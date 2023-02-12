 Skip to content
(CNN)   Revenge is a dish best crapped out in a litter box   (cnn.com) divider line
    More: Amusing, Animal, Animal shelter, Ohio animal shelter, Valentine's Day, Facebook, No-kill shelter, San Antonio Zoo and Aquarium, Humane society  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
When people say the world would be better if women ran it, remember this.
 
LordBeavis [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What if I don't want to be reminded of my ex every time I pass by the litterbox?  Bonus stigginit'--every time I'm cleaning out the disgusting litterbox, Lurlene has her revenge on me as I choke back on the noxious fumes while remembering that she left me for my troglodytic half-brother because of his awesome Chevette.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I lived in OH for seven years. Litter box sums it up pretty well.
 
