(Yahoo)   Researchers plan to use possums fitted with GPS collars to track and kill invasive Burmese pythons. The collars can be retrieved and reused. The possums, not so much   (yahoo.com) divider line
22
SpaceyCat [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The raccoons and possums are gonna get eaten anyway, so why not use it to track the snakes?  Sounds like a good plan to me.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

SpaceyCat: The raccoons and possums are gonna get eaten anyway, so why not use it to track the snakes?  Sounds like a good plan to me.


It sounds good until the electric trackers break inside the pythons and you experience e-reptile dysfunction.
 
alsih2o
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
This headline is why I have been coming to this site for longer than I want to admit.
 
csi_yellowknife
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Fursecution [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Sounds like they could make the collars more lethal when they sense mortality.
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Are gorillas involved and does it snow there?
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
When wintertime rolls around, the gorilla simply freeze to death
Youtube LuiK7jcC1fY
 
Bith Set Me Up
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

LiberalConservative: Are gorillas involved and does it snow there?


Damn, one second!
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bith Set Me Up: LiberalConservative: Are gorillas involved and does it snow there?

Damn, one second!


Yeah, but yours was a cool vid.
/tiny fist fistbump
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Reusable possum sounds like something only a mad scientist would think is a good idea.
 
phedex
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Honestly, might as well give up on mitigating the burmese python issue.  the swamps in FL are vast; some quick research notes they lay 1 to 11 eggs once a year, and they estimate there's a million there already.

Catch a few thousand a year, it matters not.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: SpaceyCat: The raccoons and possums are gonna get eaten anyway, so why not use it to track the snakes?  Sounds like a good plan to me.

It sounds good until the electric trackers break inside the pythons and you experience e-reptile dysfunction.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kaufmania
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Why not just use Florida Man Instead?
 
Psychopompous
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
library.osu.eduView Full Size
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have plenty of ext raccoons here in MA. If you want to come up and grab some, go right ahead.

All we ask in return is that you let your librarians do their job without politicians intrring with them.
 
Lady J [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

phedex: Honestly, might as well give up on mitigating the burmese python issue.  the swamps in FL are vast; some quick research notes they lay 1 to 11 eggs once a year, and they estimate there's a million there already.

Catch a few thousand a year, it matters not.


this.
I read about it recently... one of those internet meanderings...
it's perfect habitat for them, and a great deal of it impenetrable (fnarr).
 
LiberalConservative [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

alsih2o: This headline is why I have been coming to this site for longer than I want to admit.


Ah, 20 years. Outed as almost a lifer.
 
Telephone Sanitizer Second Class
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Lady J: Telephone Sanitizer Second Class: SpaceyCat: The raccoons and possums are gonna get eaten anyway, so why not use it to track the snakes?  Sounds like a good plan to me.

It sounds good until the electric trackers break inside the pythons and you experience e-reptile dysfunction.

[Fark user image 260x188] [View Full Size image _x_]


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Exploding possums. Problem fixed
 
claytonemery [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I don't get why dogs aren't THE thing.  The article mentions they've trained some beagles, LGT another article with two Labs.

But I'm still stumped.  Dogs can find ANYTHING.  Why aren't dogs knocking it out of the park?

Saw an example once of a dog's power.  If you were in rush hour in NYC, and had a bloodhound, and let it sniff a guy's hankerchief he'd dropped, the bloodhound could track that guy 10 blocks and find him, passing thousands of people in the process.

Why not pythons?
 
JRoo
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Pet Opossums? Not in my house, but you do you.

Wild Opossums? Let's track down some pythons!
 
