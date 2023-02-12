 Skip to content
(Guardian)   Aliens landing in New Zealand   (theguardian.com) divider line
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
where is lucy lawless when you need her?
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She's busy

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
[clicks link nervously]

Phew, they haven't yet found me.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lamp heads weighed up to 15kg (33lb), he said - about equivalent to a bulk sack of rice, full-grown border collie or a microwave oven. They were falling from heights of 4-6m.

Lucky they included this, otherwise I would have had no clue how heavy these things were.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should they fix that issue or no... ?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

goodluckwiththat: where is lucy lawless when you need her?


she lives in auckland
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You'd think that in a place like New Zealand with strong institutions and a basically honest and competent government, it would be harder for government contractors to get paid for substandard work. Apparently not.
 
replacementcool
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: You'd think that in a place like New Zealand with strong institutions and a basically honest and competent government, it would be harder for government contractors to get paid for substandard work. Apparently not.


former wellington mayor was a national party dickhead, so it's not that hard when you elect shiaty local politicians.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MikeyFuccon: You'd think that in a place like New Zealand with strong institutions and a basically honest and competent government, it would be harder for government contractors to get paid for substandard work. Apparently not.


Or it could be as simple as lights in steel housings attached to aluminum poles. When I was with Group W Cable, this was a big problem with amplifier housings. Aluminum housings and steel cable connectors, the aluminum corrodes rapidly.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

replacementcool: goodluckwiththat: where is lucy lawless when you need her?

she lives in auckland


isn't that in NZ?
 
replacementcool
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: replacementcool: goodluckwiththat: where is lucy lawless when you need her?

she lives in auckland

isn't that in NZ?


it's also hundreds of kms away from wellington and currently being severely battered by a tropical cyclone so she's probably got better things to do than fix the wellington city council's farkups?
 
Atomic Redneck
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

dyhchong: The lamp heads weighed up to 15kg (33lb), he said - about equivalent to a bulk sack of rice, full-grown border collie or a microwave oven. They were falling from heights of 4-6m.

Lucky they included this, otherwise I would have had no clue how heavy these things were.


They weigh as much as a 15kg sack of rice.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Maybe people will catch them because hey, free street lamp.
 
goodluckwiththat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

goodluckwiththat: replacementcool: goodluckwiththat: where is lucy lawless when you need her?

she lives in auckland

isn't that in NZ?


sorry, not that up on NZ geography nor politics.
you guys seem like cool people tho.
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

edmo: She's busy

[Fark user image 500x249]


Cyclone Gabrielle?
 
