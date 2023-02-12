 Skip to content
(KTVU Bay Area News)   How do you do, fellow countries with mysterious balloons you're considering shooting down   (ktvu.com) divider line
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
kkinnison [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Yea, i would hit that balloon also
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So who's with me on embracing our new alien overlords and overthrowing our corrupt and horrible human leaders? Any people who have their shiat together enough to achieve space travel gets my support over the disastrous humans.
 
silo123j [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Wobambo: So who's with me on embracing our new alien overlords and overthrowing our corrupt and horrible human leaders? Any people who have their shiat together enough to achieve space travel gets my support over the disastrous humans.


How to serve man....
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fnordfocus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Would be slightly more convincing if they hadn't admitted the first one was theirs.

And I'm pretty sure the wind patterns aren't right for their to be any credible explanation their imaginary balloon came from the US.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
This is the most boring farking apocalypse ever.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Wobambo: So who's with me on embracing our new alien overlords and overthrowing our corrupt and horrible human leaders? Any people who have their shiat together enough to achieve space travel gets my support over the disastrous humans.


I'm okay with hearing them out at least. If we're looking at Ethereals I'll need to be sure to stay away from gene clinics.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
cdn11.picsart.comView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

replacementcool: This is the most boring farking apocalypse ever.


Four floating balloons of the apocalypse isn't as cool as the four horsemen
 
replacementcool
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: replacementcool: This is the most boring farking apocalypse ever.

Four floating balloons of the apocalypse isn't as cool as the four horsemen


yeah but i'm talking about on top of the global pandemic that most people survived, but that basically functioned as 28 days later's rage virus that turned everybody into assholes, as well as the ecological collapse that's happening just slowly enough that everybody ignores it.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


A buddy once did that costume except with two green balloons for testicles. All the ladies wanted a pic with that lucky bastid.
 
Kris_Romm
‘’ 1 minute ago  

fragMasterFlash: [Fark user image image 340x425]

A buddy once did that costume except with two green balloons for testicles. All the ladies wanted a pic with that lucky bastid.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
