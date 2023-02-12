 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Britan upset that their national art treasures and being taken by foreigners   (msn.com) divider line
17
    More: Ironic, Government, Netherlands, Tax, Painting, United Kingdom, Art world, National treasure, Gustave Caillebotte  
•       •       •

648 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 10:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Phaedrus the Vague [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Eh, it'll be years, if ever, before the export paperwork goes through. Brexit pw friction FTW!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going to cost you.

That's right. All the tea
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Britain upset that their national name can't even be spelled properly by foreigners
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Britain upset that their national name can't even be spelled properly by foreigners


Say itan't so.
 
hardinparamedic [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Sexy Jesus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Artxit.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Stephen_Falken: Britain upset that their national name can't even be spelled properly by foreigners


Turnabout for Engaland is fair play since they can't spell most words anyways. Colour, tyre, dentist, aluminium... What's up with that?
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's only right that a stable nation should take control of these priceless artifacts. Who knows what kind of destruction could be wrought on them in a country that's hovering on the edge of third-world status?

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
baron von doodle [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: It's only right that a stable nation should take control of these priceless artifacts. Who knows what kind of destruction could be wrought on them in a country that's hovering on the edge of third-world status?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x570]


They definitely do need to get out of England, you're right.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: It's only right that a stable nation should take control of these priceless artifacts. Who knows what kind of destruction could be wrought on them in a country that's hovering on the edge of third-world status?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x570]


I am not clear on how their status in World War II could still be changing.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: It's only right that a stable nation should take control of these priceless artifacts. Who knows what kind of destruction could be wrought on them in a country that's hovering on the edge of third-world status?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x570]


"we should be able to keep the shiat we steal because the countries we destablize can't be trusted to keep their own shiat safe" is a hell of a take.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Much as I don't relish the prospect of any artwork of genuine merit ending up in one of the many guest bathrooms of a central Asian petro-tyrant, there simply isn't enough room in Britain's museums (or the museums of all the world's advanced economies) for all of them.

If Omaiis going to be "brought home" just to be condemned to a storage unit, that's not much better than the tyrant's bathroom. Don't spend good money on candles if you're just going to put them under a bucket after lighting them.

If British art museums are short on cash, they could do worse to save on storage costs by going to the storage unit and seeing what articles qualify as stolen property by 2023 standards and can be returned to their rightful owners in the former British Empire without serious risk of being looted or destroyed in the near future.

As for Omai, its current owner, John Magnier, is Irish horse breeder whose fortune estimated in the billions of euro seems to have been earned honestly for the most part. If the painting retires to John's pile in County.Tipperary it won't be the end of the world. Or the painting.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

replacementcool: iron de havilland: It's only right that a stable nation should take control of these priceless artifacts. Who knows what kind of destruction could be wrought on them in a country that's hovering on the edge of third-world status?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x570]

"we should be able to keep the shiat we steal because the countries we destablize can't be trusted to keep their own shiat safe" is a hell of a take.


Hmm, my sarcasm wasn't clear I guess. I was trying to make a funny about what a complete shiathole the UK currently is, and the Afghan Buddha is a standard pic that assholes post in threads about the likes of the Parthenon Marbles about how those savage natives need to have their antiquities looked after by upstanding white people.

I shall endeavour to be more obvious in the future.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: replacementcool: iron de havilland: It's only right that a stable nation should take control of these priceless artifacts. Who knows what kind of destruction could be wrought on them in a country that's hovering on the edge of third-world status?

[external-content.duckduckgo.com image 750x570]

"we should be able to keep the shiat we steal because the countries we destablize can't be trusted to keep their own shiat safe" is a hell of a take.

Hmm, my sarcasm wasn't clear I guess. I was trying to make a funny about what a complete shiathole the UK currently is, and the Afghan Buddha is a standard pic that assholes post in threads about the likes of the Parthenon Marbles about how those savage natives need to have their antiquities looked after by upstanding white people.

I shall endeavour to be more obvious in the future.


well in that case, carry on.
 
RichMeatyTaste
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I've been to the Acropolis Museum and the British Museum, and it's amazing how much of the Acropolis resides in Britain. This includes one of the six caryatids, the Brits really need to reunite her with her sisters. 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
wompampsupport.azureedge.netView Full Size
 
Excelsior
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.