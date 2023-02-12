 Skip to content
(CNN)   Ice fishing contest canceled after more fishermen end up in the water than fish
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I assume they awarded the trophy to the fish then?

Probably used a can of bud light as bait
 
toast28
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fishermen shouldn't really be inside the fish too much. Ruins the flavor
 
hlehmann
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"This year, Montpelier recorded its warmest January since 1948,..."
And yet these ice-fishing red necks will probably still insist that global warming isn't the reason that three of them have died.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

hlehmann: "This year, Montpelier recorded its warmest January since 1948,..."
And yet these ice-fishing red necks will probably still insist that global warming isn't the reason that three of them have died.


They'd be right, technically.

They died because they didn't make basic safety precautions. E.g. check the ice before driving on it, don't go out on the ice alone and without recovery tools etc etc.

One warm winter doesn't prove nor disprove climate change. But every time this debate rears its head I think of this image:
kentucky.comView Full Size
 
FormlessOne [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The youngest person to die was 62. Why in the hell was an 88-year-old man in an SUV on a frozen lake, a lake that apparently folks didn't bother to first check was safe enough? I mean, climate change aside, you don't drive a friggin' vehicle out onto the ice if you don't know if it's thick enough to support it...
 
offacue [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like a bunch of ice holes are winners here.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Have they never heard the saying:

Two inch, one way
One inch, no way.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: The youngest person to die was 62. Why in the hell was an 88-year-old man in an SUV on a frozen lake, a lake that apparently folks didn't bother to first check was safe enough? I mean, climate change aside, you don't drive a friggin' vehicle out onto the ice if you don't know if it's thick enough to support it...


As a person who's done plenty of ice fishing, or fishing in general, stupidity knows no bounds.
 
roosterhead
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The youngest person to die was 62. Why in the hell was an 88-year-old man in an SUV on a frozen lake, a lake that apparently folks didn't bother to first check was safe enough? I mean, climate change aside, you don't drive a friggin' vehicle out onto the ice if you don't know if it's thick enough to support it...

do you think you can tell a couple of old farts not to go out  when they've been doing it for years ?
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
nothing was written about beer being involved. but I think beer was involved.
 
durbnpoisn
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
At the risk of stating the obvious, the climate is changing.  Anyone that denies this is either ignoring it or is an idiot.  Or both.

They say that weather is not the same thing as climate.  Weather is one year or so.  Climate is a change in the patterns.  As of right now, I know that when I was a kid, most of the lakes around here would freeze for most of the winter.  Not just once.  They would freeze and stay that way for many weeks.
We would get at least 2 reasonable snowstorms each winter.

The patter now is that lakes don't freeze for more than a few days, and they don't freeze enough to walk on them.  And we rarely get snowstorms that amount to more than a few inches.  This year we will likely get no snow at all.

Clearly this is a pattern.  This is evidence that the climate here has changed.  And if this trend continues, the climate in NJ is going to be more like South Carolina than New England.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 minute ago  

hlehmann: "This year, Montpelier recorded its warmest January since 1948,..."
And yet these ice-fishing red necks will probably still insist that global warming isn't the reason that three of them have died.


And yet, less than 100 miles east, one of the coldest temperatures ever recorded in North America happened just a couple of weeks ago.
 
