(KFOR Oklahoma City)   Yelp names the 'most romantic' restaurant in Oklahoma that's not a feedlot   (kfor.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Mel's Char Palace?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kenny's wood fired in Dallas? The place in the strip mall off the tollway? That place?

Not the rosewood mansion on turtle Creek?
 
Chief Superintendent Lookout
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I can't believe Cattlemen's didn't make it.  How can a place that sells lamb fries not be romantic?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Of all the made-up holidays which exist to create societal pressure to spend money, Valentine's Day is one of them.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Md37 [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I have been to the Paseo several times, and as for it being romantic, meh. At least I didn't think so, I was there for work lunches.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The Sizzler in Flagstaff, AZ.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Looked up pics for the one named most romantic for my state of Virginia.
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size

/yeah, that looks so romantic.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Md37: I have been to the Paseo several times, and as for it being romantic, meh. At least I didn't think so, I was there for work lunches.


"In Oklahoma."
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
There are no good restaurants in Oklahoma, especially not in Delaware County.

You'd better stay away.

Nothing fun happening in Oklahoma. Go to Texas or Florida.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Massachusetts - Bocado Tapas Wine Bar, in Worcester

Yeah...I'm going to go ahead and call the validity of this entire list into question.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm surprised this wasn't #1 for Maryland.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MBooda
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Mississippi - Ely's Restaurant & Bar, in Ridgeland

Out of bullet range from Jackson, so yeah.
 
Fano
‘’ less than a minute ago  
They got West Virginia one spot on.
 
