(Mediaite)   NORAD Commander refuses to rule out Aliens, Santa   (mediaite.com) divider line
    More: News, United States, The New York Times, Air force, National security, America (disambiguation), City, Question, Atmosphere of Earth  
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course. They'd much rather us think it's aliens than whatever they're really doing up there. It's always been that way. Like Area 51. They'd rather us think it's an alien research station than whatever it really is. "Well it's heavily guarded". Like Areas 1-50 greet you at the gate with punch and pie.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They have a budget to defend and defense dollars to spend.  Things are looking grim now that Vlad has been exposed as a paper tiger.  People need something to be afraid of.  Lack of fear imperils their gravy train.
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
YOU EEDIOTS! There is a death star hidden behind the sun.  We've destroyed their peaceful probes and now they HAVE TO ATTACk!
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Of course it's aliens. No real American would do that. Quebecois, tho...
 
Creoena [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Holy hell that site doesn't work well.  Flashing stuff everywhere.

/they know the real reason behind this stuff but they'll never tell us for security reasons so they float crap like this
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm still holding out hope that it's the Culture GCU Arbitrary hanging out and displacing things into the atmosphere for us to shoot at for it's own amusement.
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
2016: clown scare
2023: balloon scare

We're evolving!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Wasn't the government generally happy using UFO nonsense as cover for cold war shiat?
 
UCFisBig12
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Only thing missing is a reunion tour with Fifth Dimension
 
EnderWiggnz [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Thoreny: 2016: clown scare
2023: balloon scare

We're evolving!


Next is the great Pom Pom scare.

They should be afraid
 
FIFTEEN BOXES
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well, if it IS aliens, it's a good sign.

If they were bent on destroying humanity with "superior" technology, they would have just done it from orbit.  Why bother with balloons and all this nonsense if you're just gonna take over and kill everyone?  It would kinda like giving the roaches and rats in your apartment a last meal before the exterminator shows up.

/then again, we may be a food source
//like those aliens on "V The Final Battle"
//DAMN, Mark Singer is still alive!
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Thoreny: 2016: clown scare
2023: balloon scare

We're evolving!


2020:  Covid dcare
 
Glorious Golden Ass [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
If it was aliens, one way or another they were going to decide we were too dangerously stupid to be left alive.  I say it's a good thing we took a few out first!
 
lostsatellite
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
It is 100% not aliens, in that it is also 100% not wizards, elves, vampires or unicorns. Put down the comic books, fatties, and read some foreign policy. It's humans and they want an economic &/or defense edge. There is zero magic or interdimensional woo required to send a drone to monitor sensitive communications.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UCFisBig12: Only thing missing is a reunion tour with Fifth Dimension


Fark user imageView Full Size

8th.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I hope it's aliens just to watch organized religion descend into chaos.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mugato: Of course. They'd much rather us think it's aliens than whatever they're really doing up there. It's always been that way. Like Area 51. They'd rather us think it's an alien research station than whatever it really is. "Well it's heavily guarded". Like Areas 1-50 greet you at the gate with punch and pie.


The real aliens are in Area 51-A.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Gollie
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
neelb420
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
img.photobucket.comView Full Size
Submitter might live here
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
So the Commander of godamn NORAD doesn't have the intellectual horsepower to be able to rule out aliens from outer space - getting chased and shot down by the last gen fighters?

/"We haven't ruled out..." - that's PR talk.
//Could be anything!  Yetis, leprechauns, dinosaurs, aliens, Jesus...
 
vatica40
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Why cant they just come out and say, "Look. Its drones. They send drones and balloons to us, we send drones and balloons to them. It's just the way things worked. And now because you stupid lot have gotten all worked up and freaked out, we gotta send a jet every time we see one. Thanks, assholes."
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Mugato: Of course. They'd much rather us think it's aliens than whatever they're really doing up there. It's always been that way. Like Area 51. They'd rather us think it's an alien research station than whatever it really is. "Well it's heavily guarded". Like Areas 1-50 greet you at the gate with punch and pie.


I'm still anxious to hear what Funks #1-47 sound like.
 
killershark
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The only time I hear about NORAD is when they track Santa every year so this is nothing new.

But I'm glad Santa is now considered a threat. Breaks into your home once a year, steals your food, and who know what kind of roof damage those reindeer leave behind. He's a menace.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
If it's aliens, bring their comrade out of cold storage---the one they sent in the 1940's to check out the new, obviously artificial radio signals from our star---and signal the search party that they can pick him up at their convenience as long as they agree to go in peace afterwards.

Which they probably will.

Our planet is too small to be worth mining, and our species is too technically primitive to be a meaningful threat to the visitors for a long time to come.

And if we don't master the art of harvesting energy from non-fossil-fuel sources before we Venerify our own planet, we never will be of much more than scientific interest to the advanced civilization in whose territory our star happens to reside.

Only the vanity of a human still convinced his planet is the spiritual (if not physical) centre of the universe would convince him that his planet is worth invading.

So it's probably the Chinese engaged in some kind of psyop.

Most Farkers have the sense (and the background in science and/or science fiction tropes) not to be taken in. Not exactly showering ourselves with glory, are we, boys and girls?
 
advex101
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bluorangefyre: Mugato: Of course. They'd much rather us think it's aliens than whatever they're really doing up there. It's always been that way. Like Area 51. They'd rather us think it's an alien research station than whatever it really is. "Well it's heavily guarded". Like Areas 1-50 greet you at the gate with punch and pie.

I'm still anxious to hear what Funks #1-47 sound like.


Funk 48 shall not be mentioned.  signed, The James Gang
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Hang on, are we talking about the 'balloons'? Why would a race of beings, capable of interstellar travel, need balloons to spy on us? And surely they wouldn't just coincidentally spy on one particular country that is part of a larger land mass. I want aliens to exist, but this is the dumbest theory yet.
 
mrparks
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
What I'm hearing is that there is a area of airspace between the highest service ceiling of the aircraft in use, and the bounds of space that no branch of our military is using.

Which means Joe Biden must create Sub-Space Force.
 
electricjebus
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If they're capable of interstellar travel we're probably not going to be able to shoot down their craft with an F-22.
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: Hang on, are we talking about the 'balloons'? Why would a race of beings, capable of interstellar travel, need balloons to spy on us? And surely they wouldn't just coincidentally spy on one particular country that is part of a larger land mass. I want aliens to exist, but this is the dumbest theory yet.


Those weren't spying devices, we just murdered the royal family of the Balloon People of The Gaglenian 100 Star Alliance.
 
Lurky McLurkerton
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: [media.giphy.com image 500x218] [View Full Size image _x_]


Dammit, I can hear his speech in Uncle Joe's voice.

Can we get M-A-L blown to bits?

/dammit, does this mean Brent Spiner plays ALL the Area 51 scientists?!?
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

killershark: The only time I hear about NORAD is when they track Santa every year so this is nothing new.

But I'm glad Santa is now considered a threat. Breaks into your home once a year, steals your food, and who know what kind of roof damage those reindeer leave behind. He's a menace.


J.J. Jameson like typing detected...

"I don;t care about weather balloons and UFOs!!  I want pictures of Santa-Man, NOW!!"
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: The real aliens are in Area 51-A.


The real cool aliens are in Area 51-AAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAYYYYY!!!
 
mikey15
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
whynotboth.jpg

Fark user imageView Full Size


Pia Zadora approves
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The stupidity of demanding answers about a thing never proven to exist...
 
makerofbadjokes
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

mrparks: What I'm hearing is that there is a area of airspace between the highest service ceiling of the aircraft in use, and the bounds of space that no branch of our military is using.

Which means Joe Biden must create Sub-Space Force.


Well, we will have lots of people ready to join That at least...

Will we have a Dom Space Force as well?  Gotta keep the Subs corralled or they get into mischief... Someone has to get them to drink their water.
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: They have a budget to defend and defense dollars to spend.  Things are looking grim now that Vlad has been exposed as a paper tiger.  People need something to be afraid of.  Lack of fear imperils their gravy train.


Welp, China's been gently rattling the saber lately and with all their surveillance balloons being popped...
 
OtherLittleGuy [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

makerofbadjokes: killershark: The only time I hear about NORAD is when they track Santa every year so this is nothing new.

But I'm glad Santa is now considered a threat. Breaks into your home once a year, steals your food, and who know what kind of roof damage those reindeer leave behind. He's a menace.

J.J. Jameson like typing detected...

"I don;t care about weather balloons and UFOs!!  I want pictures of Santa-Man, NOW!!"


"But.... but I can't let Rudolph lead my sleigh tonight! Otherwise, people will realize Kris Kringle is Santa-Man!"

/NOW I want a Santaverse movie!
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

mikey15: whynotboth.jpg

[Fark user image 378x264]

Pia Zadora approves


DROPPO NO
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Thoreny: 2016: clown scare
2023: balloon scare

We're evolving!


2024:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The NORAD Commander, at age 7

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
If it is Santa, they can still take him out.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

electricjebus: If they're capable of interstellar travel we're probably not going to be able to shoot down their craft with an F-22.


Harry Turtledove disagrees:

https://www.eyeofmidas.com/scifi/Turtledove_RoadNotTaken.pdf
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Mad_Radhu: Thoreny: 2016: clown scare
2023: balloon scare

We're evolving!

2024:

[Fark user image 425x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
compote.slate.comView Full Size
 
groppet
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Well guess I wont try to recreate lawn chair Larry this weekend.
 
pheelix
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
And then they show the entrance to Cheyenne Mountain, to which I say:
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
