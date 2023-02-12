 Skip to content
(Victoria Times Colonist)   Sounds like a ewe problem   (timescolonist.com) divider line
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Hats off subby
 
oldernell [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's not a my problem.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
John Buchanan said those prices don't come close to covering the costs of shearing or even the heavy burlap bags needed for shipping...

Have they considered making those bags out of wool?
 
Needlessly Complicated [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Send me some? I'll card it and spin it.
(I mean, it'll take forever, all I have is a drop spindle.)

Do you have any idea how expensive yarn is? I bought a ball of mostly-polyester yarn for about $8 recently.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Dang I was hoping for a decent priced wool blanket and socks.
 
tbhouston
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Capitalism sure is great
 
MBooda
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
the lambs are starting to drop

But have they stopped screaming?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
 Baa baa black sheep
Have you any wool
Yessir yessir
Quantitative oversupply
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
shear madness
 
Bonzo_1116
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

alechemist: Dang I was hoping for a decent priced wool blanket and socks.


Wool socks are legitimately the best in the winter.

No reason to have socks that are anything but wool in winter or cotton for summer.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You mean no one wants something that is itchy and maybe allergic to?
 
Sasquach
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Which is strange, because wool has seen a huge resurgence for clothing (especially outdoor and activewear).
The Chinese embargo hurts, but I'll bet the lack of local mills and other value add services are the bigger obstacles.

Made in Canada of Canadian wool sounds like a product that could command a premium...
 
the money is in the banana stand
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This is odd to me considering my industry actually uses mills that produce wool products and those products are not inexpensive. Wool upholsteries are considered very durable, flexible, and can be dyed easily. Seems to me that someone should figure out some clever uses for wool and you could make a shiat load of money.
 
LordJiro [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

tbhouston: Capitalism sure is great


Yep. "Oh, this resource is too affordable, better destroy it!"
 
skrewewe
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

jaylectricity: Ewe pussy!

[Fark user image 244x207]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
shinji3i
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

alechemist: Dang I was hoping for a decent priced wool blanket and socks.


Don't know what is decent price range for you but Darn Tough is selling socks for mid to upper 20s and I've got some pairs that are still around after once a week use for coming up on a decade.
 
SloppyFrenchKisser
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Sheep dip

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
robodog
‘’ 1 minute ago  

alechemist: Dang I was hoping for a decent priced wool blanket and socks.


Look up People Socks on Amazon, 71% NZ Merino wool socks for $7.50 a pair. I got their crew socks for $5/pair back in 2020 and it's pretty much all I've worn outside of hot summer days since.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sexy Jesus: Baa baa black sheep
Have you any wool
Yessir yessir
Quantitative oversupply


Baa baa black sheep
Have you any fur?
Yessir yessir
Priced at a loss for the supplier.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What's wool worth?

It was a department store that went bankrupt but that's not important right now
 
