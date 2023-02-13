 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mirror.co.uk)   Brits, feeling left out of balloonpalooza, confirm its war planes are on stand by to shoot down Chinese spy balloons 24/7 even though none have been sighted   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
25
    More: Facepalm, United States, Canada, Russia, Justin Trudeau, Defence Select Committee, Prime Minister of Canada, Defence minister, China  
•       •       •

191 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 9:35 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



25 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Why would China spy on the UK?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, they put Nigel on full alert, then?
 
StaleCoffee
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why would China spy on the UK?


So they don't feel left out after the whole Brexit thing?
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They've got enough problems with all the cabbage crates coming over the briney.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"We have something called the quick reaction alert force which involves Typhoon planes, which are kept on 24/7 readiness to police our airspace, which is incredibly important. "

Do all countries not already do this?  Are their citizens unaware? I guess my view is skewed by being in the US where I'm just accustomed to 'blow up anything. anywhere. anytime.' levels of resources and readiness.  It just seems like Sunak felt the need to release a statement that is using other words to say "we have an air force! I promise!"
 
Bondith
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: They've got enough problems with all the cabbage crates coming over the briney.


Sorry, old boy, I'm afraid I don't understand your banter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why the face palm?

They are pretty much just announcing that they will shoot down spy balloon and are able.

They're not bragging. It's a public statement of intent.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why would China spy on the UK?



To learn the secret of the marvelous blue passport and how NOT to run a government.
 
Ostman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why would China spy on the UK?


Practise.
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is this even a thing or merely performative Tory crap?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Given global weather patterns, unless a Chinese ship goes out to the Atlantic to launch it, anything will come across North America first to have any hope of getting near Britain.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just hope they find a way to shoot everything and not be trigger happy like that gaffe-o-matic, "President" Joe Hussein Biden.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next we will discover that the balloons are actually mobile bioweapon laboratories filled with yellow cake uranium.
 
MrKevvy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tr0mBoNe: Why would China spy on the UK?


Clearly there's a UK author who knew what Xi is up to...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aquapope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Next we will discover that the balloons are actually mobile bioweapon laboratories filled with yellow cake uranium.


And with a crew of 8 Mexicans, not their best, people that have lots of problems, and they're bringing those problems with them. They're bringing drugs. They're bringing crime. They're rapists. And some, I assume, are good people.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Found them!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ajgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Tactical question. If you wanted to use a balloon, and wanted it to go unnoticed, why was the balloon white and not sky blue?

/Apparently, I'm in a "questions" mood today.
//This one is only semi-ironically asked. I really do wonder why.
 
gnarlywizzard
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
so have these things been floating around for a long time and we just now became aware of them?

an official a few days ago in an article said something like "we uncovered a vulnerability in our air security and now we're working on it"

so I wonder how long it's been going on or if this was the first test run and we caught them early
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"We're still an empire! Why won't they spy on us?! Please?!?"
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Four links in a row are about the balloons

At least China gave us some entertainment
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ajgeek: Tactical question. If you wanted to use a balloon, and wanted it to go unnoticed, why was the balloon white and not sky blue?

/Apparently, I'm in a "questions" mood today.
//This one is only semi-ironically asked. I really do wonder why.


I was always under the impression that high-altitude balloons are just left the natural color of whatever material they're made out of. Depending on which material, some are clearish, some are white, some are silvery (though maybe that's just a function of being kinda reflective, rather than color).  If you start adding color to the material after it is produced, that's just more weight you have to offset with lift.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Will Enrico Palazzo be at balloonapalooza?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

gunther_bumpass: Will Enrico Palazzo be at balloonapalooza?


After his last rendition of the national anthem no one will ever book him again
 
Displayed 25 of 25 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.