little big man [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
🍺🍺🍺
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Philly fans gonna riot either way.
 
Elliot8654
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The important thing is that both teams had fun.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
meh.. at least I nailed a super bowl square in the office pool.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hooray for sportsball!
 
Lorelle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LET'S HEAR IT FOR THE REFS!
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How long until the ceremonial punching of the police horse?
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a good game. Philly looked good to start. Fell apart. Recovered to tie the game. Bad call that gave KC a first down and the means to run the clock down.

Bad call.

KC should have kicked the FG, or gone for it if they were so inclined. If they went for it and got the first down or touchdown, good for them. Otherwise Philly has a couple minutes and timeouts to tie or win the game.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Kansas City Chiefs are Superb Owl Champs, brought to you by FanDuel.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
From what I've read on my Facebook feed, from those rooting for KC or Philly, these refs were led by Angel Hernandez.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everybody Hurts, sometimes...
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I liked the Puppy Bowl.
 
sherpa18 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Hooray for sportsball!


Sports Go Sports by Garfunkel and Oates
Youtube 2fraSdN-PG8


Stolen from comments:
"So let me get this straight: They can criticize the hypocrisy of Christianity through a song about anal sex, they can make fun of pregnant women, they can even sing about having sex with ducks or how they find vaginas nasty and it's all fair game and funny satire -- but a song about the ridiculousness of sports culture is crossing the line?? THIS is what you people pick out as "elitist" and "offensive???""
 
Sam's Club Sandwich
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was a great game until the refs blew the call with 90 seconds to go in the game. The Eagles defense couldn't stop Mahomes and that is why they lost. Either way, it was a fun to watch, except Rihanna, that was bad.


/Go Giants
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The game was good. The commercials were a letdown. Boring.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The sports team from my area is superior to the sports team from your area.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: From what I've read on my Facebook feed, from those rooting for KC or Philly, these refs were led by Angel Hernandez.


Next year the NFL is making Angel Hernandez honorary ref and letting him translate the national anthem.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Claude Ballse: Hooray for sportsball!

[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/2fraSdN-PG8]

Stolen from comments:
"So let me get this straight: They can criticize the hypocrisy of Christianity through a song about anal sex, they can make fun of pregnant women, they can even sing about having sex with ducks or how they find vaginas nasty and it's all fair game and funny satire -- but a song about the ridiculousness of sports culture is crossing the line?? THIS is what you people pick out as "elitist" and "offensive???""


I'm going all in with who should be the Super Bowl Halftime Show performer next season, and should've been already:
"Weird Al" Yankovic - Sports Song
Youtube XGbqGkS1c2w
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: Claude Ballse: Hooray for sportsball!

[YouTube video: Sports Go Sports by Garfunkel and Oates]

Stolen from comments:
"So let me get this straight: They can criticize the hypocrisy of Christianity through a song about anal sex, they can make fun of pregnant women, they can even sing about having sex with ducks or how they find vaginas nasty and it's all fair game and funny satire -- but a song about the ridiculousness of sports culture is crossing the line?? THIS is what you people pick out as "elitist" and "offensive???""


I like sports and I think the video is pretty funny.

Some people just don't know how to take a joke.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great googly moogly
 
Cythraul
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will their coach take the team out for post game Pizza at Chuck e Cheese?
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still don't know what a catch is, but forget the holding call and be mad that the Eagles D punched out at the half.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark Philly fans!

mystickermania.comView Full Size
 
jake3988 [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluorangefyre: From what I've read on my Facebook feed, from those rooting for KC or Philly, these refs were led by Angel Hernandez.


It was an extremely blatant textbook run of the mill hold.

If anyone is bellyaching, they're a butthurt Eagles fan and you can just safely ignore them.
 
North_Central_Positronics [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cythraul: Will their coach take the team out for post game Pizza at Chuck e Cheese?


He's more of a cheeseburger kind of guy.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/was?
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a chiefs fan. Woot!
 
jaylectricity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FarkingChas: The game was good. The commercials were a letdown. Boring.


I liked the Affleck Dunkin Donuts commercial. The J-Lo line, "This is what you do when you say you have to work all day" hit home for me because there have been plenty of days where I "went to work" and just drove to Cumberland Farms, made a few phone calls and played some dumb match three game for hours.

I missed the M&M commercial, I'll have to look that up.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: bluorangefyre: From what I've read on my Facebook feed, from those rooting for KC or Philly, these refs were led by Angel Hernandez.

It was an extremely blatant textbook run of the mill hold.

If anyone is bellyaching, they're a butthurt Eagles fan and you can just safely ignore them.


The refs are so in the tank for the Chiefs that they reversed that fumble recovery that led to a touchdown for KC.
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Sam's Club Sandwich: Either way, it was a fun to watch, except Rihanna, that was bad.


I'm sure the NFL is going to get a call from all the Jakes at State Farm tomorrow morning:
"She's that pregnant and you let her do a high wire act?!?"
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just dropped by to see the whining about the holding call. You people will be happy to know that Carl Cheffers and his crews consistently call the most penalties in the NFL, having thrown more than 200 flags seven years in a row. He is the only referee whose crew can make that claim. He officiated Super Bowl LV when Kansas City lost to Tampa Bay, with 15 penalties being called (including 11 on the Chiefs). Eight penalties were called in the first half and set a Super Bowl record for most yards.

By those numbers, Cheffers, et al, were slackers in today's game.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rarely watch football anymore, but I thought it actually was a good game and a fun to watch.

Can we have some more hockey now that football is over?
 
gwoardnog
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also sorry about the chant. Apparently it's our thing. Being racist coonts. Well we beat the other racist coonts so... Shrug.
 
darkeyes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think KC was robbed of a TD with that turnover that was overturned, so that last holding call made it even.  At least it was a good game.  The commercials were extremely underwhelming again.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Viagra Boys - Sports (Official Video)
Youtube QjL7D33xpS4
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jaylectricity: I missed the M&M commercial, I'll have to look that up.


I thought there was going to be more of a payoff with those M&M commercials.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Moose out front: The sports team from my area is superior to the sports team from your area.


Hey go to hell, buddy. The truth is the direct opposite of what you believe.
 
Some Bass Playing Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an Eagles fan and while I'm disappointed they didn't win, it's hard to feel too bad about a great season with many more great seasons in the future. It was a good game. The teams were pretty evenly matched and it was
a good game. Congrats to KC and it's fans.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

doctorguilty: Sam's Club Sandwich: Either way, it was a fun to watch, except Rihanna, that was bad.

I'm sure the NFL is going to get a call from all the Jakes at State Farm tomorrow morning:
"She's that pregnant and you let her do a high wire act?!?"


And that stage was shaky as fark. I thought we were going to witness a disaster for a minute.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

powhound: Rarely watch football anymore, but I thought it actually was a good game and a fun to watch.

Can we have some more hockey now that football is over?


Screw that, the Daytona 500 is next Sunday.  I can't wait to see if the idol can yeet He Who Shall Not Be Named into the 5 car.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Claude Ballse: Hooray for sportsball!


This!  My neighbor stupidly said to me "Did you see the Super Bowl?"

And I wittily replied "Oh, the super boll, like a giant weevil?"

He foolishly replied "The football game. The one on TV."

I hilariously shot back "Television?  Is that what you mean by TV!  I don't even own a television. TV is a nickname, and nicknames are for friends, and TV is no friend of mine."

He said "OK, see you around," and went back to his stupid party with his friends.  Sad, really.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
nbcsports.comView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was that today?  Missed it.

They really need to up their marketing game and tie-ins with some food and drink companies.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The team from America beat the other team from America and won the world championship.
 
French Rage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Eagles fans want you to remember the call were perfect until the last two minutes.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maxandgrinch: Was that today?  Missed it.

They really need to up their marketing game and tie-ins with some food and drink companies.


The pregame show wasn't long enough.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, still down about that call being the defacto ending of an amazing game. I mean after his season, you just have to want to see if Hurts can get an absolute beast of a game ending drive. Mahomes because of the ankle return makes sense as MVP but Hurts had an absolutely top tier SB performance stat line. One more drive and he might have been over 450/475 combined rushing and passing.

This should lock Andy now as a first ballot HOFer. Definitely want to go the year he goes in since he was such a good part of my high school/college Eagles teams.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gwoardnog: Also sorry about the chant. Apparently it's our thing. Being racist coonts. Well we beat the other racist coonts so... Shrug.


Yeah surprised the NFL seems to be A-OK about that.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jake3988: bluorangefyre: From what I've read on my Facebook feed, from those rooting for KC or Philly, these refs were led by Angel Hernandez.

It was an extremely blatant textbook run of the mill hold.

If anyone is bellyaching, they're a butthurt Eagles fan and you can just safely ignore them.


I think it was a 1/2 hold plus 1/2 hold adding up to 1 hold.

But I like math so that's how I see things.
 
