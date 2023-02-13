 Skip to content
(Guardian)   California: We need rain to prevent fires. Also California: All this rain we got is now going to cause fires. Wait, what?   (theguardian.com) divider line
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah yes, the annual "rains make fuels grow" article. Just like the swallows returning to Capistrano.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well...yeah.  We're all nervously eye-ballin' the Santa Monica mtns for this reason.   It's gonna SUCK this August when it's all dry brush.
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is all Adele's fault. She even confessed in song format.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I'm beginning to think human beings were never meant to live in that state.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Subby as soon as you learn to bend time and fold it over itself, you'll be fine.
 
Joe Stapler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: This is all Adele's fault. She even confessed in song format.


I'd like to know what Milli Vanilli has to say about all this.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
What we need are rakes, so we can rake the forest. And probably a riding mower too.
 
theknuckler_33
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fires can start for a variety of reasons. Story at 11:00.
 
OccamsWhiskers
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Well...yeah.  We're all nervously eye-ballin' the Santa Monica mtns for this reason.   It's gonna SUCK this August when it's all dry brush.


Mrs Ben Shapiro can vouch for this.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Pave over the state. No plants, no fires.
 
farker99
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This rain generated a mid-cycle 25% increase in my fire insurance on my house.
Because the "fuel load" is going to be so much heavier this year than in prior years.
/At least they didn't cancel me outright
//Friends got dropped
///Insurance prices in So. Cal. are outrageous.
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Californians are never happy. It must be a west coast thing.
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The Southern Dandy: What we need are rakes, so we can rake the forest. And probably a riding mower too.


Rakes are so inefficient.

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size


I know, I know, nature abhors a vacuum...
 
xcheopis
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'm beginning to think human beings were never meant to live in that state.


Humans were living here just fine thousands of years before the Spanish showed up.
 
Blahbbs [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

xcheopis: NewportBarGuy: I'm beginning to think human beings were never meant to live in that state.

Humans were living here just fine thousands of years before the Spanish showed up.


Nobody expects the Spanish Conflagration!
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: The Southern Dandy: What we need are rakes, so we can rake the forest. And probably a riding mower too.

Rakes are so inefficient.

[cdn.vox-cdn.com image 850x850]

I know, I know, nature abhors a vacuum...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: Subby as soon as you learn to bend time and fold it over itself, you'll be fine.


Everyone has seen the time-knife
 
Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

xcheopis: NewportBarGuy: I'm beginning to think human beings were never meant to live in that state.

Humans were living here just fine thousands of years before the Spanish showed up.


They definitely weren't "just fine" if the Spaniards displaced them. If it weren't for the Port of Los Angeles, the whole land mass south of Frisco could be floated out into the ocean and nothing of value would be lost.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: xcheopis: NewportBarGuy: I'm beginning to think human beings were never meant to live in that state.

Humans were living here just fine thousands of years before the Spanish showed up.

They definitely weren't "just fine" if the Spaniards displaced them. If it weren't for the Port of Los Angeles, the whole land mass south of Frisco could be floated out into the ocean and nothing of value would be lost.


What an idiotic thing to say.
 
zbtop
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

farker99: ///Insurance prices in So. Cal. are outrageous.


So, I grew up in San Diego, and I totally get the insurance premiums. More than one person I knew lived in a house built literally right up to the San Dieguito River Park. You can see some houses in these pics, but there are developments with thousands of units built right up to stuff like this.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


As you can see, it's basically endless fire fuel, and routinely goes up in flames like clockwork. I've seen these neighborhoods burning live on CNN more than once.
 
Zizzowop [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Well yeah, I mean, the poor CDF people, they're busy when it doesn't rain-dry conditions, and they're busy when it does because everything over-grows.
 
ShavedOrangutan
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

raerae1980: Well...yeah.  We're all nervously eye-ballin' the Santa Monica mtns for this reason.   It's gonna SUCK this August when it's all dry brush.


Don't need to wait for August, this was May of 2021:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farker99: This rain generated a mid-cycle 25% increase in my fire insurance on my house.
Because the "fuel load" is going to be so much heavier this year than in prior years.
/At least they didn't cancel me outright
//Friends got dropped
///Insurance prices in So. Cal. are outrageous.


Do they give a discount if you have one of those whole-house fire suppression systems?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The All-Powerful Atheismo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
leviosaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
California gets the most press, because most of the press is here.

This is a problem for the entire West Coast, including British Columbia. The fires in Oregon have been horrific, but they never seem to make the news.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
California forests are like Bender:
Futurama - You've been drinking too much, or too little.
Youtube NmCkJjEgUU4
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
While  NORAD is all jacked up, why not shoot down all those Jewish space lasers and for heaven's sake, give those poor people rakes.

Judy Collins - Send In The Clowns (Live)
Youtube _W3v2RC8PcY
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Do Californians not...own anything? Like, are their houses just empty except for a bed, a table, some chairs for the table?

It's so weird to see them rebuilding subdivisions in the path of annual fires. I've been thinking about what they must own, that they feel is disposable, and what they must own that they consider important enough to save. Do they keep only 1 or 2 heirlooms in the trunk of their car for evacuation purposes?

Especially books. How do they protect their books? And do they only buy clothes at thrift shops, so that they can just let it all burn once a year?
 
