" a small creature weighing just a few pounds.

"Chicken roping," Davis says, "is an act of pure bullying, with the inevitability of injury and death to the victims built innately into the activity. The trauma inflicted on the chicken may not even manifest itself until after the event. A hen or rooster stands no chance against a towering, controlling human being bent on subjugation."
 
brewskeys
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The face of an enthusiastic chicken-choker:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What, people in Wyoming are too stupid to figure out how to catch a chicken with their hands, or are they too chicken-shiat to lasso a bull?
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
It seems fair as long as the ratio of severed extremities to cocktails with hard liquor in them remains steady, and the extra cost of policing the PETA protests outside the chicken disposal area is covered.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

fiddlehead: To our inquiry about the "headers" and "heelers" cited in the article, Eric Mills of Action for Animals, an Oakland, CA-based organization that focuses on rodeo reforms, explained: "That's rodeo talk for the team roping event involving a steer and two mounted cowboys. The 'header' ropes the head/horns of the steer; the 'heeler' ropes the steer's hind legs. Then they pull in opposite directions, stretching the steer out. Chickens are clearly not built for this inane activity."

While no animal of any size is built to be pulled "in opposite directions," it is particularly obscene to pull in "opposite directions" a small creature weighing just a few pounds.

"Chicken roping," Davis says, "is an act of pure bullying, with the inevitability of injury and death to the victims built innately into the activity. The trauma inflicted on the chicken may not even manifest itself until after the event. A hen or rooster stands no chance against a towering, controlling human being bent on subjugation."



Well there's an opinion that can safely be ignored.  Are there any animal rights people who don't sound like complete whack jobs?
 
Strummer [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I loved my time in Wyoming. It does something to your perspective when it's a 2 hour drive to go anywhere.

And one on one we all got along and did our jobs.

These were people who were proud of the statement the murder of Matthew Shepard made on their behalf. There were lots of things to not talk about there.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

brewskeys: The face of an enthusiastic chicken-choker:

[Fark user image 263x202]


He's chokin' it like it's his job.
 
oldfool
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
How many axes, buried and how many heads, will it take to repeal this law? Show your work.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: How is this not animal cruelty? Roping chickens for fun at a bar? WTF?


Hey, it's the Midwest. They could be drowning the chickens in a bucket of moonshine while farking them, and they'd still think they were right with the lord.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
My fav gun range is the Governor's Gun Club in Georgia, which has a restaurant and full bar. If you've had a single drink, however, you are not allowed to shoot. Good rule.  Drink after shooting. It has axe throwing, too, but I haven't tried it out. Chicken choking on the range might be coming soon. (phrasing!!)

I think I'll go there right now. I liked the Walther 380 I shot last time but I kept shooting to the right of center. I guess my trigger squeeze moves the gun to the right, so I'll aim a little to the left today.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Jeebus Saves: fiddlehead: To our inquiry about the "headers" and "heelers" cited in the article, Eric Mills of Action for Animals, an Oakland, CA-based organization that focuses on rodeo reforms, explained: "That's rodeo talk for the team roping event involving a steer and two mounted cowboys. The 'header' ropes the head/horns of the steer; the 'heeler' ropes the steer's hind legs. Then they pull in opposite directions, stretching the steer out. Chickens are clearly not built for this inane activity."

While no animal of any size is built to be pulled "in opposite directions," it is particularly obscene to pull in "opposite directions" a small creature weighing just a few pounds.

"Chicken roping," Davis says, "is an act of pure bullying, with the inevitability of injury and death to the victims built innately into the activity. The trauma inflicted on the chicken may not even manifest itself until after the event. A hen or rooster stands no chance against a towering, controlling human being bent on subjugation."


Well there's an opinion that can safely be ignored.  Are there any animal rights people who don't sound like complete whack jobs?


They're out there but nobody quotes them.
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.