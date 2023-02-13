 Skip to content
(MSN)   States love to add humor to their road safety signs. The federal level not so much   (msn.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
But it does catch a person's attention so it is effective marketing in a way.
 
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So we're not supposed to give highway workers a brake anymore?

¯\_(ツ)_/¯
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Merltech
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: But it does catch a person's attention so it is effective marketing in a way.


Yeah, "slow down" vs "hey shiathead, lay off the gas or it'll be your ass."

I say the 2nd one would be more affective.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
fishofgold.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
DragonIV [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Listen, if you want to invite Robert J. Clark, head of the Federal Highway Administration's New Jersey division, to your party, the ramifications are on you. This motherfarker is known to tear the roof off the place once he gets into his cups. With Robert J. Clark, FAFO at your own peril.
 
bucket_pup [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yup, nothing to look at WAAAAyyyyy off to the side of the road.....but it's advertisement so it's allowed, citizen.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel
‘’ less than a minute ago  
In a letter to state highway officials, [Clark] wrote that using highways signs for such messages does not "promote the safe and efficient use of the roadway, does not serve a highway purpose, is inconsistent with both law and regulations, and increases the liability risk to the owner of the roadway facility."

Messages like "don't drive high" and "slow down" and "drive sober" and "texting and driving? I'm the problem" don't promote safe use of the roadway?

// I guess "slow down" isn't necessarily an efficient use of the roadway, so he's got you there
// NJ's response: "your mother's so fat she takes up every tollbooth lane at the Lincoln Tunnel Turnpike exit"
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FTA:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Plot twist: It's always Thunder Road.
 
