(Some Guy)   Cooking class cancelled after "flavors of the transatlantic slave trade" theme doesn't go over as well as planners had expected   (oakpark.com) divider line
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Why?   We got a lot of our new foods and recipes, not to mention our culture, from the West Indies.   Might as well just erase New Orleans from the maps if we're ignoring how this country was built and by whom.
 
Toxophil
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sounds like something Park County would do.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Being against this is tantamount to being against Critical Race Theory. Knowing the origins of "American" cuisine is an excellent intellectual spice for gastronomes.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Sounds like good intentions (and a good idea) but clunky delivery. Surely it could have been phrased better.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Martha Washington's Cookbook was primarily larded with recipes by the enslaved chef at Mount Vernon.
 
stevesporn2000
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: Being against this is tantamount to being against Critical Race Theory. Knowing the origins of "American" cuisine is an excellent intellectual spice for gastronomes.


The camp was invented by black and brown people to teach people the contributions to our modern food from specific places in Africa, from where slaves brought the food. It was a summer camp, so parents could send their kids if they were interested.

A bunch of dumb black people decided they didn't want to hear anything positive remotely connected to slavery and got the summer camp shut down.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
oh look it's this story again
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

The Dog Ate My Homework: Sounds like good intentions (and a good idea) but clunky delivery. Surely it could have been phrased better.


RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why?   We got a lot of our new foods and recipes, not to mention our culture, from the West Indies.   Might as well just erase New Orleans from the maps if we're ignoring how this country was built and by whom.


Good initiative, bad judgement.

A cooking program based on the cultures of Africa and their influences in modern cuisine in the Americas would have been perfectly fine.
Posing each day as a stop on a slave route is tone deaf.  It plays into the idea of a White man going in and extracting the lone bit of culture from those African savages.  Literally, while you're stopping off to pick up some ni**s, be sure to try to corn bread.
 
stuffy
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Even I found that offensive and I'm white.
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Stud Gerbil: Why?   We got a lot of our new foods and recipes, not to mention our culture, from the West Indies.   Might as well just erase New Orleans from the maps if we're ignoring how this country was built and by whom.


Because anything other than talking about how horrid slavery was is verboten forbidden.  That's all we need to know!  To hell with the Black women that came up with the idea and taught this very class for 7 years somewhere else.  Mister, they can KEEP their class, we don't need no learnin!!!

Who the hell needs to know where okra came from?  And what countries those people came from and what ports those people came through, and what foods we eat these days came with them?  The only three things I need to know about their food is K, F and C and gimme a side of black eyed peas and some yams with extra gravy, thanks you very much!

The bet the average person, North American or European, in 10 seconds, couldn't name 5 countries slaves came let alone the ports.  And I can all but guarantee most people don't know the okra came from Africa.

/Off to see if I can find the curriculum, that class sounds AWESOME.
 
