(Some Guy)   Well if Jesus wanted it, case dismissed good sir   (dailynewsreported.com)
56
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Turns out being The Onion isn't as easy as it seems.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is that Conservative Humor?

Jesus Christ...
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"I hope he gets the punishment he deserves for wounding me so viciously."

...

"Years of therapy and hair regrowth is in the future for all of this man's victims. Our hope is to thwart the aspirations of the next terrorist waiting for their turn, by making an example of Craig Ledbetter."

I'm sure it was scary and the guy is definitely unhinged, but these statements seem a tad overdramatic.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
FTA; "The Lord spoke to me this morning. He told me that men need to stop posing as women. "

Has this person never seen a depiction of his savior? Dude had long hair, wore a "dress/robe" and hung out with a bunch of guys...

Guy had good hair too, look at those locks!

w0.peakpx.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Only 37? Shame.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Is this when they crucified him?
 
ArcadianRefugee [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
"I hope he gets the punishment he deserves for wounding me so viciously."

"Well, seeing as how cutting your hair causes you zero wounds, case dismissed."
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Only 37? Shame.


In the parking lot, no less.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
The Lord works in mysterious ways.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x421]


You have got to be farking kidding me.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Criminal Caught After Cutting Off 37 Man Buns In One Day, Claims He "Was Doing The Lord's Work"

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I see what you did there Subby, why wait til April?
 
propasaurus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Turns out being The Onion isn't as easy as it seems.


Yeah this.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wait. Locks of Love is getting involved to give these guys "buns" instead of cancer patients getting wigs?!?

*facepalm*
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
*RTFA*

*thinks deeply*

*sighs*

*invokes Norm MacDonald*
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: FTA; "The Lord spoke to me this morning. He told me that men need to stop posing as women. "

Has this person never seen a depiction of his savior? Dude had long hair, wore a "dress/robe" and hung out with a bunch of guys...

Guy had good hair too, look at those locks!

[w0.peakpx.com image 338x601]


yup, not bad for a white guy born in the middle east...
 
booztravlr [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
He's lucky they weren't in the area
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Holy shiat, that was terrible. "Your blog sucks" doesn't cover it - I mean, that was farking pathetic.
 
rfenster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
That's why I wear a clip-on man-bun!
i5.walmartimages.comView Full Size

$9.99 at Walmart
 
Solty Dog [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
What a waste of Locks of Love hair. I'm sure cancer patients will understand some baristas identity is more important.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Literally dozen's of mens lives have forever been altered negatively

negatively? Or did he do them a favor?
 
rfenster
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Clip-on Man-Bun $9.99 at Walmart!
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Diogenes: I'm sure it was scary and the guy is definitely unhinged, but these statements seem a tad overdramatic.


Sounds like the kind of more formal vocabulary used when something is being written down 'for the record', such as when the intended primamry audience are journalists, in court, for insurance assessors & for witness impact statements.

Any physical assault on how you choose to present yourself to the world is a highly personal affront. There may be religious, cultural or any number of other reasons behind your image beyond aesthetics.

\ I think you already know this
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Seems a little extreme.

If you see a dude with a man-bun, I was told you should just kick 'em in the coont.
 
The Brains
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

farkitallletitend: Only 37? Shame.


Baldy-like typing detected
 
WillJM8528
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That was bad satire, right?
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
...are folks taking this post seriously?

Daily News Reported is a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website. Daily News Reported uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.
Daily News Reported is not intended for people under 18 years of age.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MusicMakeMyHeadPound: Turns out being The Onion isn't as easy as it seems.


No kidding.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can only image the rage that would overcome me if someone ran up and cut off my hair. I would likely end up in prison for several years because of our stupid self defense laws.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Amusing tag was a lie.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...are folks taking this post seriously?

Daily News Reported is a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website. Daily News Reported uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.
Daily News Reported is not intended for people under 18 years of age.


now I don't know if Jesus is real or not.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Holy shiat, that was terrible. "Your blog sucks" doesn't cover it - I mean, that was farking pathetic.


Welcome to Fark.
At least it's not FarkTV? I think?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I have since RTFA & its source. Yup, they got me.

\arf, arf...
 
basicstock
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
https://www.sadanduseless.com/man-buns-funny/
 
wildsnowllama
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I hope he gets the punishment he deserves for wounding me so viciously."

...

"Years of therapy and hair regrowth is in the future for all of this man's victims. Our hope is to thwart the aspirations of the next terrorist waiting for their turn, by making an example of Craig Ledbetter."

I'm sure it was scary and the guy is definitely unhinged, but these statements seem a tad overdramatic.


You and I have the benefit of a third person perspective looking at the beginning, end, and aftermath of the situation.  Place yourself in the middle of the situation where some unhinged asshole comes out of nowhere and lops off your hair.  But you don't know if that's all they're there for.  Makes me remember Columbine where some unhinged assholes came out of nowhere and asked people "so you believe in God?" and the wrong answer earned you a bullet in the head.
That doesn't dig into a person's past: did they have male pattern baldness, a previous trauma dealing with loss of control over ones volition.  It's easy to downplay how people feel, but I'm willing to give someone the room to navigate their feelings and emotions.  It's what they do with that path I've cleared that will determine how I judge them.
 
mrparks
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Diogenes: "I hope he gets the punishment he deserves for wounding me so viciously."

...

"Years of therapy and hair regrowth is in the future for all of this man's victims. Our hope is to thwart the aspirations of the next terrorist waiting for their turn, by making an example of Craig Ledbetter."

I'm sure it was scary and the guy is definitely unhinged, but these statements seem a tad overdramatic.


Well, yeah. They were made by people who used to have a man-bun.
 
ElPrimitivo [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

WillJM8528: That was bad satire, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Aardvark Inc.: I have since RTFA & its source. Yup, they got me.

\arf, arf...


NOT QUITE DAILY. NOT QUITE NEWS.

Yep - me, too.
 
RhinoCat
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: ...are folks taking this post seriously?

Daily News Reported is a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website. Daily News Reported uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.
Daily News Reported is not intended for people under 18 years of age.


YES! YES! People were taking it seriously, because they didn't bother to read critically or even look at the top of the page that says "Not quite daily. Not quite News". People were taking it seriously and the comments were hilarious, but now Buzz Killington you've ruined it for everybody.
 
gameshowhost [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fantastic web design.

Nearly as much thought put into the content.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
NO RAGERTS

dailynewsreported.comView Full Size
 
OBBN
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
GOOD
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

RhinoCat: FormlessOne: ...are folks taking this post seriously?

Daily News Reported is a fabricated satirical newspaper and comedy website. Daily News Reported uses invented names in all its stories, except in cases when public figures are being satirized. Any other use of real names is accidental and coincidental.
Daily News Reported is not intended for people under 18 years of age.

YES! YES! People were taking it seriously, because they didn't bother to read critically or even look at the top of the page that says "Not quite daily. Not quite News". People were taking it seriously and the comments were hilarious, but now Buzz Killington you've ruined it for everybody.


I'm OK with that. That blog comes pre-ruined - all I did was save a bunch of folks from wasting their goddamned time.
 
Fano
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

booztravlr: He's lucky they weren't in the area
[Fark user image image 544x301]


Came to see if someone referenced chopping off samurai buns

/my anaconda don't want none
 
Stratohead
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image 425x421]


https://www.lockpickshop.com/SPS-20.html
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Fano: booztravlr: He's lucky they weren't in the area
[Fark user image image 544x301]

Came to see if someone referenced chopping off samurai buns

/my anaconda don't want none


The fun part was running that through Bing and getting "watashi no anaconda wa nani mo nozon de iya mase nichi", then running it back to get "My anaconda is nothing to be known for."
 
Russ1642
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Wine Sipping Elitist: [Fark user image image 425x421]


That would make for a great LPL episode.
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Yep - me, too.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
