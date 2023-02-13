 Skip to content
(Twitter)   I've heard of double-wides but I'm not sure this is the proper orientation   (twitter.com) divider line
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I lived in a ranch style house back when I was a child and while it was long, as are most homes of that style are, it wasn't as narrow as this one.
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
City folk,

Did you ever want to recreate the magic of your first railroad apartment but with the larger square footage of a home? Well, boy howdy do we got a house for you!

XXOO,
Cindy Heckelsberh
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
1 bathroom? I'd piss my f*cking pants before I got halfway there!
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
She don't lie, she don't lie, she don't lie...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Markoff_Cheney [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Less than my townhouse and on 5 acres!
 
toddalmighty [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two of my aunts each bought converted motels as homes.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gas stove without a hood vent? I hope they like carbon monoxide and vaporized grease on everything. Deal breaker right there.
 
aimtastic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Disappointed there isn't a straight shot down the entire length for an epic Hot Wheels track.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: Gas stove without a hood vent? I hope they like carbon monoxide and vaporized grease on everything. Deal breaker right there.


Because hood vents are impossible to retrofit?
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I actually like the potential in this, despite it being a little weird and the decorating not really to my taste. I mean, half-ish of the house being a heated barn/garage? That's heated car parking, a workshop and plenty of room for garage band/recording space. Decent amount of trees on the lot, but I'd plant a shiatton more, fark grass. Set up a forge out back, aww yeah.

Looks like it's about as far into bfe as my mom's house was in Ohio. I wonder if they have internet there yet.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: arrogantbastich: Gas stove without a hood vent? I hope they like carbon monoxide and vaporized grease on everything. Deal breaker right there.

Because hood vents are impossible to retrofit?


One that properly exhausts outside? Impossible, no. Ridiculously expensive and ugly, yes.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Bet they used it as a shooting range
 
mongbiohazard [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Lotta room for solar panels... Enough solar panels to supply electric to your neighbors too.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
double wide, double long...whatever it takes...
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

toddalmighty: Two of my aunts each bought converted motels as homes.


That's great, but do they have aunts?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jmr61
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Any one have comps for that so I can complete the appraisal?
 
uberalice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Disappointed there isn't a straight shot down the entire length for an epic Hot Wheels track.


Indoor monorail.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

arrogantbastich: Gas stove without a hood vent? I hope they like carbon monoxide and vaporized grease on everything. Deal breaker right there.


Waaaaaaaaaaaaah!

I grew up in a house with a gas stove and no vent and currently live in a house with a gas stove and no vent.  it's not the hazard you people keep claiming it is.

"OMG kids that grew up in homes with unvented gas stoves have a higher rate of asthma!"  Beeyotch, we grew up in homes at a time when a good 50% of adults smoked.  That can't possibly have anything to do with it.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
That's converted from either a pig or chicken coop.
 
Mi-go amigo
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A bold choice for a town just east of Tornado Alley.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, did the mod fark up and forget to post it in the comments, or do we actually have to give twatter clicks now?
 
pounddawg
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

WTP 2: double wide, double long...whatever it takes...


Honey, if you call and I don't answer I'm either at the gym or gun club.

/220, 221 whatever it takes.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Come on in, let me show you around."
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
it's the non-mobile version of this.

imgs.search.brave.comView Full Size
 
Sofa King Smart
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
meant to include the link...  https://www.dhmco.com/lakota-horse-trailers/living-quarters/4-horse/11832/
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

aimtastic: Disappointed there isn't a straight shot down the entire length for an epic Hot Wheels track.


Honestly, I was thinking "bowling alley."
 
