(CBS News)   Candy factory fined after workers do a really good impression of Agustus Gloop   (cbsnews.com) divider line
23
653 clicks; posted to Main » on 12 Feb 2023 at 9:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
🎵Death by chocolate!🎶
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Safety is very important in factory work.
You gotta use the old nougat walking around.
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Huh. If I am reading this correctly, the penalty went up after the informal conference. I wonder how often that happens?
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They didn't fall into a vat of chocolate. They fell into a vat of liquid that tastes of plastic and vomit.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"As always, we appreciate OSHA's collaborative approach to working with us to conduct the after-action review," the representative said.
.

Dial it back, Candy Man.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They didn't fall into a vat of chocolate. They fell into a vat of liquid that tastes of plastic and vomit.


I don't think it was a Hershey plant.
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
How badly did they get burnt?  Because those vats are not room temperature.
 
LouisZepher
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Oompa-loompa, Oompa-loompa, oompah-loompah;
my darling valentine;
You were lost in Wonka's factory,
But you sure do taste fine.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
What are the odds that the chocolate was still used anyway?


/"Regulations say we're allowed only up to -x- bugparts, it says nothing about humans"
 
lilbjorn
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Did any of them remember to yell "fire"?
 
WTP 2
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
did they try to eat their way out ??
 
ISO15693
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Augustus Gloop Song
Youtube YKwwIeYZfp8
 
Wessoman
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Huh. If I am reading this correctly, the penalty went up after the informal conference. I wonder how often that happens?


I'm sure somebody made an Augustus Gloop joke and things got weird.
 
Kann
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kb4qJ5Za6zY
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
MBooda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
jimmyjackfunk
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
This one was worse.
 
NevynFox
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ISO15693: [YouTube video: Augustus Gloop Song]


Why'd you have to go and post the shiatty version?
 
NevynFox
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory Augustus Gloop
Youtube FdSORiSaRW8
 
