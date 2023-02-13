 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Moscow Times)   Russia launches bot to find anti-Putin memes. Article to the left, attempts to overwhelm the bot to the right   (themoscowtimes.com) divider line
33
    More: Giggity, Russia, Child pornography, Internet, Censorship, Vladimir Putin, Corporation, Communication, Website  
•       •       •

389 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 1:20 PM (31 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Having solved all of Russia's other problems Vlad the Mad has . . . .
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You know, NORDVPN used to let me peer-to-peer multi-hop tunnel in to Russia.
I wonder if that still works?
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
p51d007
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I remember back in the day, people said the (insert alphabet agency) was looking over every
email for "terrorist" type emails, so people started placing words in their signature of an email
in white letters, so it would look BLANK, but if they WERE flagging them, it would pop up.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
images-prod.dazeddigital.comView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Giant Clown Shoe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
where's the one when he's shirtless, riding a horse?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

p51d007: I remember back in the day, people said the (insert alphabet agency) was looking over every
email for "terrorist" type emails, so people started placing words in their signature of an email
in white letters, so it would look BLANK, but if they WERE flagging them, it would pop up.


I had a gutterpunk friend who did this with regular black letters. His signature was about three paragraphs long. Had everything from universal healthcare to operation north woods in it.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Wanna see the cartoon  one with Putin on the tank but the tank barrel is flaccid.
 
Wessoman
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The bot is coming from inside the comments!
 
spleef420
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
He's losing an actual war AND a propaganda war.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: where's the one when he's shirtless, riding a horse?


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Psychopusher: steklo: where's the one when he's shirtless, riding a horse?

[pbs.twimg.com image 615x351]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
So, Putin outs the schits?
 
Toxophil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
images.unsplash.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

steklo: where's the one when he's shirtless, riding a horse?


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The web crawler, dubbed Oculus, can detect videos and images of protesters, "positive depictions" of LGBTQ+ culture and memes criticizing President Vladimir Putin,

Look, comrades, I know you guys found the 145,450 Tb of gay porn sitting on the NAS, but let me explain: this is a feature....
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The web crawler, dubbed Oculus, can detect videos and images of protesters, "positive depictions" of LGBTQ+ culture and memes criticizing President Vladimir Putin,

Desantis was last seen asking Russia where they got it so he can set one up in Florida.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skybird659 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Flappyhead
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unleash the shots crowd.
 
bedonkadonk [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.