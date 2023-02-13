 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Al Jazeera)   Pentagon shoots down octagon   (aljazeera.com) divider line
36
    More: Repeat, United States, Upper Peninsula of Michigan, Government, Canada, North America, Associated Press, Michigan, Military  
•       •       •

1025 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 9:50 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
dbirchall [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
This Is Serious Mum - TISM - Greg! The Stop Sign
Youtube JwI2NrVYqIE
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
An "octogon shaped" object with strings. They shot down a high-altitude kite.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"The latest object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with strings hanging from it but no discernible payload".

The payload had already been dropped.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: They shot down a high-altitude kite.


Look at the bright side. For each one of these things they find, they are shooting them down and aren't missing them.

So no wasted bullets or whatever projectile they are using.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shape Wars. Rated R.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

All Latest: "The latest object appeared to be octagonal in structure, with strings hanging from it but no discernible payload".

The payload had already been dropped.


They're dropping mobile bioweapon laboratories filled with yellow cake uranium.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
VanHerck said he would not rule out aliens or any other explanation.

Oh boy. There are, um, certain parts of the internet that are going to have a field day with that.
 
All Latest [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: GardenWeasel: They shot down a high-altitude kite.

Look at the bright side. For each one of these things they find, they are shooting them down and aren't missing them.

So no wasted bullets or whatever projectile they are using.


Now that Vlad is toothless they have to justify that budget somehow.  War with China is perfect.
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
not a balloon. ufo. china does not make shiat like that
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
We have always been at war with Trapezoids
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Send in the Triangles to pop the balloons! They're sharp!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Muso
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: not a balloon. ufo. china does not make shiat like that


i.ebayimg.comView Full Size
 
LarryDan43
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
He said he would not rule out aliens!!

He didn't mention aliens either but he did not rule them out!!
 
pueblonative
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Was Dana White in it?  *fingers crossed*
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
This is the strangest military recruitment scheme I've ever seen
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
RIP Dr. Octagon
Youtube gswfSSfsaf4
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hobbyists or smugglers.
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Gordon Bennett: [YouTube video: RIP Dr. Octagon]


Earth People
Youtube vW2Kg-p5uFo
 
peachpicker
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Flying Stop Sign
Youtube jF4PkIqU1h8
 
Bondith
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: not a balloon. ufo. china does not make shiat like that


China doesn't make octagons?
 
Thoreny [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The SuperBowl was last night

Everyone's just talking about these farking balloons today...
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Triangle man, triangle man
Triangle man hates person man
They have a fight, triangle wins
Triangle man
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

peachpicker: [Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/jF4PkIqU1h8]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jimmythrust
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Frank Fontana hospitalized...
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Doc Daneeka: Triangle man, triangle man
Triangle man hates person man
They have a fight, triangle wins
Triangle man


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whatsupchuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Odd numbered polygons beat even numbered ones every time.

Good thing we weren't up against a heptagon, because seven ate nine.
 
ScrimBoy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Bondith: some_beer_drinker: not a balloon. ufo. china does not make shiat like that

China doesn't make octagons?


That could be their angle.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

ScrimBoy: Bondith: some_beer_drinker: not a balloon. ufo. china does not make shiat like that

China doesn't make octagons?

That could be their angle.


Aren't you acute.
 
hammettman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Won't rule out aliens.

Because any civilization with technology advanced enough to traverse multiple light-years travel through space, wormhole or dimension, just to take a look at us, deserves to be greeted with a shoot-first, find the fark out what it is later policy.
 
FDR Jones
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I have an ex-girlfriend out there somewhere who is probably totally losing her mind right now.
 
advex101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Three of these now and still no really clear pictures of them.  You know they exist, the government is making it look like some sort of cover up or, at the very least, they are delaying and buying time to formulate an explanation to the public.  Release the pictures.
 
amigafin [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
It's the Vogons here to make the hyperspace bypass.

Or read us poetry. (UGH!)
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

amigafin: It's the Vogons here to make the hyperspace bypass.

Or read us poetry. (UGH!)


I need to make reservations at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe then.

And listen to some Disaster Area on the way there.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ less than a minute ago  

steklo: amigafin: It's the Vogons here to make the hyperspace bypass.

Or read us poetry. (UGH!)

I need to make reservations at the Restaurant at the End of the Universe then.

And listen to some Disaster Area on the way there.


As many of us did, I read all of those books back when I was in high school.

As I am turning 42 in a couple months, perhaps it is the right time to give them a re-read.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.