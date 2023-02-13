 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Here's a run-down of exactly how much money you lost if you let Tom Brady, Matt Damon, Larry David, or LeBron James talk you into "investing" in crypto   (slate.com) divider line
3
    More: Dumbass, Bitcoin, Cryptocurrency, Currency, The New York Times, Advertising, New York City, Super Bowl, Bankruptcy  
•       •       •

410 clicks; posted to Main » on 13 Feb 2023 at 5:30 AM (44 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



3 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
pnkgtr
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If you listened to Larry David you wouldn't have bought it at all.
 
eKonk
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
The only celebrity I listened to in regards to crypto investments was Adam Baldwin. Well, not Adam Baldwin, but the character Jayne Cobb. And I suppose he wasn't talking about crypto specifically, but the advice worked out well -

"Ten percent of nothing is, let me do the math here, nothing into nothing, carry the nothin'..."
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

eKonk: The only celebrity I listened to in regards to crypto investments was Adam Baldwin. Well, not Adam Baldwin, but the character Jayne Cobb. And I suppose he wasn't talking about crypto specifically, but the advice worked out well -

"Ten percent of nothing is, let me do the math here, nothing into nothing, carry the nothin'..."


Yeah, you probably don't want to listen to what Adam Baldwin the person says, he's a bit of a RWNJ as I recall.
 
Displayed 3 of 3 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.