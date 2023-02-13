 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Footage released of the latest UFO that was shot down, after it hit the ground   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I, for one, welcome our Empire overlords!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: I, for one, welcome our Empire overlords!


588 2300 Empire old jingle.
Youtube PP1qDzzlbk8
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nytmare
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New caption on old video.
 
Snort
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some things never go out of style.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nerds.
 
a perfectly serviceable can of spooge
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: OldRod: I, for one, welcome our Empire overlords!

[YouTube video: 588 2300 Empire old jingle.]


That's going to be in my head all day now.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pretty sure thats not it
 
too_amuzed
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oddly shaped, but definitely a mangled street light.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Radio stations broadcast in German in Alaska.  But only on their Interstate highways.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FAKE!
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pretty old video, actually
 
SirSigsegV
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I didn't know they got German radio stations in Alaska.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

some_beer_drinker: pretty sure thats not it


This video's been circulating around the Internet for many years.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is no way to start the week.
 
ahasp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thoreny: Pretty old video, actually


But it checks out
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirSigsegV: I didn't know they got German radio stations in Alaska.


Maybe Sarah Palin can see Berlin from her house?
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nytmare: New caption on old video.


This.  This is from the first week of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Growing up in the 1970's and watching shows like "In Search of...", I never thought I'd live to see a New York Times headline like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this supposed to distract us from that story about the US blowing up a pipeline?
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Growing up in the 1970's and watching shows like "In Search of...", I never thought I'd live to see a New York Times headline like this:

[Fark user image 424x358]


<chuckle>
"And announcing today's road closures due to the ongoing UFO battle... 3rd and main will be delayed due to a standard flying saucer crash, while arlane boulevard is delayed due to a crashed sphere...."
 
talkertopc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirSigsegV: I didn't know they got German radio stations in Alaska.


The audio is fake.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wHy aRe tHeY sO tRiGgEr hApPy nOw!
 
YabbaDabbaDouchebag [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Love this one. Knew what it was before they even reached the TIE fighter.

Methinks the US military might have drawn a bead on spy aircraft since the Chinese balloon and can now pick them off like crows on a fence.

Maybe the banks and "credit rating" agencies won't get hacked as much.

Or elections.


/s on that last one
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's obviously fake. Storm troopers didn't fly TIEs.
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fake!  Here's the real footage:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mangoose [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank god they speak English. Might've been scary otherwise.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Photo from the crash site
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think the Silly tag is more apropos.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not the ufo we were looking for.
 
SpocksEars [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Photo from the crash site
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Tell Dwight to get behind some cover, for god's sake! Let them come to you! And they're all bunched up, use a grenade.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirSigsegV: I didn't know they got German radio stations in Alaska.


How else do you get Neunundneunzig Luftballons in the original German?
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Thoreny: Pretty old video, actually


Pretty far, far away too.
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I had to watch it twice. Lulz.

Now a question for the SW nerds. Why are there two troopers? I thought those were single manned.
 
Myrdinn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

MythDragon: Photo from the crash site
[i.ytimg.com image 850x478]


Came here to do an XCom joke, leaving satisfied.
 
admiral_neckbeard
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Faaaaaaaaake everyone knows TIE fighter pilots dress like this:
Fark user imageView Full Size


and the video clearly shows a stormtrooper.
 
Nimbull
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Makes sense it was a tie fighter... they didn't have as much luck with a Constitution class.

U.S.Airforce Vs UFO / U.S.S. Enterprise!
Youtube 57POF6c1pjc
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

grokca: That's not the ufo we were looking for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: pretty sure thats not it


What makes you such an expert, huh?
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

talkertopc: SirSigsegV: I didn't know they got German radio stations in Alaska.

The audio is fake.


Aliens speak German. This proves nazis made it to space or something.
 
HairBolus [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
2015


Star Wars TIE Fighter crashes on a german highway | TIE-Fighter Absturz auf der Autobahn
Youtube Y0U9KwHa0jQ

Star Wars TIE Fighter crashes on a german highway | TIE-Fighter Absturz auf der Autobahn
Theme Park 360° by Coastercrew Germany
39,751 views Apr 1, 2015
check out the other STAR WARS funny clips

a comment there says:
The footage, of course, is not from the war in Ukraine, but rather a promotional clip posted online years earlier prior to the release of a Star Wars video game.
 
Erek the Red
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The most recent one was octagon shaped.

The First Order symbol:
lumiere-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size

Eight sides in an octagon, eight spokes in the symbol.

Hmmmm....
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Nimbull: Makes sense it was a tie fighter... they didn't have as much luck with a Constitution class.

[YouTube video: U.S.Airforce Vs UFO / U.S.S. Enterprise!]


I didn't watch much TOS, but when he was transported onto the Enterprise, my first thought was, "why is he standing up?"

/I'm such a nerd...
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Erek the Red: The most recent one was octagon shaped.

The First Order symbol:
[lumiere-a.akamaihd.net image 225x225]
Eight sides in an octagon, eight spokes in the symbol.

Hmmmm....


Eight points in the Jewish star.

Fark user imageView Full Size


They've gone from Christmas lights to street lights.
 
TheraTx
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ajgeek: /I'm such a nerd...


You would've probably made a good continuity director.

I'm always spotting that kind of stuff. Glasses half empty, then all of a sudden full again, that kind of stuff.

I point it so often my wife doesn't watch tv with me anymore.

"Honey, did you see that? The lady stepped off to the side, but the photo shows her in it! Who films these stupid commercials?

Here see for yourself

The women with bulgding eyes walks off screen to the left, but the "photo" shows her behind the other women.

Do these people think I'm F'n stupid?

Tepezza Commercial
Youtube 2_Y8CrTh4XA
 
