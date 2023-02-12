 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   I thought a U.F.O. invasion of America would be much more dramatic   (cnn.com) divider line
137
    More: News, Canada, Lake Huron, Michigan, Workweek and weekend, Air force, Democratic Rep. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan, Atmosphere of Earth, Lake  
•       •       •

2112 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 12 Feb 2023 at 5:02 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



137 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
silverblues [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really should have put "Chinese Spy Balloons" on my 2023 bingo card.
 
Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has the GOP demanded that Biden apologize to China?
 
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe China is just throwing us a birthday party. Look at how ungrateful we're being.
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How is this "decisive action" by the pilots when it was a directive from the president?
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: How is this "decisive action" by the pilots when it was a directive from the president?


"Republican Rep. Jack Bergman "

Can't have Biden scoring any points, so it's the brave military pilots that decided to climb in their jets and go shoot down the balloon, while sleepy Biden stuttered through trying to make a decision about it. But it was Biden's call to let that other one cross the US (Despite the military apparently actually pushing back on his request to shoot it down immediately).

/It's the usual stupid, at least.
 
tintar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lake Huron's looking pretty bad lately?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Omnivorous [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like I picked a bad time to get checked out in a new airplane.
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, we are kickin' alien ass back into space.

U-S-A! U-S-A! U-S-A!

/what could possibly go wrong?
 
profdc9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It was "at the direction" of President Joe Biden.  It was comin' right for him! We had to take it down!
 
Rattlehead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UFO never really took off in America. They were big in Europe, however.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guys, quit farking with my Doordash orders for authentic Peking duck already.

/order your own
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is almost as lame as X-files season 8
 
August11 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
At least we know they are not giant insect buggers.
 
TheYeti
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I saw this movie in 1986 and I know how it all works.

We have to kill all of the whales before those assholes narc us out to the alien probes.  This is time sensitive.
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Omnivorous: Looks like I picked a bad time to get checked out in a new airplane.


Paint a big American Flag on it.  Oh wait, it's not balloon shaped, is it?
 
BlakCat
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It was shaped like an octagon?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
99 Chinese balloons in the air...
99 Chinese balloons!
Shoot two down, still more around...
97 Chinese balloons in the air!
 
fishmeal
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
remember yesterday's thread about something going on over Montana?  I just read a news story that said this "object" first showed up on radar over Montana yesterday....
 
Moroning [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What if this is just Bannon trying to start WWIII between China and USA?
 
BlakCat
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Possible New Object Over Ontario, Canada - LIVE Breaking News Coverage
Youtube 4KFPLGJLaaU
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Phil McKraken [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Hah! People said the F-22 was a waste of money. Those Betelgeuse balloon bastards can come get some.
 
SplittingAces
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
We've shot down the balloons, can we now shoot the loons?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Can they see it behind the cloud of acid rain?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Naido [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Rattlehead: UFO never really took off in America. They were big in Europe, however.


UTFO very much took off, but I believe they were shot down by Roxanne.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

tintar: Lake Huron's looking pretty bad lately?

[Fark user image 850x478]


Jeepers, Manitoulin Island has gentrified.
 
Bennie Crabtree [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BlakCat: It was shaped like an octagon?


No, thats the Big Nickel in Sudbury.
 
Eddie Barzoom
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jairzinho
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Those are literally trial balloons.
The real invasion comes later.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
some_beer_drinker
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

silverblues: I really should have put "Chinese Spy Balloons" on my 2023 bingo card.


they are not spy balloons or drones. the last 2 have been legit ufo's no wings, no visible form of propulsion.

this have been going on forever, they just stopped covering it up
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A10Mechanic
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Could they at least shoot one down over Brandon, Manitoba?  I wanna see Tucker's head explode.
 
lordjupiter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Naido: Rattlehead: UFO never really took off in America. They were big in Europe, however.

UTFO very much took off, but I believe they were shot down by Roxanne.


Which Roxanne?
 
RagnarD
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Composite radar loop of something (chaff?) over Lake St Clair. It's clear/sunny today.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Invasion? No indeed.

Their comrade failed to return as scheduled from his mission to Sol 3 in the 1940's of our era, and the search party's just now getting here.

Sol 3 has no resources in sufficient quantity to be worth traveling light years to mine, and humans are not sufficiently technologically advanced to be a meaningful threat to our neighbours any time soon.

What makes you think we're worth invading?

All President Biden has to do is have the remains taken from storage in Area 51 and have the boffins figure out a way to signal to the search party that they're free to collect them and go in peace, and in all likelihood that will be that.

At least that's what I'd like to believe.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
scontent-sjc3-1.xx.fbcdn.netView Full Size
 
WithinReason
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

some_beer_drinker: silverblues: I really should have put "Chinese Spy Balloons" on my 2023 bingo card.

they are not spy balloons or drones. the last 2 have been legit ufo's no wings, no visible form of propulsion.

this have been going on forever, they just stopped covering it up


What else is the Biden Regime "covering up".

This is why we need to investigate Hunter Bidens laptop!
 
vrax [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

BlakCat: It was shaped like an octagon?


Why didn't we get this guy to take care of it?!

Fark user imageView Full Size


And then let him fall 30k feet to his death.
 
numfarvera [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I was trying to escape the Superb Owl pregame nonsense and decided to flip over to Ancient Aliens...an episode about Presidents and Aliens!

Not 5 minutes in, Tuckems appears, looking more overfed than usual.

Behold Homo Superior!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
phishrace
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
That was a decoy. The full alien fleet will be here soon.

thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Randy Quaid needs work. Maybe he can help.
 
NickBob78
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
China's plan is to have us run out of $600,000 missiles using $100 balloons. So far it seems on track.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: Can they see it behind the cloud of acid rain?
[Fark user image 425x318]


That cloud isn't actually toxic. It's a hoax just like the one in the movie Close Encounters of the Third Kind. Now that Biden has blown up the Chinese anti-space alien balloons we can finally make extra-terrestrial contact...in Ohio.
 
Jeff5
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
But think how much better it is to have a President who listens to his Generals and Admirals instead of Donald "Little Hands" Le Petomane playing with the paddleball Stephen Miller gave him...
 
John the Magnificent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lordjupiter: Naido: Rattlehead: UFO never really took off in America. They were big in Europe, however.

UTFO very much took off, but I believe they were shot down by Roxanne.

Which Roxanne?


The one who pretends to be Becky.
 
Snatch Bandergrip
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Moroning: What if this is just Bannon trying to start WWIII between China and USA?


I doubt he'd be able to float
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
These "balloon" posts are great for recycling! The memes and jokes, I mean. Ya know, if you're into that sort of thing.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

tintar: Lake Huron's looking pretty bad lately?

[Fark user image 850x478]


It contains much less water than I'd have imagined.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

BlakCat: It was shaped like an octagon?


That isn't even its final form.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 50 of 137 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
 
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.