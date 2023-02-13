 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Has a mile-long train been idling outside your home for 6 hours in the middle of the night shaking your entire house? Well here's a number you can call to let the train know it's doing that   (theguardian.com) divider line
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks


I've never not lived near train tracks. Through 5 different cities.

Oddly enough, I've been very poor for a long time.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think someone would correct that problem to save fuel costs. Maybe it isn't possible.
Maybe there is a baby on one track, and five adults on another and they are debating which is the better option ethically.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AppleOptionEsc: pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks

I've never not lived near train tracks. Through 5 different cities.

Oddly enough, I've been very poor for a long time.


It prepares you surprisingly well for living under a flight path! Rising rents call for interesting living situations.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby's mom prefers to run her trains inside the house.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Moving near a train track complaining about the noise would be akin to moving near an airport
and then complaining about the noise.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in 95, we made an extended tour of the West. On our drive home we stopped in world-famous Gallup, New Mexico. Our 1940s motel was right by the Southern Pacific switching yard. We didn't have 1 train idling outside our window for 6 hours. We had dozens. From the moment we got there until we left. Sadder but wiser.

I just Googled it to get an idea of the per day numbers. 2 passenger trains. 100 freight. I was afraid I'd let Time exaggerate the experience.

Nope.
 
mrmopar5287
‘’ 1 hour ago  

amigafin: You would think someone would correct that problem to save fuel costs


For idling locomotives, there are companies that make generator sets that can be installed on the locomotive. It's a much smaller Diesel engine that runs and generates compressed air to keep brakes charged as well as electricity to do a couple things such as keep the main engine oil warm. The waste heat from the smaller engine is also used to keep the main engine coolant warm so it doesn't freeze (not a problem in warm climates) and the warm coolant also helps with engine starting.

Locomotives equipped with this can use much less fuel while idling because it's basically a 25 horsepower engine used to keep things ready for startup of the main engine. It's similar to an APU on aircraft.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fun fact.  You can close a crossing gate and send the red light up the track by jumpering a wire from one rail to the other.
 
Eravior
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks


Subby's mom needs some rest once in a while. Pulling a train is hard work.
 
hammettman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's a little rumbling, as long as it's still on the tracks and not an airborne toxic event, like the one in Ohio no one's talking about, because who wants to hear about Ohio anyway?

Fark user image
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks


Hey, whatever you do in your private life is up to you but try not to block your neighbor's driveway running trains.
 
EatHam [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

p51d007: Moving near a train track complaining about the noise would be akin to moving near an airport
and then complaining about the noise.


I mean, I would expect a train to come by from time to time, but I wouldn't expect that they'd be allowed to block roads and emergency vehicles for hours and hours.  If they want to just sit there, they should have to pay for an under/over pass.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

derpes_simplex: Fun fact.  You can close a crossing gate and send the red light up the track by jumpering a wire from one rail to the other.


And you can be arrested for doing that..I'm pretty sure it's a felony to interfere with railroad signal operations.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks

I've never not lived near train tracks. Through 5 different cities.

Oddly enough, I've been very poor for a long time.


media.tenor.com
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

p51d007: Moving near a train track complaining about the noise would be akin to moving near an airport
and then complaining about the noise.


Bunch of rich people live not far from us and on the direct line for the runway for planes arriving from the west. Their rage on NextDoor that planes are landing late at night when it turns into class G air space is funny.

"They said they would stop trafficking planes after 11:30 PM. I thought we had this fixed"

Yeah you dummies. You turned it into class G so now pilots are free to take the most direct route instead of having the tower shuffle planes around.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Fun fact.  You can close a crossing gate and send the red light up the track by jumpering a wire from one rail to the other.


Does this involve TikTok and a USB cable?
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
I say pull a Breaking Bad and help yourself to some free freight.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Can't sleep because of the idling diesel locomotive? Here's some background sound to drown it out:

Long Train Sounds for Sleep : Night Train 8 Hour Sound
Youtube 8oVTXSntnA0
 
tommyl66
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: derpes_simplex: Fun fact.  You can close a crossing gate and send the red light up the track by jumpering a wire from one rail to the other.

And you can be arrested for doing that..I'm pretty sure it's a felony to interfere with railroad signal operations.


One of our old field surveyors likes to tell the story of measuring across train tracks with a steel tape and accidentally letting the tape touch the tracks. He said the police were there within minutes but he didn't get in trouble. But then he's been known to tell tall tales so it wouldn't surprise me if he made it all up.
 
It's Bensane Garrison!
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
So is there not any laws concerning blocking rail crossings for a certain amount of time?  As the article stated you can have people needing to get to school, work, or even worse to an emergency and if your town doesn't have alternative ways to get over/under/around the track, you're SOL.  At least in my town where the 2 tracks consolidate into 1 through the town, the trains are idling in an area that doesn't impact any crossings.  Shouldn't that be the rule for trains needing to stop near a town?
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Mr. Shabooboo: derpes_simplex: Fun fact.  You can close a crossing gate and send the red light up the track by jumpering a wire from one rail to the other.

And you can be arrested for doing that..I'm pretty sure it's a felony to interfere with railroad signal operations.


Only if you are caught.
 
NightSteel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wasn't there a city somewhere that just started fining the ever loving crap out of the rail company whenever their trains were blocking crossings because it was affecting emergency responses?

Oof.  Some Googling reveals that Oklahoma and Ohio tried, but got smacked down by the courts.  Looks like it's not possible for any gov below the federal level to penalize railroad companies for blocked crossings.
 
tommyl66
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AppleOptionEsc: pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks

I've never not lived near train tracks. Through 5 different cities.

Oddly enough, I've been very poor for a long time.


Same here, although fewer different locations. And the one house I lived in that wasn't near the tracks was essentially on a highway on-ramp.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Used to party with some Hispanic gentleman in Texas. We were so close to the tracks we could see the engineer smile at us at 2am when the miles long train would go by. We'd holler and he'd give us a long horn blast and we'd fire shotguns in the air. When in Rome.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Wow. What assholes.

I thought that Toronto people moving to niagara, and then complaining about the farmers spraying their orchards, even so far as to call the cops to try to stop it, was humanity's peak Peak Asshole. But at least I can sort of imagine one or two Torontonians might not know where food comes from. But who the farking fark does not know how a train works??? All they are doing is wasting time at multiple bureaucracies, eventually making government and business stress out their low-level wokers with "Answer this idiot's complinat but make it look like an apology or you're fired."
 
InvisibleInsane [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I don't wanna hear it, you snowflakes. I used to live in Freedom, PA, home of Conway railyard.  Via Wikipedia: Norfolk Southern  processes 90,000 to 100,000 cars per month (as of 2003). The site occupies 568 acres, with 181 miles (291 km) of track and a storage capacity of over 11,000 cars.[5]
As of 2012, the yard employed 1,400 rail workers, with 60 to 80 trains traveling through it daily.[9
Fark user image
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: So is there not any laws concerning blocking rail crossings for a certain amount of time?  As the article stated you can have people needing to get to school, work, or even worse to an emergency and if your town doesn't have alternative ways to get over/under/around the track, you're SOL.  At least in my town where the 2 tracks consolidate into 1 through the town, the trains are idling in an area that doesn't impact any crossings.  Shouldn't that be the rule for trains needing to stop near a town?


Where I lived the train company tried to say they should have to pay from elevated crossings and would fight tooth and nail to avoid paying for them as needed.

They would park mile long trains and block crossings so they put in the elevated crossing earlier that was cheaper and trains would stop where the new crossing was and wait for traffic to clear before starting the train down the path without a ton of elevated crossings. This wasn't a dumb Texan city so it got done. I'm sure the local and state government in Texas is enjoying the slushy campaign money.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Wasn't there a city somewhere that just started fining the ever loving crap out of the rail company whenever their trains were blocking crossings because it was affecting emergency responses?

Oof.  Some Googling reveals that Oklahoma and Ohio tried, but got smacked down by the courts.  Looks like it's not possible for any gov below the federal level to penalize railroad companies for blocked crossings.


I would like to see the evidence that blocked crossing actually stopped an ambulance or firetruck. I think that's just Karen von Pooface causing shiat.  If I am wrong then, like, okay, but the railroad tracks were not installed last week, so why ahsn't the municipality built an underpass or overpass, like my municipality did?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

hammettman: What's a little rumbling, as long as it's still on the tracks and not an airborne toxic event, like the one in Ohio no one's talking about, because who wants to hear about Ohio anyway?

[Fark user image 706x482]


Fark user imageView Full Size

This man speaks facts!

There should be no problem as long as there isn't a rare inversion layer that traps the toxic chemical smoke close to the ground.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

Oops.

/yeah that land and water is gonna be toxic for decades, if not longer
 
A Civil Nerd
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: So is there not any laws concerning blocking rail crossings for a certain amount of time?  As the article stated you can have people needing to get to school, work, or even worse to an emergency and if your town doesn't have alternative ways to get over/under/around the track, you're SOL.  At least in my town where the 2 tracks consolidate into 1 through the town, the trains are idling in an area that doesn't impact any crossings.  Shouldn't that be the rule for trains needing to stop near a town?


This is why, in more developed countries like... England, they do all they can to limit at grade rail crossings.  Cuts down on the amount of percussive death from stuck motor vehicles, as well.
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NightSteel: Wasn't there a city somewhere that just started fining the ever loving crap out of the rail company whenever their trains were blocking crossings because it was affecting emergency responses?

Oof.  Some Googling reveals that Oklahoma and Ohio tried, but got smacked down by the courts.  Looks like it's not possible for any gov below the federal level to penalize railroad companies for blocked crossings.


Trains run on time. If a train is delayed and farks up all the other trains. Time for someone to go rogue and install derailers when the train stops. Then they will be financially motivated to keep the train moving.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: I don't wanna hear it, you snowflakes. I used to live in Freedom, PA, home of Conway railyard.  Via Wikipedia: Norfolk Southern  processes 90,000 to 100,000 cars per month (as of 2003). The site occupies 568 acres, with 181 miles (291 km) of track and a storage capacity of over 11,000 cars.[5]
As of 2012, the yard employed 1,400 rail workers, with 60 to 80 trains traveling through it daily.[9
[Fark user image 425x620]


That looks like an anatomy diagram of muscle fibers and when the Earth Giants rise up in the Elemental Apocalypse that is gonna be a bicep, Rosie the Riveter with lava eyes.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: AppleOptionEsc: pastramithemosterotic: Yes. Oddly enough I don't live near train tracks

I've never not lived near train tracks. Through 5 different cities.

Oddly enough, I've been very poor for a long time.

It prepares you surprisingly well for living under a flight path! Rising rents call for interesting living situations.


I never minded living and working under SJCs flight path. Well, unless I had my hearing aids in, fark that.
 
zeroflight222 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

iToad: Can't sleep because of the idling diesel locomotive? Here's some background sound to drown it out:

[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/8oVTXSntnA0?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsapi=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&widgetid=1]



Here's a better copy.


Nightrain
Youtube VMDljoM5JFI
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Walker: hammettman: What's a little rumbling, as long as it's still on the tracks and not an airborne toxic event, like the one in Ohio no one's talking about, because who wants to hear about Ohio anyway?

[Fark user image 706x482]

[Fark user image 591x754]
This man speaks facts!

There should be no problem as long as there isn't a rare inversion layer that traps the toxic chemical smoke close to the ground.
[Fark user image 850x478]
[Fark user image 850x1133]
Oops.

/yeah that land and water is gonna be toxic for decades, if not longer


th.bing.comView Full Size


That looked bad on the news, but the news cycle here didn't cover that weather.
 
Private_Citizen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

InvisibleInsane: I don't wanna hear it, you snowflakes. I used to live in Freedom, PA, home of Conway railyard.  Via Wikipedia: Norfolk Southern  processes 90,000 to 100,000 cars per month (as of 2003). The site occupies 568 acres, with 181 miles (291 km) of track and a storage capacity of over 11,000 cars.[5]
As of 2012, the yard employed 1,400 rail workers, with 60 to 80 trains traveling through it daily.[9
[Fark user image 425x620]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Google Earth screenshot. The measurement is taken from the house I grew up in. You could hear the trains at night constantly.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: So is there not any laws concerning blocking rail crossings for a certain amount of time?  As the article stated you can have people needing to get to school, work, or even worse to an emergency and if your town doesn't have alternative ways to get over/under/around the track, you're SOL.  At least in my town where the 2 tracks consolidate into 1 through the town, the trains are idling in an area that doesn't impact any crossings.  Shouldn't that be the rule for trains needing to stop near a town?


This happened in Texas, where rules are for lib snowflakes.

Don't forget their anti-regulations stance which cut them off from the US power grid (on purpose), so when an ice storm hit they had no power and Ted Cruz fled to Cancun. Also their anti-regulation stance that said it's perfectly fine to put an elementary school and apartments next to a chemical plant....then the chemical plant blew up.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: NightSteel: Wasn't there a city somewhere that just started fining the ever loving crap out of the rail company whenever their trains were blocking crossings because it was affecting emergency responses?

Oof.  Some Googling reveals that Oklahoma and Ohio tried, but got smacked down by the courts.  Looks like it's not possible for any gov below the federal level to penalize railroad companies for blocked crossings.

Trains run on time. If a train is delayed and farks up all the other trains. Time for someone to go rogue and install derailers when the train stops. Then they will be financially motivated to keep the train moving.


IF those townships are even telling the truth... The train was probably stopped because some shiatty computer program was timing all the switches and crossings, and being a shiatty computer program, it did not take into account that a whole town was cut in half. When you fire humans and replace them with shiatty programs, this kind of flaw is built-in. Don't want the flaw? pay the programmers to make a new version of the program. It wouldn't be the first time software companies literally take whole towns hostage to keep their revenues up.
 
iToad [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Trains are getting a lot longer and heavier. They have gotten so big that some of them have radio-controlled locomotives (Auxillary Power Units) in the middle and rear of the trains.

Current big trains carry a two-man crew (engineer and conductor). If something goes wrong, like a broken knuckle or hotbox, then the conductor gets to walk the length of the train to deal with it. There is a big movement among railroad managers to save some bucks by getting rid of the conductor. So these monsters will be driven by exactly one person. What could possibly go wrong?

Why Freight Trains Keep Getting Longer - Cheddar Explains
Youtube wN88di9ULFQ
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
I live about 50 yards from a busy CSX line.  I don't really hear it anymore.  They sometimes stop and idle for an hour or so.  Trains make a lot of weird noises that I think are air brake related.  One sounds like an air compressor that fires up every 15 minutes or so for about 10 seconds.  The other is a constant pssh pssh sound that is air being released for some reason.

Another thing that happened in the last 5 years or so is that CSX now puts an engine in the middle of the train now.  So the first two engines will go by and then a few minutes later another one goes rumbling by in the middle of the train.  I assume this is controlled remotely.  I've never seen anyone in this engine.
 
virgo47 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

It's Bensane Garrison!: So is there not any laws concerning blocking rail crossings for a certain amount of time?  As the article stated you can have people needing to get to school, work, or even worse to an emergency and if your town doesn't have alternative ways to get over/under/around the track, you're SOL.  At least in my town where the 2 tracks consolidate into 1 through the town, the trains are idling in an area that doesn't impact any crossings.  Shouldn't that be the rule for trains needing to stop near a town?


My town has a long running beef with the local trains who have to stop and block roads. Unfortunately, they own the right of way (the land the track is on is their property) and the police can do nothing about it. There used to be a phone number to call for trains stopped more than 5 minutes but the RR eventually said uh just forget it and enjoy the economic activity they bring.
 
rfenster
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I remember this being part of a comic handed out at EPCOT in the late 80s.

Fark user image
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Fun fact.  You can close a crossing gate and send the red light up the track by jumpering a wire from one rail to the other.


I'm wondering if you learned about that from me posting about it here or if you're my BFF from high school in the early 80's.

OH what fun it was to be an asshole teenager and fark with traffic.  Ding ding ding ding gates go down.  A minute later and ding ding ding gates go up.  For 5 seconds, then ding ding ding back down they go.  Do it a couple times until you have a good 15 cars waiting.  Then send 'em up again but send 'em back down before they go all the way up.  Do the back and forth several times then just let 'em go up and watch as the next dozen cars creep up to the tracks, stop, look both ways about 7 times then floor it.

ProTip:  Watch for the "traffic" lights.  if they're green no train is coming
ProTip:  The railroad watches those same lights from a central control board.  They WILL send railroad cops out to investigate.
ProTip:  RUN!
 
jmr61
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

mrmopar5287: amigafin: You would think someone would correct that problem to save fuel costs

For idling locomotives, there are companies that make generator sets that can be installed on the locomotive. It's a much smaller Diesel engine that runs and generates compressed air to keep brakes charged as well as electricity to do a couple things such as keep the main engine oil warm. The waste heat from the smaller engine is also used to keep the main engine coolant warm so it doesn't freeze (not a problem in warm climates) and the warm coolant also helps with engine starting.

Locomotives equipped with this can use much less fuel while idling because it's basically a 25 horsepower engine used to keep things ready for startup of the main engine. It's similar to an APU on aircraft.



And now I'm smarter about idling train engines than I was yesterday. Thanks.
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: Back in 95, we made an extended tour of the West. On our drive home we stopped in world-famous Gallup, New Mexico. Our 1940s motel was right by the Southern Pacific switching yard. We didn't have 1 train idling outside our window for 6 hours. We had dozens. From the moment we got there until we left. Sadder but wiser.

I just Googled it to get an idea of the per day numbers. 2 passenger trains. 100 freight. I was afraid I'd let Time exaggerate the experience.

Nope.


Blues Brothers; How often does the train go by?
Youtube 0lL3PODLf_A
 
