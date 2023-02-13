 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   British family fulfills sailor's dying wish by throwing his prosthetic leg in sea hoping that it would end up in an exotic location. Ends up taking a wrong turn to Weston-super-Mare   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sources say the hot-footed it to the shore, made a leg for the beach, then really casted it from sure footing on the pier....

//english is weird.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not much of a story to stand on.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't litter in the ocean
 
Fano
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who's that thumping at my door, who's that thumping at my door, who's that thumping at my door?" Cried the fair young maiden?
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
Giving Dad the dignified send off he wanted.
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'Weston Super Mare? Dreadful place!'

- some miserable old git
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

farkitallletitend: [Fark user image 850x903]Giving Dad the dignified send off he wanted.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
geometer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shoulda shipped up to Boston
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not Boston?

I'm Shipping Up To Boston - Dropkick Murphys
Youtube x-64CaD8GXw
 
Hassan Ben Sobr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only the first leg of the journey
 
drxym
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Too cheap to drop the leg off a ferry or something
 
George Santos' taint
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About 10 years back I read a cute probably made up story about someone somewhere finding a bottle at the seashore supposedly filled with someones ashes and a note. The note said that the supposed ashes belonged to his/her father who'd never been on a long trip anywhere out of their hometown, and had always expressed a desire to travel but never had the chance while still alive. So they asked that whomever found the note and bottle washed up on the shore to recork the bottle with the note and toss it back in the briny to continue his journey.

Because of the internet I knew this was full of shiat, bur found the whole idea hilarious.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"British Family Throws More Trash In Ocean"

Fixed that headline.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They released it from the SW corner of the island? Most likely exotic location was Norway, not Spain.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keystone Copout
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
FTA: "Michael's leg was amputated in 2017 due to a circulation problem, before he had the prosthetic fitted."


The article just wouldn't be complete without the heartwarming tragedy of how he came to be blessed with an artificial limb.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Since I was a sailor I have the option of being buried at sea. They don't include the option for your spouse though, so I'll probably pass on it.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Gleeman: Since I was a sailor I have the option of being buried at sea. They don't include the option for your spouse though, so I'll probably pass on it.


There used to be some nice Italian fellows in Queens who would bury you in the East River, free of charge.
 
vsavatar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I read that as Weston Super-Mario.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Who knows, it may end up in an exotic location in either a bedroom or a parlour.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ less than a minute ago  

BitwiseShift: Who knows, it may end up in an exotic location in either a bedroom or a parlour.

[Fark user image 163x440]


You can buy a miniature version of that lamp. It's a fantastic Xmas decoration
 
