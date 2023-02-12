 Skip to content
(Metro)   Shoppers claim supermarket is taking the p after spotting bottle of wine with 1p discount   (metro.co.uk) divider line
18
    More: Facepalm, Morrisons, Consett, County Durham, Pound sterling, Morrisonsspokesperson, Flower, Trade, closer inspection  
•       •       •

18 Comments     (+0 »)
Farking Clown Shoes [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Ah, but you get another p for free after you finish the bottle.
 
Imperfect Pixels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Farking Clown Shoes: Ah, but you get another p for free after you finish the bottle.


aw you tayking a piss, mate?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't complain. At least the price isn't higher with the discount like in Tesco.

Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnryan51 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jeep nee ride to subic bay costs 1p.
 
The Smails Kid
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
this-is-an-outrage.jpg
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
metro.co.ukView Full Size

I'm more interested in the Irish police branded pinot grigio on the left.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Ak, so if I got some Welch's grape juice and added grain alcohol. Can I call it wine?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iodized attic salt
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Here is America it would be 'OMG, it's one sale. Let's get 12 of them'
 
Jack of All Games
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
CSB:

I was at WalMart some time back (needed some paper towels) and getting 2 single rolls was cheaper than getting a package of 2.

Did someone in the pricing department fail at math, or do they just hope nobody with a working brain would tell the difference?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: Did someone in the pricing department fail at math, or do they just hope nobody with a working brain would tell the difference?


It simply comes down to someone, (or multiple people) not paying attention. They are probably given a stack of these stickers by some manager and telling the stock person; "Put these sales stickers up and THEN you can take your break".

No one takes pride in their work.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
Spiritual Pagan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [i.pinimg.com image 404x282]
[preview.redd.it image 850x637]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SuperChuck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Spiritual Pagan: CSB:

I was at WalMart some time back (needed some paper towels) and getting 2 single rolls was cheaper than getting a package of 2.

Did someone in the pricing department fail at math, or do they just hope nobody with a working brain would tell the difference?


I think it's very likely they're trying to put one over on the customer

It would be a good way to prevent hoarding in the case of low supply though
 
MythDragon
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
The store I work at, if something isn't selling, the owner raises the price. She says "people must think something is wrong with it, if the price is higher they will think it's better." There are things that have been in inventory for years because the prices are already too high and you can get the same thing at other stores in town for cheaper.
We also have fake sales. Things she marks up to mark back down.
We also put red tags from those price guns over the original labels, but they are the exact same price as before. The red tag makes it look like the price had been lowered.
Also when I put a product on the website, it lists the MSRP. But we charge higher than the MSRP on most things, so I have to change the MSRP so that it's higher than what we are selling for. I just make up numbers. "Let's see, MSRP is $399, we are selling at $429, let's call MSRP....oh....$449."

It's not fulfilling work, but it's only 5 minutes from my house, hours are good, work is fairly easy , and I'm learning a lot about how to run a shady store with  shiatty business practices.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MythDragon: the owner raises the price. She says "people must think something is wrong with it,


Acura, Infinity, Bentley, Genesis, Audi...I could be here a while.
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

steklo: MythDragon: the owner raises the price. She says "people must think something is wrong with it,

Acura, Infinity, Bentley, Genesis, Audi...I could be here a while.


That Audi was the most beautiful piece of shiat of which I was glad to see the end
 
