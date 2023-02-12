 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Comcast cable is reportedly experiencing widespread outages in their headquarters city of Philadelphia. Good thing there's nothing people in Philly might want to watch on TV today   (twitter.com) divider line
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Probably a revenge counterstrike by angry Gnats fans following that Philly hotel's 'watergate outage'.
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Someone borrow the batteries?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The Gang Starts A Riot
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Philly was going to burn today no matter what. This just gives people an excuse to start 4 hours early.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is there something special going on?
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

MaudlinMutantMollusk: Is there something special going on?


No. Something superb
 
Ass_Master_Flash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: Probably a revenge counterstrike by angry Gnats fans following that Philly hotel's 'watergate outage'.


Fark user imageView Full Size

ALL IM SAYIN IS, YOU BOO SANTA CLAUS, HE PULLS THE PLUG ON YOUR INTERNET. JUST LIKE BEING HIT IN THE HEAD BY THE GREATEST FOOTBALL PLAYER OF ALL TIME, LAWRENCE TAYLOR

GO LT TO BIG BLUE
 
ImpendingCynic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Unobtanium: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Is there something special going on?

No. Something superb


You're a hoot.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Sabotage?
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Must be all the grease on the poles
 
devine
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
fark comcast with twitter's dick.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
If they can't watch the game, I'm sure Philly fans can find keep entertained by looking up their local comcast office, getting a group together, and going to throw some batteries through its windows.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Update here via the local NBC affiliate. Service was restored to most parts of the city before kickoff. Comcast attributes the outage to vandalism.

This is why every home should have a radio, just in case.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sabotage?


That's Comcast's story at this hour, actually, yes.
 
goodncold
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
They are being jammed by Chinese aliens space balloons.
 
groppet
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Radio Radio What Would Life Be
Youtube EI5s4LoVlaY

Time for radio to make a comeback!
 
The Dog Ate My Homework
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It's on network tv. They don't need cable.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If Comcast is calling it vandalism, I'm going with

The vandalism is coming from inside the building
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Opacity: If Comcast is calling it vandalism, I'm going with

The vandalism is coming from inside the building


A KC fan fed up with coworkers talking shiat 24/7 for the last two weeks? Oh how he'll make them pay. He'll show them all!
Buahahahahahaha
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: MaudlinMutantMollusk: Is there something special going on?

No. Something superb


Perfect timing.
No refunds.
It's Comcastic!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Opacity: If Comcast is calling it vandalism, I'm going with

The vandalism is coming from inside the building


There have been several acts of Terrorism of a Stochastic nature in the last few months.

Those power substations in Georgia, the thing that was foiled last week.

/ Shiat is getting real.
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I'm in the Boston area and Comcast has been acting flakey here for the last 20 minutes or so. Seems to have stabilized.
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: Opacity: If Comcast is calling it vandalism, I'm going with

The vandalism is coming from inside the building

A KC fan fed up with coworkers talking shiat 24/7 for the last two weeks? Oh how he'll make them pay. He'll show them all!
Buahahahahahaha


media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
LurkerSupreme [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Opacity: Must be all the grease on the poles


Your mom does indeed get around, but I'm not sure how that's relevant.
 
dj_bigbird
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Sabotage?


I can't stand it, I know you planned it
 
