(MSN)   Ukraine receives 20,000 applications for new military force that apparently will not be required to learn how to aim their guns. Short farkers need not apply   (msn.com) divider line
12
HumanDecency [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Anyone got any of them invincibility potions?
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
However, since they are Stormtroopers, it will take all 20K shooting simultaneously or wound one orc.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hopefully not Russian spamming.
 
Sub Human [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Not crazy about the name. Maybe: "Fluffy Bunny Murder Squads"

. . .that's an awesome name.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The name isn't going to help the orc's "Ukraine=Nazis" domestic narrative.
 
mrparks
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

beezeltown: The name isn't going to help the orc's "Ukraine=Nazis" domestic narrative.


Who cares what dead people think?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
That's not a good policy. Tall stormtroopers are more inclined towards hiatting their heads on doors.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
It's dangerous to go alone.
Take this.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Does this mean we are going to hear nonstop whining from incels the moment a black guy signs up?
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BunchaRubes
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

thealgorerhythm: Does this mean we are going to hear nonstop whining from incels the moment a black guy signs up?


<puts popcorn skillet on the stove>
 
