Garbage's on fire, yo
6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Devolving_Spud
6 hours ago  
The Waste Management Policy Manual refers to this as "the Taco Bell Maneuver"
 
ruudbob
6 hours ago  

Devolving_Spud: The Waste Management Policy Manual refers to this as "the Taco Bell Maneuver"


I have known that feeling and result many times. Sometimes in a toilet and a few times like this truck.
 
HedlessChickn
5 hours ago  
i hope they didnt get it put out before it burned up the bod...

nvm
 
Unobtanium
5 hours ago  
Lithium batteries?
 
Etchy333
5 hours ago  
This was on Tiktok three weeks ago...Is this what Twitter is turning into? Let that sink in.
 
iron de havilland
5 hours ago  

Unobtanium: Lithium batteries?


I came here to suggest the same. Recycling centre near me was on fire for an entire weekend last summer, and lithium batteries are the suspected cause.
 
elvisaintdead
4 hours ago  
i.iheart.comView Full Size


still smokin' hot Garbage
 
cretinbob
4 hours ago  
Wow. Someone who doesn't suck at their job. Is this America? This can't be America.
 
cretinbob
4 hours ago  
It's the Trump 2024 campaign bus
 
LadySusan
2 hours ago  
Probably fine to be hanging around breathing that smoke. I'm sure.
 
sno man
2 hours ago  

cretinbob: Wow. Someone who doesn't suck at their job. Is this America? This can't be America.


This is somewhere between save my job by saving this truck and fark this road and it's neighborhood.. Whar truck in later video?
 
sno man
2 hours ago  
Also whar fire department?
 
fragMasterFlash
1 hour ago  
Most Waste Management trucks are fueled with Compressed Natural Gas. You do not want to be anywhere near one that hosting an uncontrolled garbage blaze, IMHO.
 
khitsicker
1 hour ago  
I read the headline and thought this was the post superbowl Philly live stream.
 
Lsherm
19 minutes ago  

sno man: cretinbob: Wow. Someone who doesn't suck at their job. Is this America? This can't be America.

This is somewhere between save my job by saving this truck and fark this road and it's neighborhood.. Whar truck in later video?


He was right to dump the load, but the fire is under electrical lines, so if the fire response isn't quick enough, he could cause a power outage for thousands of people.

But honestly, there's no correct response to this situation if there isn't a truck ramp into a body of water nearby.
 
nytmare
5 minutes ago  

Lsherm: sno man: cretinbob: Wow. Someone who doesn't suck at their job. Is this America? This can't be America.

This is somewhere between save my job by saving this truck and fark this road and it's neighborhood.. Whar truck in later video?

He was right to dump the load, but the fire is under electrical lines, so if the fire response isn't quick enough, he could cause a power outage for thousands of people.

But honestly, there's no correct response to this situation if there isn't a truck ramp into a body of water nearby.


Standard procedure is to dump the flaming load in an empty (parking) lot if possible. Without a lot nearby, the next best move is to dump the load on the road. No you don't want to dump the trash into a waterway.
 
Neondistraction
4 minutes ago  

Lsherm: sno man: cretinbob: Wow. Someone who doesn't suck at their job. Is this America? This can't be America.

This is somewhere between save my job by saving this truck and fark this road and it's neighborhood.. Whar truck in later video?

He was right to dump the load, but the fire is under electrical lines, so if the fire response isn't quick enough, he could cause a power outage for thousands of people.

But honestly, there's no correct response to this situation if there isn't a truck ramp into a body of water nearby.


Yeah, but if he doesn't dump it and the fire spreads to the rest of the truck it would still take out the power lines.  Seems like the driver chose the lesser of two evils.
 
DoctorWhat
2 minutes ago  
Wait, so you can limit the effect of the garbage fire by getting rid of the garbage at the first sign of trouble? I can think of numerous situations over the past few years that would have benefited from this lesson.
 
Prof. Frink
1 minute ago  

elvisaintdead: [i.iheart.com image 850x644]

still smokin' hot Garbage


And you wouldn't push her out of your truck either.
 
