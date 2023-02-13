 Skip to content
(The Daily Beast)   United Airlines flight plummets for 45 horrifying seconds, nearly crashing into the Pacific and forcing United to levy "premium inflight entertainment fee"   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
54
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I....shouldn't have read this after just purchasing airfare.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A spokesperson for United confirmed the incident and that a formal internal safety report was filed upon landing. The craft was also inspected before its next flight. The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boeing makes some fine, quality products.

Fly with confidence.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: A spokesperson for United confirmed the incident and that a formal internal safety report was filed upon landing. The craft was also inspected before its next flight. The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training.


[Fark user image 450x281]


Without reading I'm guessing a 737 MAX?
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: A spokesperson for United confirmed the incident and that a formal internal safety report was filed upon landing. The craft was also inspected before its next flight. The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training.


[Fark user image 450x281]

Without reading I'm guessing a 737 MAX?


Ohhh a 777. That is just great..
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I....shouldn't have read this after just purchasing airfare.


"Thank you for flying United."

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
brax33 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Some creative math in that article. Plane descended a total of 1,425ft (2200ft - 775ft) over a period of 45 seconds. (descent rate of 1,900ft per minute avg)

Article claims:
descent at nearly 8,600 feet per minute shortly after takeoff, The Air Current reports, and lasted approximately 45 seconds before it recovered

I'm guessing their maximum descent rate may have been 8600 for a fraction of a second or two since if they ACTUALLY descended @8600ftpm they would have descended 6450 ft and had been 4250ft below thr surface of the ocean when they "recovered" not 775ft ASL.

/but sure
//EVERYBODY PANIC!
///Hate BS articles like this.
 
raerae1980 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: raerae1980: I....shouldn't have read this after just purchasing airfare.

"Thank you for flying United."

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x471]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
"The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training."

That's a nice way of saying "Entered in 2200 instead of 22000".....
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is why if I need to go anywhere I'll just take a boat.
 
Angry Drunk Bureaucrat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NuclearPenguins: This is why if I need to go anywhere I'll just take a boat.


I don't think you can fit a boat in the plane's overhead compartment.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Was that bit of inflight entertainment sponsored by the makers of Depends adult undergarments?
 
Merltech
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: raerae1980: I....shouldn't have read this after just purchasing airfare.

"Thank you for flying United."

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x471]


So was that right after it got into airspace above the ocean?
 
Wessoman
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training."

That's a nice way of saying "Entered in 2200 instead of 22000".....


It's also a nice way of saying "Keep your eyes on the instruments and not the stewardesses' asses".
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
With a helpful picture of what the sky may look like.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Boeing makes some fine, quality products.

Fly with confidence.


Hey, if it was a Scarebus it would probably be at the bottom of the ocean.


/s
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Obviously, this was yet another attack by the Balloon Aliens!
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
They were at 2200 feet.  They did not "plummet" for 45 seconds.  If they had, they'd be about 6000 feet under ground.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

raerae1980: I....shouldn't have read this after just purchasing airfare.


I misread that as "purchasing airframe" and thought that Howard Hughes had hacked your account.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
And it's nice to see yellow journalism alive and well...not.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NuclearPenguins: This is why if I need to go anywhere I'll just take a boat.

I don't think you can fit a boat in the plane's overhead compartment.


Well, not with that attitude...
 
Raeconteur
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I read one time that the majority of plane accidents happen during takeoff and landing. I stay clenched until the seat belt sign turns off.

Can't believe there's nothing in there about even slightly compensating the passengers for the ideal. Well, I can believe it, obviously, but in a reasonable world I couldn't.
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training."

That's a nice way of saying "Entered in 2200 instead of 22000".....


It said they got as low as 750'. So maybe they entered '220'?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They were at 2200 feet.  They did not "plummet" for 45 seconds.  If they had, they'd be about 6000 feet under ground.


I'm wondering if that's right because "diving for 75 seconds and needing a 2.5G pullout to avoid the water" doesn't happen if you're starting at 2200 feet ASL.
 
huma474
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They were at 2200 feet.  They did not "plummet" for 45 seconds.  If they had, they'd be about 6000 feet under ground.


brax33: Some creative math in that article. Plane descended a total of 1,425ft (2200ft - 775ft) over a period of 45 seconds. (descent rate of 1,900ft per minute avg)

Article claims:
descent at nearly 8,600 feet per minute shortly after takeoff, The Air Current reports, and lasted approximately 45 seconds before it recovered

I'm guessing their maximum descent rate may have been 8600 for a fraction of a second or two since if they ACTUALLY descended @8600ftpm they would have descended 6450 ft and had been 4250ft below thr surface of the ocean when they "recovered" not 775ft ASL.

/but sure
//EVERYBODY PANIC!
///Hate BS articles like this.


But but but if we don't make the numbers scary people won't click on our Clickbait!!!
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Angry Drunk Bureaucrat: NuclearPenguins: This is why if I need to go anywhere I'll just take a boat.

I don't think you can fit a boat in the plane's overhead compartment.


PAIGE NO
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Luckily I wore my brown pants
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
The Critic "Penguins Can't Fly"
Youtube 6JsZbSzMi08
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"nearly 8,600 feet per minute shortly after takeoff.... Despite the incident, the flight landed in San Francisco"

You'd think they'd turn around and head back to the airport.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They were at 2200 feet.  They did not "plummet" for 45 seconds.  If they had, they'd be about 6000 feet under ground.


Agree, shiat writing there.  I think the plane had a maximum dive speed of 8600 ft/m, for a fraction of that time, which is how they were able to register a 2.7 g force on passengers.  I'd have been terrified, that's some serious acceleration.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Merltech: GardenWeasel: raerae1980: I....shouldn't have read this after just purchasing airfare.

"Thank you for flying United."

[pbs.twimg.com image 850x471]

So was that right after it got into airspace above the ocean?


Looks like it.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
2.7G's on the recovery is gnarly, and I'm sure it had a lot of people hanging on to their seats in white-knuckle terror.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
How does something like that go unreported?
You'd think every passenger on there would have something to say after the fact.
 
palelizard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

brax33: Some creative math in that article. Plane descended a total of 1,425ft (2200ft - 775ft) over a period of 45 seconds. (descent rate of 1,900ft per minute avg)

Article claims:
descent at nearly 8,600 feet per minute shortly after takeoff, The Air Current reports, and lasted approximately 45 seconds before it recovered

I'm guessing their maximum descent rate may have been 8600 for a fraction of a second or two since if they ACTUALLY descended @8600ftpm they would have descended 6450 ft and had been 4250ft below thr surface of the ocean when they "recovered" not 775ft ASL.

/but sure
//EVERYBODY PANIC!
///Hate BS articles like this.


Thank you, came to point that out.
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: How does something like that go unreported?
You'd think every passenger on there would have something to say after the fact.


Maybe it was the telemetry that was out of whack.

*shrug*
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Why the need of such a steep climb after "recovery"?
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: "The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training."

That's a nice way of saying "Entered in 2200 instead of 22000".....


media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Now included in the price of a first class ticket with no change fee.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
vsavatar
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I would normally say runaway trim or other control surface failure is to blame for something like this, but if that's the case, any of those are clearly a serious malfunction of equipment that would necessitate a diversion to the closest available airport, as well as emergency handling.  There aren't many things other than missing parts or a control surface failure that would cause such extreme handling issues.
 
eagles95
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They were at 2200 feet.  They did not "plummet" for 45 seconds.  If they had, they'd be about 6000 feet under ground.


But where would they bury the survivors?
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: How does something like that go unreported?
You'd think every passenger on there would have something to say after the fact.


Seriously. Every drunk passenger gets TikToked. We have video of Mike Tyson beating the shiat out of another passenger in First Class. This happened in December and just reported now?
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Always negotiate pay before allowing the pilot to fly.
They typically have the upper hand in negotiations once airborne.
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: GardenWeasel: Badmoodman: A spokesperson for United confirmed the incident and that a formal internal safety report was filed upon landing. The craft was also inspected before its next flight. The result led to the pilots of the plane receiving additional training.


[Fark user image 450x281]

Without reading I'm guessing a 737 MAX?

Ohhh a 777. That is just great..


Read NTSB aviation accident reports.  The vast majority are pilot error.  That netflix documentary you watched that made you an aviation expert omitted a great many facts.

NTSB Releases Comments on Ethiopia's Investigation of the Boeing 737-8 Max Accident

NTSB Publishes Additional Comments on Ethiopia's Final Report on 737 MAX 8 Accident
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Jairzinho: Why the need of such a steep climb after "recovery"?


My guess is that the pilots overcorrected, given that the article says they were "trained" on something in between flights, that seems to be likely.

That and I imagine the terrain alarm was SCREAMING at them to get up.
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This happened just minutes after take off. I can imagine the passengers tension for the rest of the flight (~5 hours?), after being reassured by the captain over the PA, "Hmm, sorry about that, no worries, all ok now folks, enjoy the flight!!"
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

vsavatar: I would normally say runaway trim or other control surface failure is to blame for something like this, but if that's the case, any of those are clearly a serious malfunction of equipment that would necessitate a diversion to the closest available airport, as well as emergency handling.  There aren't many things other than missing parts or a control surface failure that would cause such extreme handling issues.


Or the pilots screwed up.
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

brax33: Some creative math in that article. Plane descended a total of 1,425ft (2200ft - 775ft) over a period of 45 seconds. (descent rate of 1,900ft per minute avg)

Article claims:
descent at nearly 8,600 feet per minute shortly after takeoff, The Air Current reports, and lasted approximately 45 seconds before it recovered

I'm guessing their maximum descent rate may have been 8600 for a fraction of a second or two since if they ACTUALLY descended @8600ftpm they would have descended 6450 ft and had been 4250ft below thr surface of the ocean when they "recovered" not 775ft ASL.

/but sure
//EVERYBODY PANIC!
///Hate BS articles like this.


Fark is chock full of BS articles and BS headlines.  Hell, look how many times stories in british tabloids are listed here.
 
SirGunslinger
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I had no problems with that flight, it cured my constipation and everyone kept 6ft away from me!
 
patrick767
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

brax33: I'm guessing their maximum descent rate may have been 8600 for a fraction of a second or two since if they ACTUALLY descended @8600ftpm they would have descended 6450 ft and had been 4250ft below thr surface of the ocean when they "recovered" not 775ft ASL.


Hah! Shows what you know. That airliner is also a submarine and gave excited passengers a surprise trip to the ocean depths, and you can bet your ass United billed them for that incredible experience.
 
phimuskapsi [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

BunchaRubes: Fark is chock full of BS articles and BS headlines.  Hell, look how many times stories in british tabloids are listed here.


Psst. You realize this is a comedic link aggregator generally speaking, right? The tabloid articles usually have the ridiculous headlines to go with them.
 
