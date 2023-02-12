 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Yahoo)   In additional to all its other ways to kill you, Australia has many types of dragons. This young man found out how dangerous Blue Dragons are when he failed his Save Versus Poison roll   (au.news.yahoo.com) divider line
26
    More: Stupid, Marine biology, Ocean, Australia, Google Play, Death, Google, Rescue, Facebook  
•       •       •

753 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 11:05 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But... Blue Dragons shoot lightning.  Green Dragons are the venomous ones.
 
The Exit Stencilist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where's your Darwin now?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
His video shows him gently scooping them with his hand. "Guys, by the way, never try this. This is incredibly dangerous even for a professional," he says in the video.

"But it's totally fine for a TikTok influencer like me," he continued. "I know exactly what I'm doiOW F*CK ME MATE!  That hurts!  Piss on my hands!  PISS ON ME MATE!"
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Where's your Darwin now?


Disappointed.. so close...
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Stopped reading at the cursed TIK
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Next we'll watch Julian as he tries to f#*k a great white.
 
anuran
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

awruk!: The Exit Stencilist: Where's your Darwin now?

Disappointed.. so close...


He needs to up his game to Box Jellyfish and Blue Ringed Octopuses
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Die on TikTok, I might download it.
 
Fooshards [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So, if I'm reading this right, this kid is, in his words, "afraid of losing his followers" and feels compelled to do stupid self-destructive shiat for his app friends.

Can't these kids just watch Jackass or something?
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

The Exit Stencilist: Where's your Darwin now?


It's in the Northern Territory, where it's been for a long while.
 
bayoukitty [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
From TFA: "Describing himself as 'something of a pain connoisseur' ..."

That's influencer-speak for "giant farking toolbag."
 
FutherMucker
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: The Exit Stencilist: Where's your Darwin now?

It's in the Northern Territory, where it's been for a long while.


Pretty sure that was the joke.
/have a friend who lives there.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
This guy doesn't seem like he'll reach retirement.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

anuran: awruk!: The Exit Stencilist: Where's your Darwin now?

Disappointed.. so close...

He needs to up his game to Box Jellyfish and Blue Ringed Octopuses


I've seen a video of a young woman who scooped up a blue ring jellyfish and was showing it to others on the beach.

One man told her to be calm and carefully put it back into the water. She did. He then told her how close she was to being killed by it, and to stop being an idiot.

Sometimes the critters are chill, other times they aren't.
 
SumoJeb [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"This is the third time Julian says he has been hospitalised from blue dragon stings, but he continues to be fascinated with them."

The benefits of socalised medicine. 
Think of how awesome Florida man could be with unlimited lives!
 
bighairyguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Although not usually fatal, interactions can be many times worse than bluebottle stings.

Speaking as someone who's been stung by a bluebottle, holy crap, that's gotta hurt really bad!!!
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
For others like me:
Glaucus atlanticus (common names include the blue sea dragon, sea swallow, blue angel, blue glaucus, dragon slug, blue dragon, blue sea slug and blue ocean slug) is a species of small, blue sea slug, a pelagic (open-ocean) aeolid nudibranch, a shell-less gastropod mollusk in the family Glaucidae.[2]

Never heard of them before this.

Also:
Glaucus atlanticus is able to swallow the venomous nematocysts from siphonophores such as the Portuguese man o' war, and store them in the extremities of its finger-like cerata.[24] Picking up the animal can result in a painful sting, with symptoms similar to those caused by the Portuguese man o' war.[28] The symptoms that may appear after being stung are nausea, pain, vomiting, acute allergic contact dermatitis, erythema, urticarial papules, potential vesicle formation and post-inflammatory hyperpigmentation.[29]

Guy is a dumbass.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sheesh. I just recently had bigger itchy welts from something biting the shiat out of me over the course of a few days. We're talking multiple hand sized rashes and probably 20 to 30 bite marks. No idea WTF it was. Had pest control in for bedbugs. Negative. Cat has that flea protection and is an indoor cat. Not hiking through poison anything. Sprayed some pest spray around. Got progressively stronger steroid cream through the doc and it seems to have cleared up. Hey, CSB.
 
anuran
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

indy_kid: anuran: awruk!: The Exit Stencilist: Where's your Darwin now?

Disappointed.. so close...

He needs to up his game to Box Jellyfish and Blue Ringed Octopuses

I've seen a video of a young woman who scooped up a blue ring jellyfish and was showing it to others on the beach.

One man told her to be calm and carefully put it back into the water. She did. He then told her how close she was to being killed by it, and to stop being an idiot.

Sometimes the critters are chill, other times they aren't.


Precisely
 
Excelsior
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
FWIW:

utrgv.eduView Full Size


Blue Dragon, aka nudibranch, aka sea slug

/They eat Portugese Man o' War jellyfish, and store the jellyfish stinging cells on its own body as protection against its own predators.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Fooshards: So, if I'm reading this right, this kid is, in his words, "afraid of losing his followers" and feels compelled to do stupid self-destructive shiat for his app friends.

Can't these kids just watch Jackass or something?


Andy Warhol's prediction of, "Everyone will be famous for 15 minutes" meets the Internet.

I'd be afraid of losing followers if their views produced a nice income stream, but he's tempting fate for free.  Moron.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Julian told Yahoo News Australia he initially brushed the pain off as not too serious and set out to find something for the blue dragons to eat so they had the strength to be set free. Capturing their favourite prey, venomous blue bottle jellyfish, Julian says he was attacked once again: "I think I got stung three or four times in one day."

So being stung by the dragons, he then goes to look for venomous jellyfish to go handle. How did this guy make it to 22?
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Bindi still isn't going to sleep with him.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Describing himself as "something of a pain connoisseur"...

For God's sake, if you want to be a pain connoisseur, go and do that in France, where it's much more pleasurable to do that!

///unless you are gluten intolerant, then you will have a pain from the pain
 
Theeng
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Mind you, dragon bites can be pretty nasti.
 
syzygy whizz
‘’ less than a minute ago  

bayoukitty: From TFA: "Describing himself as 'something of a pain connoisseur' ..."

That's influencer-speak for "giant farking toolbag."


Huh.  And here I thought the word was 'masochist'.
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.