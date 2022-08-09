 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Day 355 of WW3: Interesting. Why now? The US has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies. It's your Monday Ukraine war discussion   (theguardian.com) divider line
85
    Russia, Donets, France, Donbass, Donetsk Oblast, United Kingdom, World War I, Country  
•       •       •

85 Comments
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Slow day.
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wenchmaster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
US citizens were warned to leave russia back in September. Now the State Department is saying US citizens must leave russia immediately. All non-russians should GTFO of russia with the quickness, because the fecal matter encountering the air oscillation device is likely to increase sharply in volume over the next month or so.

Pootie-Poot has been blaming the West for russia's problems for a while now, but his weaksauce attempts at deflection are losing their already-minimal effectiveness. So he's going to have to ramp up the stupidityness in lieu of accepting reality, and any non-russians currently in-country are likely to get harassed by what passes for official government action and 'spontaneous' violence by 'outraged russians' against the 'foreign spies'. Count on some extra derp from the Deranged Dwarf next week during his special event on the anniversary of his three-day not-a-war.

Western MBTs should begin arriving in Ukraine around the end of March, along with the AMX-10s, Bradleys, and Marders. I note the US is also sending some Avenger GBAD systems and metric ass-loads of ammunition for all the NATO boomtoys. Things are going to get exciting and sunflowery for russians in orcupied Ukraine in the near future, and it will grow increasingly difficult to distract the Kremlin's Bungler-in-Chief from the tide of bad news.

The West needs to shiat or get off the pot. A lot of the ex-Soviet gear Ukraine had at the start of the not-a-war is getting worn out or expended in combat. Ukraine has been putting a band-aid on that particular sucking chest wound by getting replacement equipment and ammo from friendly countries and the units they've recovered from the orcs, but those wells are rapidly running dry. There isn't a ton of ex-Soviet/russian equipment being manufactured outside russia these days, and Ukraine can't rely on russia conveniently abandoning equipment, weapons, and supplies in sufficient quantity for Ukraine's needs. The West needs to ramp up the delivery of modern, non-russian equipment so the big weapon producers in the West can properly support Ukraine.

That means lots of artillery- both towed and self-propelled. This means loads of tanks, IFVs, APCs, MRAPS, and scout vehicles. Trucks (both armored and thin-skinned). Air-defense systems. Combat and support aircraft. Small arms and crew-served weapons. ATGMs. Air-defense radars. Drones (all the way up to Reaper). Modern communications gear. Ammunition, spare parts, and tools for all of the above. Right now. Not five weeks from now. Getting whatever can be delivered in sufficient quantity NOW is more important than than getting the top-of-the-line bestest boomtoys in the sweet by and by.

Stop screwing around. Most of the West has made Ukrainian victory over the official policy. So, let us do whatever we can to implement that policy. Now. The longer we dinkle-dork around worrying about 'escalation', the more Ukrainians die needlessly, and the longer it will take Ukraine to recover.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good morning all. This is my third attempt to get the morning news dump onto today's thread. I've lost the other two to fat fingers on the mobile app, and distraction from what felt and sounded like an explosion about 20 minutes ago. I've got no infor about what the hell that was, but I do have the overnight war news posted by the war press.

Kyiv Post Morning Memo - Everything You Need to Know on Monday, Feb. 13

CNN: Russia's war in Ukraine

Up to 30% of wounded Russians in Horlivka hospitals have frostbite

Ukraine's New 'Offensive Guard': What It Is and How to Join

'It's Like Verdun': The Grinding Battle for Ukraine's Bakhmut

Future of Poland depends on assistance to Ukraine - Morawiecki

Ukraine Marines destroy Russia's Msta-B howitzer, ammo depot

OPINION: The 'Korean Scenario' to Ending the War: How Likely Is it?

Moscow expanding subversive influence operations across Europe - RLI

And that's your lot for today. More news (whether here in Ottawa or from Ukraine) as I get some free time. Enjoy your day, and hug your friends.
 
Public Call Box [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Quick update. The news has confirmed. Huge active gas leak and explosion that destroyed some under construction houses about five minutes from where I am.

TracianneI'm not coming after your title...
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
#Ukraine: A Russian T-72B tank was disabled by Ukrainian anti-tank mines during an attempted attack in the vicinity of Svatove, #Luhansk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/5cjS5M6XCt
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 13, 2023

boom
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As per Harlee's sane / sanity request.

Harlee seems to come up with not only the headline and its link but two sets of graphs and the dead pool.

Some of it could be replaced by automation but things like today and yesterday's circle of the planes numbers requires a human.

If someone can't take over all of it, I would suggest that someone take over each part and then someone else consolidate all the info in a post.

For someone embarrassed about it, there is total fark where the the stuff will be less public.  If you are a liter and think you can do part of this, some of us can grant a month of TF access to start to find out. Anyone doing the stats that needs help will get help.

My advice to Harlee would be hand the dead pool over to someone else asap. That shait ain't healthy.
 
bertor_vidas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For those of you new to the Ukrainian War threads or who are only able to check them occasionally, here's my post summarizing the WW3 threads for February 4 through February 10 and the welfare check ins (part 2). Had to split them due to the number of links in the update.

Oneiros should be around to post the most up-to-date list of aid links, but here's the most recent list (part 2, part 3) which should be mostly fresh until he is. Older summaries along with an archive of threads can be found here in a spreadsheet being maintained by notmyjab if you need to catch up on that. Specific posts are under the "articles" tab. And if you need a good laugh, check out danceswithcrow's meme emporium or toraque's improved Russian press releases.

As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.
 
Flappyhead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?
 
RasIanI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?


My question, exactly.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links

A month and a half into the war (day 44), many of us felt helpless and listless at not being able to do more to help, so here is a list of things that we can do.

There are plenty of charities that could use your help, but even if you don't have spare cash lying about, there are still things you can do, so keep reading


If you know any Ukrainians in need or in the war zone, see the top of the (continued) post for links for them.

You can donate directly to Ukraine if you want to help them make more videos of tanks blowing up. (See 'military aid' below)

There are lots of humanitarian groups working to feed the displaced people and even their pets.  (See 'humanitarian aid')

And even if you're not in a position to give cash, you might be able to find a group that needs some volunteer help or attend a protest.  If you don't have a group in your area specifically helping Ukraine, you can likely still find other worthwhile causes.  And there are groups that have tasks that can be done online or over the phone without even leaving your home. (See 'other notes' (in the "continued" post)). Even just calling politicians to remind them that we need to support Ukrainians.

You can call out dumbasses online who are spreading russian propaganda and otherwise spewing toxic crap.  (Or join groups like NAFO) And by ignoring or blocking the assholes on here who try that shiat. (Make sure to watch for other threads, not just the daily one)

And you can even support capitalism, and buy stuff made in Ukraine or are fundraisers for the war effort.  (See 'buying stuff', (in the "continued" post)

This is in no way a comprehensive list.  This is just groups that Farkers have mentioned in past threads.  (Which I had to start trimming to comply with Fark's 100 link limit per comment before splitting it in two). If you want a more comprehensive list, see https://supportukrainenow.org . They also have links to specific groups by country that you're coming from for protests, taking in refugees, etc.  You might also find interesting charities at https://standwithukraine.today/ukrainian-charities/ and https://old.reddit.com/r/ukraine/comments/tgc00n/want_to_support_ukraine_heres_a_list_of_charities/


I make no claims about any of these groups.  I've trimmed a few that people have said might be suspect, but I have no personal knowledge of any of them.  If you feel the need to vet them before donating, see GuideStar or Charity Navigator. (Links to them below). Or see Forbes' list at https://www.forbes.com/advisor/personal-finance/donate-relief-to-ukraine/

If you're currently employed by a large-ish company, they may have a donation matching program.  You can check https://doublethedonation.com/ but it's also worth contacting your HR to ask even if they're not listed there.

Brits and such should consider donating to UK charities as they can get 25% 'Gift Aid' matching from the UK government.

If you've gained profits from stocks, consider donating the stocks directly, so they get the full value and you don't need to hold some back to pay capital gain taxes.

...

Military aid (or mixed with a military component):

A girl raising funds for drones for her brother's unit in Bakhmut: https://twitter.com/daryazorka/status/1607915420757159936

United24, the central Ukrainian website for donations for defense, de-mining, medical aid, and rebuilding:  https://u24.gov.ua

Come Back Alive:  https://www.comebackalive.in.ua (new URL https://savelife.in.ua/en/ but breaks Fark's link checker)

Prytula Foundation (includes lists of needed supplies):  https://prytulafoundation.org/en

Stavnitser Foundation (support for female troops) : https://stavnitser.com/en

The Vest Project (protective gear): https://thevestproject.com

Frontline Care, supplies for troops: https://eng.frontline-care.com

Protection of the Future: https://www.maibutnie.org/en

Unite with Ukraine: https://www.unitewithukraine.com

Army SOS: https://armysos.com.ua

For Americans who want a 501(c)3:
Liberty Ukraine: https://www.libertyukraine.org

Teaching / aiding troops? https://www.themozartgroup.com/


Humanitarian aid:

Generators for Ukraine (UK): https://www.generatorsforukraine.co.uk

Superhumans (medical rehab center in Ukraine, 501c3): https://www.superhumans.com

Medical supplies & humanitarian aid: https://unitedhelpukraine.org

Prosthetics: (US/Colorado) https://limbsforliberty.com

Training volunteer paramedics: https://www.hospitallers.life/needs-hospitallers

SMART Medical Aid: https://smartmedicalaid.org

Magnolia, searching for missing children: https://magnolia.org.ua/en/content/donate

Ukraine Trust Chain: https://www.ukrainetrustchain.org/donate

Clothing for wounded soldiers: https://send.monobank.ua/jar/2pHGe7F2yr

Future for Ukraine: https://ffu.foundation/en

Helping hospitals: https://donorbox.org/lievschreiber and https://www.usukrainianactivists.org

Disasters Emergency Committee (UK): https://donation.dec.org.uk/ukraine-humanitarian-appeal

Supplies to Ukrainians who stayed: https://beaheroua.org/en/

Helping amputees (UK): https://www.limbcare.org

Teenager filling backpacks for refugee kids: https://f-df.pl/2022/08/09/f-df-pl-kidsforkids/

World Central Kitchen:  https://donate.wck.org/give/393234/#!/donation/checkout

Red Cross (Ukraine chapter): https://redcross.org.ua/en/

Doctors Without Borders: https://www.doctorswithoutborders.org/get-involved/ways-to-give

Kids with cancer: https://tabletochki.org/en/

Books for kids: https://www.bettertimestories.com

Help Ukrainians with disabilities: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-disabled-ukrainians

Ukraine Children's Action Project: https://www.eifoundation.org/partners/ukraine-childrens-action-project/

Direct Relief: https://www.directrelief.org/emergency/ukraine-crisis/

Voices of Children:  https://voices.org.ua/en/

Razom for Ukraine: https://www.razomforukraine.org

Klitschko Foundation: https://www.klitschkofoundation.org/en/

Save Our Allies: https://saveourallies.org

Myria Aid:  https://www.mriyaaid.org

Ukraine Aid Ops:  https://www.amazon.com/registries/custom/HMNYO2ISQGNP

A Kyiv bakery distributing bread to people in need:  https://goodbread.com.ua/en-be

Ukrainian Emergency Art Fund:  https://ueaf.moca.org.ua

Art Without Borders (art auction, too): https://www.saveukraineculture.com/

Canadian-Ukraine Foundation:  https://www.cufoundation.ca

US-Ukraine Foundation: https://usukraine.org

Animal welfare groups operating in Ukraine (or Poland for refugees with pets):  https://uanimals.org/en/yak-dopomohty/https://happypaw.ua/en/ ;
https://www.ifaw.org/action/ukraine-emergency-aid-update ;  https://www.facebook.com/shelterFriendDneprhttps://www.karg.kiev.ua/https://animal-id.net/en/donatehttps://breakingthechainsinternational.org

Rebuilding-specific groups:
Repair Together: https://taplink.cc/repairtogether
Sports gyms for kids: https://www.flyhigh.fund
Farmers / rural: https://www.wrru.org
De-mining: https://halotrust.org
Humans: https://zelenskafoundation.org/en
Injured: https://www.superhumans.com
Students: https://ukraineachievementfund.org

Refugee assistance:

Lviv, Ukraine: https://femwork.org/en/support-us/
Halifax, Canada: https://www.halifax-ukrainian-store.ca/donate
Niagara, Canada: https://amdforhope.com/
New York, NY, US: https://www.ukrainianhabitatfund.org/donate

If you can read Ukrainian, more are listed at https://m.fark.com/comments/12688596/157897438


(Continued in another post because of link limits)
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependenthttps://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/enhttps://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermatch.org/search?v=true&k=Ukraine&onloc=false ), Charity Navigator ( https://www.charitynavigator.org ) or GuideStar (https://www.guidestar.org/NonprofitDirectory.aspx) for terms like Ukraine, and look find a group near you that needs extra hands.  If you can't find a Ukraine specific one, pick another one with a mission that you support.

If you want to donate drones, medical supplies and such:  https://www.mriyaaid.org/aid

If you have quilts: https://hellocottons.com/

If you want to have a supper club or bake sale fundraiser and would like recipes:  https://www.cookforukraine.orghttps://klopotenko.com/en ;https://www.valyastasteofhome.com/12-authentic-ukrainian-recipes/https://www.bbc.co.uk/food/chefs/olia_hercules

There are even ways to contribute online, for the home bound people:

Help Ukrainians practice conversational English:  https://mobile.twitter.com/OlenaChek/status/1544689140725325825 or https://www.enginprogram.org

If you're a US citizen, call your congress critters and let them know how you feel:  (202) 224-3121.  Or if you want to sponsor refugees:  https://ukraine.welcome.us.  But you may want to try to find an NGO, as if you directly sponsor them you're financially responsible for two years.  (https://www.uscis.gov/ukraine ; So tell your representatives to give them refugee status).

If you would like to avoid doing business with companies still operating in russia, see https://www.dontfundwar.com. (There are also phone apps like Zrada that can scan UPC codes and tell you)

If you use streaming music services, search for Ukrainian artist playlists, so you'll give them a fraction of a penny and maybe find some new artists to support more directly.  See https://linkpeak.io/l/defendukrainehttps://m.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL7h_otRo2v9j1fPVfVkibCjFbmLlThjx

If you watch cam sites, consider supporting Ukrainians (although some may currently be displaced, others may tag Ukraine to show support because they're from neighboring countries, and some of the most in need of support may not currently have internet access; I don't have any sort of definitive list)

There are also efforts to DDoS Russian websites such as the "Ukraine IT Army", but I'm not linking to them to avoid risking the mods removing this whole list.

Also see the official Ukrainian website on ways to support their effort:  https://war.ukraine.ua/support-ukraine/


Buying stuff made in Ukraine or as fundraisers (maybe for White Day if someone gives you a Valentines gift?):

Restored watches: https://trulesorub.com
Shirts, candy, and such (UK): https://agiftfromukraine.com/shop/
Art made from salvaged war bits: https://auctions.ukraineaidops.org/victory-gallery-online-store/Campaign/Details
Keychains from destroyed aircraft: https://www.dronesforukraine.fund
Shirts, stickers and flags (Canada/US):  https://www.saintjavelin.com/
Reporting From Ukraine's online store: https://uasupporter.com/collections
Shirts, socks, hoodies, jackets, etc. (Ukranian):  https://www.aviatsiyahalychyny.com/en/
Housewares / accessories (Ukraine): https://guniaproject.com
Shirts and such (Germany): https://www.seedshirt.de/shop/ukraineaidops.org
Clothing (Texas; imports from Ukraine):  https://www.ukiestyle.com
Video games (Ukrainian fArmy):  https://ukrainian.itch.io/ukrainian-farmy
Beer:  https://drinkersforukraine.com
Games studios in Ukraine: Frogwares; SarniGames ; nightcatstudios ; Best Way ; N-Game Studios
T-shirts and art (Ukraine):  https://artforukraine.world/catalogue/
T-shirts and other stuff (Estonia? Using Printify): https://supportukraine.art
Posters (Europe?): https://againstwar.gallery
Metal signs:  https://displate.com/stand-with-ukraine/make-art-not-war
Wooden toys & models (Ukraine): https://ugearsmodels.com
Lego figures and sets: https://www.brickmania.com/donations/
Messages on Ukrainian ordinance: https://signmyrocket.com
T-shirts and hoodies (Ukraine): https://visitukraine.shop/collections
Candles: https://doorcountycandle.com/product/ukraine-candle/
Pinhole cameras: https://jollylook.com
Postage stamps: https://postcardsua.com/collections/stampshttps://volstamp.in.ua/en/catalog/marki_ukraini_2022-id391https://postmark.ukrposhta.ua (set language in menu)
Fetishwear: https://www.brightandshinystore.com
Misc: https://store.greatergood.com/search?q=Ukraine
Symbolic tickets to liberated cities: https://concert.ua/en/events/kvitki-do-peremogi
Patches (made by TelemonianAjax):  https://www.etsy.com/listing/1182030528/iron-on-patch-set-of-8-ukraine-childrens

If you buy stuff on Amazon, go to https://smile.amazon.com/ and in settings, go to 'Your AmazonSmile' and designate a charity to receive a fraction of your purchases whenever you use the 'smile' website to buy stuff.  (Until Feb 20, as they've canceled it)

If you're still feeling anxious or depressed about this whole thing, consider professional help, but I also found the book 'Lost Connections' helped me years ago:  https://fourminutebooks.com/lost-connections-summary/


PS.  You don't need to tell us what you do (but you can if you think it would help keep your sanity)
PPS.  If you reply to stuff in this thread, please trim down your reply
PPPS. If you want me to add something, reply (trimmed down!) with an English language link
PPPPS. Some of the new faces are people trying to understand what's going on.  Not everyone asking questions is a shill, even when they say 'the Ukraine'
Px5S. Some newcomers have been flagging posts as off topic; this is in part a therapy thread, with thread jacks & callbacks to past threads to add levity and balance out the atrocities
Px6S.  For those digging through the russian news feeds: https://www.bellingcat.com/resources/2022/11/23/how-to-maintain-mental-hygiene-as-an-open-source-researcher/
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?


Working for companies that are still there?

Grifting / trying to make money supporting the russian war effort?

And there's the people already in prison there who can't leave, so no need to warn them as they can't do anything about it
 
Lumber Jack Off
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?


Republicans in training?
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's not a new directive. They've said that last year too
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tracianne: #Ukraine: A Russian T-72B tank was disabled by Ukrainian anti-tank mines during an attempted attack in the vicinity of Svatove, #Luhansk Oblast. pic.twitter.com/5cjS5M6XCt
- 🇺🇦 Ukraine Weapons Tracker (@UAWeapons) February 13, 2023

boom


Sneaky guys blowing a tank twice.  Not major damage but the tank had major problems.  The tank commander seems to do a runner like an outstanding Russian leader would.  The one guy tries to get out but the barrel is in the way but then isn't.  A 3rd guy still in the tank lifted it? Where is he?  What did the sneaky guys do with the tank crew?  I wan the rest of the story.  Where is the 3rd dude, where is the tractor? What happened to the first two hiding behind a log and semi-concussed. I want the rest of the story? Does the driver have amnesia and now think he is the Czar of all the Russias, will he marry the tank commander? Can we find out next week on the next episode of the Yakety Sax Tank Crew Soap opera?
 
MechaPyx
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent ; https://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/en ; https://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermat ...


Something to add to your list:
A game on Steam called Becastled from Mana Potion Studios.

Becastled
 
BitwiseShift
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Putin signaling he wants to flatten London is designed to put Russian ex pats in danger in the UK.

The pre excuse for brutal treatment of US citizens in Russia has been made.
 
Mechanicum [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?


Financial crime
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Hungary's staging of War and Peace puts spotlight on its Russia stance

Patriotic Russian opera opens in Budapest as first anniversary of war in Ukraine approaches
 
mederu
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
12 Feb: CONFIRMED. Ukrainians TAKE OUT RUSIAN PLATOON WITH 1 SHOT | War in Ukraine Explained
Youtube kjsMCuiZmhk

Yesterdays Reporting from Ukraine
(No Denys or Artur)
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
!!The President of #Moldova said that a pro-#Russian coup is being prepared in the country

At a briefing, Maia #Sandu spoke about the threat of destabilization of the situation in the country by the Russian special services and forces under their control. pic.twitter.com/nBrzDP9vMF
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 13, 2023
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Clip of Ukrainian soldiers in a Leopard 2 for training:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Guardian reports that #Iran secretly supplied #Russia with long-range, reusable drones in November - they return to the base after hitting the target.

18 drones were flown across the Caspian Sea and the Iranian state airline, including six Mohajer-6 drones. pic.twitter.com/XNf8RudT8n
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 13, 2023
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harlee: Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.


I hope you are getting analytical and pharmaceutical help.  I'm dealing with mild depression and PTSD/anxiety that can be debilitating at times.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
JP Morgan reaches agreement with Ukraine's Zelensky on rebuilding infrastructure
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

MechaPyx: Oneiros: Ukraine aid links (continued)

If you know any Ukrainians in need:

Give them this link (a list of groups giving assistance): https://auc.org.ua/en/node/33272

The resistance newspaper for people in occupied areas: https://sprotyv.mod.gov.ua/portfolio/newspaper/

For people with destroyed homes, see https://espl.com.ua.

Advice for travelers (in Ukrainian) to avoid sex traffickers: https://www.helpforukrainians.info/ukrainian/ .

To report unexplored ordinance, send quantity, condition, location, etc, with a photo to https://t.me/evorog_bot .

Female warriors if they need uniforms (including maternity uniforms): https://stavnitser.com .

Medical doctors (free medical manuals in Ukrainian): https://www.msdmanuals.com/uk/professional/resourcespages/medical-content-in-ukrainian

Free Norwegian army cold weather ops manuals (in English): https://www.forsvaret.no/en/organisation/centre-of-excellence-cold-weather-operations/handbook-and-lectures


Other notes & ways to help:

You should check to see if your employer has a donation matching program.  Some may be listed at https://doublethedonation.com/. Some employers may even be able to set up an automatic donation.

Some donations may be eligible to get you nudie pics:  https://teronlyfans.com/english/

Many charities list how to donate through bank transfers.  This may cost a couple of dollars depending on your bank, but keeps them from losing significant fees to credit card companies.

If you want to fund Ukrainian reporting of the war:  https://www.gofundme.com/f/kyivindependent-launch;  https://www.patreon.com/kyivindependent ; https://dattalion.com/donate-to-dattalion/.  Or fund russian language news sites that have been banned in russia: https://support.meduza.io/en ; https://holod.media/en/donate/

If you can't donate money, but have free time and the health to do it, consider volunteering your time to groups to help them free up money to spend in Ukraine.

You can search Volunteer Match ( https://www.volunteermat ...

Something to add to your list:
A game on Steam called Becastled from Mana Potion Studios.

Becastled


Wow I read that as Mana Porn Studios.
 
dogpause
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Harlee: Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.


I see that Putin isn't the only one surprised that this is still dragging on. I wonder what he's doing to lighten the burden? Pulling wings off flies? Tormenting puppies? Probably nothing as healthy as asking for help. Get some rest, Harlee! Remember; if it's out of your control, you don't have to make yourself miserable trying to shine the light on the terrible situation
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
There is no deficit in Ukraine's power system at this stage. The available capacity after the recent increase in production is enough to cover the consumption needs. However, power outage schedules are in place in Odesa due to network damage, reports @NPCUkrenergo.
- Hromadske Int. (@Hromadske) February 13, 2023
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Oneiros: Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?

Working for companies that are still there?


I've been told by an ex military Aussie who studied the Soviets as "the enemy" that Russia has nearly all the large scale Titanium metal processing. That includes things like parts of the m777 and many modern aircraft engines.

I would love to see any real evidence (pro or con) of that statement.

Now there are significant issues between manufactured titanium and the stuff used in white paint.  Russia was a major supplier of the white paint stuff until the sanctions but that is paint.  The Russians would have to use European or US made tooling bit to machine any solid parts.  Ukraine was involved with the better titanium alloys but they imported much of the ore.  Some plants NW of Kyiv where involved with aircraft parts and their proper manufacture and testing.   Some of those plants had all their equipment stolen.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.


I know a couple people asked about DMing you. Fark doesn't have the option of course, but you could put a burner email in your profile just for this.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Harlee: Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.


thank you for your incredible dedication and service to the fark community sir.
 
Dick Gozinya
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why now? Because our idiot President doesn't have any more Russian terrorists to trade for basketball players....
 
magneticmushroom [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Steven Seagal made his choice; let him rot.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Dick Gozinya: Why now? Because our idiot President doesn't have any more Russian terrorists to trade for basketball players....


Username checks out
 
IDisposable
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The US has told its citizens to leave Russia immediately due to the war in Ukraine and the risk of arbitrary arrest or harassment by Russian law enforcement agencies.

I can't imagine for the life of me why you would still be in Russia at this point if you are a US citizen.
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Any US ex-pat in Russia at this point, who is not a US intelligence asset, is not there out of the goodness of their heart.  They deserve whatever they get and we should not negotiate for their release:  they've forsaken their country.  We can only hope it includes these two clowns.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MadHatter500 [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Lumber Jack Off: Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?

Republicans in training?


Yeah, I was going to say "Picking up their paycheck and getting their next set of directions?".

We've made it so difficult to deal with actual anti-american actions we're at risk of loosing ourselves.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Moldova's President outlines Russian 'plan' to topple gov't
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Americans in Russia are just concerned citizens trying their diplomatic best to ensure Russia doesn't nuke us for our warmongering in Ukraine.

/s
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Wagner has released another video of them murdering one of their own with a sledgehammer:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

bertor_vidas: As always, let me know if there's anything more to include that I missed and help me keep an eye out over the upcoming week for key events.


muh foot is no longer proper farked and im starting PT/Rehab shortly; one small hole to close up which should be done in a week or two. o2 Therapie for the win!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Tracianne: !!The President of #Moldova said that a pro-#Russian coup is being prepared in the country

At a briefing, Maia #Sandu spoke about the threat of destabilization of the situation in the country by the Russian special services and forces under their control. pic.twitter.com/nBrzDP9vMF
- NEXTA (@nexta_tv) February 13, 2023


RobSeace: Moldova's President outlines Russian 'plan' to topple gov't


Ya know, since there is this ginormous case study of Russian aggression right next door, perhaps the EU and NATO should be a bit more proactive when it comes to Moldova.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Wagner has released another video of them murdering one of their own with a sledgehammer:

[Fark user image 600x253]


i saw it where the actual act was blissfully pixelated out. just unreal these monsters. its ISIS beheading videos all over again.
 
Oneiros [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: As per Harlee's sane / sanity request.

Harlee seems to come up with not only the headline and its link but two sets of graphs and the dead pool.


For those complaining about people not having many accepted links...

If you took over the headline part, you'd get an easy link a day.

(The rest of us don't care about what our link count shows)
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

RasIanI: Flappyhead: The hell are Americans still doing in Russia?

My question, exactly.


I was thinking probably mostly Republicans, in which case who cares if they stay and maybe get hurt.
 
RobSeace [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ukraine's New Anti-Tank Tactic: Lay A Minefield, Then Scatter More Mines From the Air

/Open in a new private window.
 
danny_kay [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Harlee: Announcement (repeat): Within the next week or two I need to change several things in my life. My cat-caused insomnia is getting out of hand, and ruining my life. So I'm going to buy an automatic feeder for the 2 am feeding, and Ms. Chonk and her semi-feral sister are gonna have to rough it.

I'm also battling depression, and the constant death count is getting to me.

What this means is that I won't be creating these links at 2am anymore. So we need a volunteer (probably on the East Coast - I'm in California) to take this over. It ALSO means that I want to "pass on" the spreadsheet that creates the graphs. So, starting now, I'm looking for a successor on all of this.

I'll finish these tasks through the 24th, but the anniversary of the war starting is a good time to pass the torch. So the deadline is the end of February. Someone needs to step up before then. Hand-holding available on how to do the spreadsheet.


Thank you for your work in these threads and I hope you find solutions to all your problems ((<3))

That being said: I do appreciate the different types of daily updates in these threads, but I'd rather miss them for a day or three instead of knowing that the person providing them is killing themselves to do so.

So even if people are found to take over from Harlee: for me personally it'd be absolutely okay if the daily contributions to these threads get skipped if life gets in the way.
Y'all and y'all's health are all more important than my convenience of having this information available.
 
Tracianne [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Polish Hussar: Wagner has released another video of them murdering one of their own with a sledgehammer:

[Fark user image 600x253]


Father_Jack: Polish Hussar: Wagner has released another video of them murdering one of their own with a sledgehammer:

[Fark user image 600x253]

i saw it where the actual act was blissfully pixelated out. just unreal these monsters. its ISIS beheading videos all over again.


They are claiming today that they staged it and that the guy is still alive for now:


https://twitter.com/nexta_tv/status/1625103037483171840

I saw the pixelated version as well and not sure how the fark that could be staged.
 
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.