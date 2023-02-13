 Skip to content
(MSN)   London calling to the faraway towns, now war is declared and battle comes down   (msn.com) divider line
17
danielscissorhands
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The Clash - London Calling (1/13)
Youtube yGMSxQMBbEk
 
Ashcroftx360
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
hm, that is of course an option...if Russia wants to stop existing
 
PunGent
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
You gonna bark, or you gonna bite, little doggie?
 
Smirky the Wonder Chimp
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If you feel froggy, leap.

You won't like what happens.
 
bobbifleckman [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Ashcroftx360: hm, that is of course an option...if Russia wants to stop existing


Yes, I don't understand anything that is coming from Russia these days. Did the leaders join a death cult? Redefine the word "Nazi" since WWII? It's inexplicable.

I feel like it's similar to the US in that disinformation is likely one of the roots of this self destruction.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Crikey, Putin got Roger Waters to appear in the UN just the other day, now he wants to bomb the guy's home town? Roger's clearly an idiot, the guy who hates bombs dropping on civilians has literally set his countrymen up for an air strike by pandering to Putin, but wow that's a dick move not even Roger Waters deserves. And I say that as someone who really was not a fan of The Final Cut.
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Worth noting that the son of the guy calling for the nuking of London works as a male model in London.
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Beton - Kyiv Calling (official cover version of London Calling by The Clash)
Youtube xWQUkRKqp2E
 
buserror [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I mean, I know the Tories are awful, but probably better to wait for an election.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Russia is right in the middle of getting their ass kicked by a country that, on paper, shouldn't stand a chance against them. Russia has shown their weakness. What this idiot wants to do is try to escalate this into a world war so that Russia's allies will jump in to bail them out. You're out of equipment, you're out of ammunition, you're out of soldiers, and you're own countrymen are turning against you. Roll over and die and take Putin with you.
 
Hey Nurse! [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: Russia is right in the middle of getting their ass kicked by a country that, on paper, shouldn't stand a chance against them. Russia has shown their weakness. What this idiot wants to do is try to escalate this into a world war so that Russia's allies will jump in to bail them out. You're out of equipment, you're out of ammunition, you're out of soldiers, and you're own countrymen are turning against you. Roll over and die and take Putin with you.


Your, dammit. Siri is still drunk from the Super Bowl
 
You'd turn it off when I was halfway across [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Crikey, Putin got Roger Waters to appear in the UN just the other day, now he wants to bomb the guy's home town? ...



Roger Waters lives in America, grew up in Cambridge and was born in Surrey.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Crikey, Putin got Roger Waters to appear in the UN just the other day, now he wants to bomb the guy's home town? Roger's clearly an idiot, the guy who hates bombs dropping on civilians has literally set his countrymen up for an air strike by pandering to Putin, but wow that's a dick move not even Roger Waters deserves. And I say that as someone who really was not a fan of The Final Cut.


You know who else planned Final Cut?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bobbifleckman: Ashcroftx360: hm, that is of course an option...if Russia wants to stop existing

Yes, I don't understand anything that is coming from Russia these days. Did the leaders join a death cult? Redefine the word "Nazi" since WWII? It's inexplicable.

I feel like it's similar to the US in that disinformation is likely one of the roots of this self destruction.


Putin's mob use the word 'Nazi' the same way that Republicans use the word 'groomer'. To mean 'person I dislike'.
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

You'd turn it off when I was halfway across: Aussie_As: Crikey, Putin got Roger Waters to appear in the UN just the other day, now he wants to bomb the guy's home town? ...


Roger Waters lives in America, grew up in Cambridge and was born in Surrey.


Yep I was referring to Surrey (specifically Great Bookham) as being part of the greater London area.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Well fed bogging says what?
 
zerkalo
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Boffin that is
 
